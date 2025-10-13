S&P 500
6,641.90
+1.98%
Dow Jones
45,928.00
+1.47%
Nasdaq 100
24,689.30
+2.79%
Russell 2000
2,438.88
+2.89%
FTSE 100
9,427.70
+0.40%
Nikkei 225
46,827.90
+3.37%
Stock Market Live October 13: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises On Hopes Trade War Can Be Avoided
Home > Investing > Here’s How Much You Have to Invest In These 3 JPMorgan ETFs to Generate $10,000 a Year In Passive Income

Investing

Here’s How Much You Have to Invest In These 3 JPMorgan ETFs to Generate $10,000 a Year In Passive Income

Here’s How Much You Have to Invest In These 3 JPMorgan ETFs to Generate $10,000 a Year In Passive Income
By Rich Duprey
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points

  • Passive income through ETFs beats stock-picking risks by providing instant diversification.
  • High yields can accelerate goals, but blend funds for balance.
  • Compounding turns consistent contributions into life-changing sums over time.
  • It sounds nuts, but SoFi is giving new active invest users up to $1k in stock, see for yourself (Sponsor)

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have become a go-to for investors seeking straightforward ways to build wealth without the hassle of picking individual stocks. JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), one of the largest financial institutions globally, stands out in this space with its lineup of ETFs designed for income generation. These funds offer low costs, broad exposure, and reliable payouts, making them solid choices for anyone aiming to create a steady stream of passive income.

For retirees or those planning ahead, hitting $10,000 in annual dividends can feel like a stretch. But with disciplined saving and the right ETFs, it’s achievable. Through the power of time and the magic of compounding, we can break it down into a more manageable figure.

Let’s see exactly how much you’d need to invest in each of the following three top JPMorgan ETFs to reach that $10,000 mark and turn a hefty initial outlay into a reliable income engine.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) has gained traction since its 2020 launch for blending stock returns with enhanced income. It holds a portfolio of about 130 large-cap U.S. stocks, focusing on low-volatility names like those in tech and healthcare. What sets JEPI apart is its covered call strategy: the fund sells out-of-the-money call options on the S&P 500 to generate premium income, which funds its monthly dividends.

This approach delivers a trailing 12-month yield of 7.2%, well above the S&P 500’s average. With an expense ratio of just 0.35%, it’s cost-efficient for active management. Assets under management top $40 billion, reflecting strong investor trust. Year-to-date through October 2025, JEPI has returned about 5.1%, lagging the broader market slightly due to its defensive tilt but excelling in down months.

To pull in $10,000 annually from JEPI, you’d need roughly $139,500 invested. That’s $10,000 divided by 0.0717. For context, if you add $500 monthly and reinvest dividends at a 7% annual growth rate, you could hit this target in under 15 years starting from zero. JEPI suits conservative investors who want market exposure without the full ride’s ups and downs.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ)

If you’re bullish on tech but wary of volatility, the JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ) delivers Nasdaq-100 exposure with an income twist. Launched in 2022, it invests in the index’s top holdings such as Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) while overlaying a covered call strategy on the Nasdaq-100 itself. This generates extra cash from option premiums, paid out monthly.

JEPQ’s trailing yield sits at 9.45%, driven by the Nasdaq’s growth stocks and those premiums. Its expense ratio matches JEPI at 0.35%, and AUM has surged to over $30 billion amid tech enthusiasm. Performance-wise, it’s up 10.1% year-to-date, capturing much of the AI boom while cushioning drops through income.

Hitting $10,000 a year requires about $106,000 in JEPQ. This lower entry point makes it appealing for growth-oriented portfolios. However, the tech focus means more swings — beta around 0.85 versus the Nasdaq’s 1.0. Ideal for those comfortable with sector concentration but seeking yields that outpace bonds or traditional dividends.

JPMorgan Dividend Leaders ETF (JDIV)

For a straightforward bet on reliable payers, the JPMorgan Dividend Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV) targets companies with strong dividend track records worldwide. It selects from the MSCI ACWI Index, emphasizing firms that grow or sustain payouts relative to peers. Holdings span about 100 stocks, including U.S. giants like Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) and international names from Europe and Asia, for true diversification.

JDIV offers a trailing yield of 1.69%, with a 0.47% expense ratio. AUM hovers at just $7.9 million, much smaller than its siblings but growing steadily. Its size disguises the ETFs performance this year, delivering 18.4% returns, blending income stability with appreciation.

To generate $10,000 yearly, however, it’s going to take a sizable chunk of change: almost $592,000 invested. This higher amount reflects the fund’s conservative yield, but it shines in reliability: over 80% of holdings have raised dividends for a decade or more. Still, by adding $1,500 a month, you can reach the goal in under 20 years, and it’s a perfect vehicle for international exposure without currency headaches, as it hedges against forex risks.

The image featured for this article is © megaflopp / Shutterstock.com

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live Earnings Coverage: Applied Digital Reports Earnings After the Bell

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 9, 2025

Live Earnings Coverage: Applied Digital Reports Earnings After the Bell
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock

Live

Douglas A. McIntyre |

Sep 29, 2025

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock

Continue Reading

Why JEPI and JEPQ Rank Among Our Top High-Income ETF Picks
Gerelyn Terzo | Jul 9, 2025

Why JEPI and JEPQ Rank Among Our Top High-Income ETF Picks

With a sea of ETFs from which to choose, picking the right one can be akin to finding a needle…
Why I Believe JEPI and JEPQ ETFs Are Still Strong Investments Despite a Weak Stock Market
Vandita Jadeja | Apr 2, 2025

Why I Believe JEPI and JEPQ ETFs Are Still Strong Investments Despite a Weak Stock Market

The ongoing stock market volatility has got investors worried. The market sentiment is down and some of the top tech…
3 Monthly Dividend ETFs Every Retiree Should Own
Gerelyn Terzo | Jul 11, 2025

3 Monthly Dividend ETFs Every Retiree Should Own

When it comes time to retire, one of the biggest shocks people face is needing more income than they expected.…
3 High-Yield ETFs That Pay More Than 5% Right Now
Ian Cooper | Jun 25, 2025

3 High-Yield ETFs That Pay More Than 5% Right Now

While growth investing gets the lion’s share of market news, for investors approaching retirement, in retirement or who prefer to…
2 High-Yield ETFs That Also Have Low Fees
Vandita Jadeja | Jul 2, 2025

2 High-Yield ETFs That Also Have Low Fees

A top priority for passive income investors is portfolio diversification and a steady income flow. If you are an investor…
5 ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Ian Cooper | Aug 18, 2025

5 ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever

One of the best ways to keep your portfolio safe and generate passive income is with high-yield exchange-traded funds (ETFs).…
These 5 ETFs (QQQI, JEPQ, SCHD, DIVO, SPYI) Are Loved By Passive Income Seekers
David Moadel | Jun 3, 2025

These 5 ETFs (QQQI, JEPQ, SCHD, DIVO, SPYI) Are Loved By Passive Income Seekers

Stock picking is fine, but exchange traded funds (ETFs) can enable immediate diversification without sacrificing growth and income opportunities. By…
3 Top-Yield Dividend Picks for Steady Earnings Today
David Moadel | Aug 5, 2025

3 Top-Yield Dividend Picks for Steady Earnings Today

Many individual stocks provide steady earnings for investors through dividend distributions. However, you can actually achieve higher yields and greater…
These 5 ETFs (SCHD, DIVO, QQQI, JEPQ, MSTY) Are Dividend Royalty
Vandita Jadeja | Jun 23, 2025

These 5 ETFs (SCHD, DIVO, QQQI, JEPQ, MSTY) Are Dividend Royalty

  When it comes to passive income investing, nothing fares better than exchange-traded funds. An ETF offers portfolio diversification, ownership…

Top Gaining Stocks

Estee Lauder Companies
EL Vol: 506,934
+$6.92
+7.90%
$94.57
Best Buy
BBY Vol: 381,067
+$4.87
+6.91%
$75.30
Dollar Tree
DLTR Vol: 839,798
+$5.46
+6.23%
$93.07
Monolithic Power Systems
MPWR Vol: 57,058
+$54.89
+6.07%
$959.33
Broadcom
AVGO Vol: 8,697,702
+$19.24
+5.93%
$343.87

Top Losing Stocks

Fastenal
FAST Vol: 2,049,905
-$2.66
5.80%
$43.13
Las Vegas Sands
LVS Vol: 1,030,283
-$2.67
5.38%
$46.94
Wynn Resorts
WYNN Vol: 372,354
-$4.01
3.34%
$115.89
Regeneron
REGN Vol: 204,083
-$17.98
3.18%
$546.66
Hershey
HSY Vol: 80,804
-$4.67
2.43%
$187.47