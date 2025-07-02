I Have Well over $1 Million - Why Do I Still Feel Poor? 24/7 Wall t.

Hitting $1 million in your bank account was once the ultimate sign of financial success, indicating you’d be set for life. After that first million, it would be nothing but luxury from that point forward. However, things have changed in 2025. Thanks to rising cost of living and inflation, hitting this once-significant financial milestone doesn’t mean what it used to. A recent Reddit user reflected this sentiment by admitting that acquiring a seven-figure portfolio still didn’t make him feel wealthy, or even financially stable.

The Reddit poster’s money is tied up in assets, including long-term investments and a home. While these assets are significant and contribute to his overall net worth, they are not the same as liquid cash. Having money on paper may contribute to long-term security, but it does not equate to financial stability on a day-to-day basis. This scenario is a growing concern for many Americans.

This slideshow explores why an individual with $1 million might not feel financially satisfied. We cover what can be done to gain peace of mind, specific liquidity challenges, and the value of planning for the future. Check out these practical tips for building wealth and financial freedom.

Why Having $1 Million May Not Feel Like Wealth

Many people assume having $1 million makes someone rich.

However, much of this wealth may be tied up in assets like retirement accounts or a home, making it less accessible for daily spending.

A Redditor’s Dilemma

A Reddit user with over $1 million in net worth says he doesn’t feel rich.

Most of his wealth is in 401(k), IRA, stocks, and a paid-off house, not in liquid assets.

Why it Feels Like He’s Not Wealthy

Despite a strong financial position, the poster feels restricted because he’s saving aggressively.

Living frugally while saving can feel limiting, even when net worth is high.

The Long Game

Building wealth often involves short-term sacrifices for long-term gains.

Compound growth can turn frugal living today into financial freedom tomorrow.

Delayed Gratification Pays Off

Living below your means now can help secure a comfortable retirement later.

Skipping luxuries today may mean having more freedom and choices in the future.

The Risk of Feeling Poor

Feeling like you’re not wealthy can lead to poor financial choices.

A desire to “feel rich” too early might lead to overspending and missed investment opportunities.

A Financial Advisor Can Help

A financial advisor can help balance saving and spending.

They can offer guidance to align current spending with long-term goals.

Setting Clear Financial Goals

Establishing clear goals helps define how much to save and when it’s okay to spend.

Goals lead to smart financial decisions without feeling deprived.

The Path to Financial Freedom

True wealth comes from financial freedom, not flashy purchases.

Staying disciplined with investing can eliminate future worries about money.

The Takeaway: Stay Focused

It might not feel luxurious now, but smart saving builds security.

With professional advice and commitment, you can become financially secure.

