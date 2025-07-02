Investing

I Have Well over $1 Million - Why Do I Still Feel Poor?

$100 Bills
24/7 Wall t.
Christian Drerup
Published:

Hitting $1 million in your bank account was once the ultimate sign of financial success, indicating you’d be set for life. After that first million, it would be nothing but luxury from that point forward. However, things have changed in 2025. Thanks to rising cost of living and inflation, hitting this once-significant financial milestone doesn’t mean what it used to. A recent Reddit user reflected this sentiment by admitting that acquiring a seven-figure portfolio still didn’t make him feel wealthy, or even financially stable.

The Reddit poster’s money is tied up in assets, including long-term investments and a home. While these assets are significant and contribute to his overall net worth, they are not the same as liquid cash. Having money on paper may contribute to long-term security, but it does not equate to financial stability on a day-to-day basis. This scenario is a growing concern for many Americans.

This slideshow explores why an individual with $1 million might not feel financially satisfied. We cover what can be done to gain peace of mind, specific liquidity challenges, and the value of planning for the future. Check out these practical tips for building wealth and financial freedom.

Why Having $1 Million May Not Feel Like Wealth

$1 million
Ricardo Alves from Getty Images and chictype from Getty Images Signature

  • Many people assume having $1 million makes someone rich.
  • However, much of this wealth may be tied up in assets like retirement accounts or a home, making it less accessible for daily spending.

A Redditor’s Dilemma

Older Blue House
Susan Law Cain / Shutterstock.com

  • A Reddit user with over $1 million in net worth says he doesn’t feel rich.
  • Most of his wealth is in 401(k), IRA, stocks, and a paid-off house, not in liquid assets.

Why it Feels Like He’s Not Wealthy

Distressed young Caucasian man sit at desk paying bills feel stressed having financial problems. Unhappy upset millennial male frustrated by debt or bankruptcy managing household budget or expenses.
fizkes / Shutterstock.com

  • Despite a strong financial position, the poster feels restricted because he’s saving aggressively.
  • Living frugally while saving can feel limiting, even when net worth is high.

The Long Game

Nuthawut Somsuk / iStock via Getty Images

  • Building wealth often involves short-term sacrifices for long-term gains.
  • Compound growth can turn frugal living today into financial freedom tomorrow.

Delayed Gratification Pays Off

Walmart creates AI-powered grocery shopping assistant
24/7 Wall t.

  • Living below your means now can help secure a comfortable retirement later.
  • Skipping luxuries today may mean having more freedom and choices in the future.

The Risk of Feeling Poor

Upset latina female internet shopper sit on couch hold phone with opened web shop ebank page suffer of overspending money from card account. Frustrated young lady lost savings as scam operation result
fizkes / Shutterstock.com

  • Feeling like you’re not wealthy can lead to poor financial choices.
  • A desire to “feel rich” too early might lead to overspending and missed investment opportunities.

A Financial Advisor Can Help

Professional male lawyer financial advisor consulting happy family couple clients in modern office. Interested young customers meeting realtor broker bank worker, discussing agreement or deal.
fizkes / Shutterstock.com

  • A financial advisor can help balance saving and spending.
  • They can offer guidance to align current spending with long-term goals.

Setting Clear Financial Goals

Piggy bank and open notepad with inscription financial goals and list.
Vitalii Vodolazskyi / Shutterstock.com

  • Establishing clear goals helps define how much to save and when it’s okay to spend.
  • Goals lead to smart financial decisions without feeling deprived.

The Path to Financial Freedom

The Chief Financial Officer is handing out a bonus in the form of big dollar cash to employees who work to achieve goals, a bonus distribution idea to achieve employee goals.
CrizzyStudio / Shutterstock.com

  • True wealth comes from financial freedom, not flashy purchases.
  • Staying disciplined with investing can eliminate future worries about money.

The Takeaway: Stay Focused

bullseye target or dart board has red dart arrow throw hitting the center of a shooting for business targeting and winning goals business concepts.
Kunakorn Rassadornyindee / Shutterstock.com

  • It might not feel luxurious now, but smart saving builds security.
  • With professional advice and commitment, you can become financially secure.

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored)

Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less.

Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests.

Here’s how it works:
1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz
2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.
3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future

Click here to get started!
Read more: Investing

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Latest from 24/7

After Hitting All-Time High, Can Microsoft Reach $600 This Year?

Is UnitedHealth Group (UNH) a Buy Now After These 2 Huge Developments?

AI Wave Triggers Tech Layoffs, 100,000 Jobs Are at Risk
Social Security

Dave Ramsey Says "Take Social Security at 62" - Here's When That's Actually Brilliant Advice