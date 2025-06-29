6 European Stocks That Pay Monster Dividends Golden House Images / Shutterstock.com

Whether it’s because you want to look at guaranteed income from your investments or you want to diversify your portfolio, dividends are becoming more of the norm for investors. This is true both in the US and overseas in Europe, where numerous stocks offer substantial dividend yields.

The hope is that by holding these companies, you will see both growth and dividend earnings, increasing your overall portfolio value.

The good news is that investing in dividend-paying stocks can provide European and American investors with steady income. Another strong reason to buy these stocks is to help provide some cushion against market downturns, which means even if growth stocks fall, there is still money coming in.

Orlen S.A. (PKN)

Located in Poland, Orlen S.A., commonly known as Orlen, is a Polish multinational oil refiner and petrol retailer. With a dividend yield of 7.37% and an annual dividend of 6.00 PLN per share, the company pays its dividend on a yearly basis. This means that any stakeholders will receive their dividend payment in September 2025, covering the 2024 fiscal year.

The dividend of $6.00 per share represents a sizable increase from the previous year, when it was $4.15 per share, representing a 44.58% year-over-year increase.

Endesa S.A. (ELE)

Paying a 0.66 euro dividend or $0.77 US dollars as a dividend with a yield of 4.05%, Endesa S.A. is a company to watch. A multinational Spanish electric utility company, it’s the largest operation in Spain, serving over 10 million customers domestically and another 10 million internationally, as one of the three largest electricity providers in Spain, which collectively dominate around 90% of the market.

If you held 1,000 of the company ahead of its next dividend payout, you’d likely end up with 817.70 euros, or around $958.23 in a dividend payout. Bump this up to 10,000 shares, and your dividend payout is right around $9,500 US dollars or 8177 euros.

Daimler Truck (DTG)

As the world’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, Daimler Truck needs little introduction. With over 35 locations worldwide and 100,000 employees, the company is headquartered in Germany. After serving as a subsidiary of Daimler AG between 2019 and 2021, it was spun off as Daimler Truck as of October 2021.



As of June 2025, the company has a current dividend yield of 5.0%, which means that anyone who owns 1,000 shares would have received a 1,900 euro payment on June 2, 2025, the last dividend payment. This is equivalent to $2,226.55 US dollars.



Poste Italiane (PST)

Poste Italiane, an Italian postal provider, offers a range of services, including communications, financial, insurance, and logistical services, across Italy. With over 120,000 employees, it’s one of the largest companies in the country, with 12,800 offices and approximately 45 million customers.



With a current dividend yield of 7.7%, the company is offering 0.75 euros, or approximately $0.88, for each share. This means 1,000 shares would be worth approximately 750.75 euros or $880 US dollars.

Porsche Automobil (POAHY)

Porsche Automobil is a German multinational corporation, a holding company for the Volkswagen Group, and a name many people are already familiar with. Best known as Porsche Automobil Holding SE or Porsche SE, the company is currently offering a 5.7% dividend yield and a 1.904 euro per ordinary share.

This is equivalent to approximately $2.23 in US dollars per share, which means 1,000 shares would be equivalent to $1,910 Euros or $2,239 in US dollars.

Klepierre (LI)

Europe’s second-largest mall operator, Klepierre S.A., is a French real estate investment trust. Founded in 1990, the company focuses on the ownership, management, and development of shopping centers and malls across continental Europe. The company has a strong partnership with Simon Property Group, the largest shopping mall owner in the US, which owns approximately 20% of the company.

With over 70 shopping locations, the company sees approximately 1.2 billion visitors every year. A dividend yield of 5.6% remains strong, as does the 0.925 cents per Euro. With 1,000 shares, you would earn approximately 925 euros, or $1,084.











