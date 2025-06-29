7 Killer European Stocks To Buy In July Spencer Platt / Getty Images

As you look at the stock markets around the world, it’s always a balance of trying to decide when is the right time to buy. This is true whether you are looking at the NYSE, Nikkei, London Stock Exchange, or any other European exchange.

Key Points The European stocks on this list should not be overlooked.

If you are looking to add to your portfolio with companies poised to grow, these are the names you need to know.

The hope is that by the end of the year, your portfolio has greatly benefited from these positions.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

In the grand scheme of things, it’s always a guessing game knowing what the next big stock might be. This is yet another global market truth, but there is always the hope that you can take a look at some of the most sought-after European stocks in July that you should add to your portfolio.

Spotify (SPOT)

With just under 700 million customers and 268 million paid subscribers, Spotify is far and away the world’s largest streaming service. In addition to its popularity as a music brand, its stock is also a strong buy due to its considered outperformance over brands like Apple Music and Amazon Music. The company boasts a strong financial position, brand loyalty, and a growing podcast network.

Novo Nordisk (NVO)

One of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world, this Dutch brand is on the rise and should be on your shortlist for purchase. A specialized pharma name, Novo, focuses on diabetes and obesity care. The company’s Wegovy treatment topped $8 billion in sales in 2024 alone. Additionally, you can expect to see outperformance in its weight loss drugs, resulting in as much as 20% annual revenue growth over the next few years. As the stock is down year-to-date, it’s a strong time to get in with a solid position.

Unilever (UL)

One of the largest consumer products companies in the world, Unilever, should be on watchlists for any European stock to buy. The company had underperformed for years before reaching a high point in 2024, driven by a rise in prices and volume sales. The British multinational giant is among the most discussed European and UK stocks to pick up in summer 2025.

Banco Santander SA (SAN)

The 14th-largest banking institution in the world, Banco Santander, operates across North America, South America, and Europe. The Spanish-headquartered company was ranked 49th in the Forbes Global 2000 list of the world’s biggest public companies.

Founded in 1856, the company is a financial powerhouse with more than 3,000 branches in South America alone. As it’s larger than Capital One and around the same size as Citigroup, its stock is currently in high demand, and investors should consider getting in before it goes any higher.

Coloplast (COLO)

Believed to be trading at a discount of up to 40% below its fair market value, Coloplast is a must-watch stock from Denmark. Analysts predict a stock increase as much as 23% this year alone, which is one of the biggest reasons to get in on the action now. A company that focuses heavily on medical devices and services related to ostomy, wound care, and urology, the company was founded in 1957 and has operations across Denmark, Hungary, France, China, and the United States.

Novartis AG (NVS)

Headquartered in Switzerland, Novartis AG is a multinational pharmaceutical company considered the eighth-largest in the world by revenue. The manufacturer of numerous drugs that assist in treating various diseases, the company was founded in March 1996. With its stock already up by double digits in 2025, investors seeking a stock less affected by tariffs while serving as a blue-chip addition to a portfolio may consider Novartis.

Anheuser-Busch (BUD)

Based in Belgium, many people mistakenly identify Anheuser-Busch InBev as an American brand, thanks to popular drinks like Michelob Ultra and Budweiser. However, Anheuser-Busch’s portfolio is far larger than just America, with popular international drinks like Modelo and Stella Artois. It’s also among the most suggested buy recommendations across Europe right now, ahead of the company’s second-quarter results in 2025.

Retirement can be daunting, but it doesn’t need to be. Imagine having an expert in your corner to help you with your financial goals. Someone to help you determine if you’re ahead, behind, or right on track. With SmartAsset, that’s not just a dream—it’s reality. This free tool connects you with pre-screened financial advisors who work in your best interests. It’s quick, it’s easy, so take the leap today and start planning smarter! Don’t waste another minute; get started right here and help your retirement dreams become a retirement reality. (sponsor)