Gold And Silver Prices Keep Going Vertical Watchara Ritjan / Shutterstock.com

Key Points Gold and silver prices tend to rise during periods of economic uncertainty.

Both can be a good inflation hedge.

Diversifying into gold and silver has benefits, but there are risks involved.

We’re in the midst of some interesting economic times. Although things may look good on paper, a lot of people are worried about an economic downturn. Between unrest in the Middle East and the upcoming end to Trump’s 90-day tariff pause, things could get quite rocky during the second half of the year.

In April, the stock market plunged in the wake of Trump’s tariff announcements, so we don’t know what’s in store for the remainder of 2025. What we do know is that now’s a good time to review your portfolio and make changes as necessary. That could mean rebalancing or unloading some risk, depending on where you are in your savings and wealth-building journey.

You may also be thinking of branching out into new assets given the current economic climate. And gold and silver may be on your radar.

The tricky thing is that prices for both commodities keep going up. And there’s a reason for that.

Gold and silver prices keep soaring

Whenever demand for a given commodity increases, its price tends to rise as well. This holds true in just about every context.

For example, when there’s a shortage of homes on the market, housing prices tend to climb. Since there’s a lot of demand for gold and silver right now, so too are prices climbing for those assets.

You may be wondering why there’s so much demand for gold and silver. The answer is that both are typically considered a relatively safe investment during period of market volatility. Both gold and silver have intrinsic value, and that makes them a reliable, relatively stable asset to hold.

Should you add gold and silver to your portfolio?

There can be benefits to buying gold and silver. First, both can serve as a hedge against inflation.

The value of gold and silver isn’t tied to any specific currency. This means both are protected against currency devaluation.

We saw during the pandemic that lawmakers were quick to introduce stimulus policies to boost the U.S. economy. That led to a surge in inflation that consumers are dealing with to this day. The nice thing about gold and silver is that they’re likely to hold their value over time, even if the value of the dollar weakens.

Plus, gold and silver can serve as a means of portfolio diversification. If you’re heavily invested in stocks and bonds, this gives you a way to add another asset class to your portfolio.

That said, there can be risks involved when you invest in gold and silver. First, prices can fluctuate. And because they’re high right now, it’s a tricky time to buy these assets.

Also, owning physical assets means you take the risk of them being lost, stolen, or damaged. You’ll need to find a place to store your gold and silver, such as a safe deposit box at a bank.

Also, unless you’re an expert in gold and silver, it can be hard to vet the quality of these assets. Finally, gold and silver aren’t as liquid as other assets you might own. If you need to sell them in a pinch, that may prove challenging.

That said, if you like the idea of investing in gold and silver but don’t love the idea of owning those assets physically, gold and silver ETFs could be a good compromise. This gives you a lot of the upside without the risk that comes with having a physical asset you have to manage.

