Trump's Big Beautiful Bill Could Give Some Retirees an Extra $120,000

Key Points President Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill makes major changes to the tax code.

Some retirees will see a windfall of $120,000 over their lifetime.

A new tax deduction for seniors will help retirees save.

On the Fourth of July, President Trump signed the Big Beautiful Bill into law. This controversial and sweeping piece of legislation made many huge changes to the tax code, as well as to popular government programs, including Medicaid and SNAP benefits.

The full impact of the Big Beautiful Bill is not yet known, as the law has just passed, so it is unclear whether all of the predictions about it will pan out, or what effects the legislation will have on the broader economy as a whole. Still, there has been a substantial amount of analysis of the legislation. And, one respected model found that the Big Beautiful Bill could provide some retirees with an extra $120,000. Here’s who stands to benefit, and why some retirees are expected to do so well under the BBB.

Seniors could see big savings under the Big Beautiful Bill

The Penn Wharton Model looked at the impact of the Big Beautiful Bill on different demographic groups. Penn Wharton reviewed several different versions of the Big Beautiful Bill because the legislation first passed the U.S. House of Representatives, and then some changes were made in the U.S. Senate. Based on the House version, the Penn Wharton model found that 70-year-olds who were making a high income could end up with as much as $120,000 more money in their pockets over the remainder of their lifetime. This big windfall came from both tax cuts in the legislation, as well as other benefits the new law provides.

One of the biggest reasons why retirees will benefit so much from the Big Beautiful Bill is that it introduced a new tax deduction for retirees. Specifically, adults 65 and over will be eligible for a $6,000 bonus deduction they did not receive under the old rules. This bonus deduction is available in full to seniors 65 and over whose Modified Adjusted Gross Income (MAGI) is $75,000 for an individual filer or $15,000 for a married couple filing jointly. Each spouse is allowed to separately claim this deduction if they are each 65 and over. The deduction will be in effect until 2028, and it begins to phase out for higher earners.

The purpose of the new deduction is to fulfill President Trump’s promise to end taxes on Social Security. While the actual tax rules for Social Security were not able to be changed because the legislation was passed via a special procedural process called reconciliation, the practical effect of the new deduction is that 88% of seniors will not pay taxes on Social Security anymore. The $6,000 deduction that was part of the Senate Bill, and that will ultimately become law, was actually more generous than the $4,000 one contained in the original House bill that was analyzed by Penn Wharton, which said some retirees stood to gain $120K from the legislation.

Other provisions in the legislation may help retirees as well

Retirees, and especially high earners, may benefit from the Big Beautiful Bill in other important ways as well, beyond just the new deduction that is being put in place for older Americans. The legislation also increases the deduction on state and local income taxes (the SALT deduction) from $10,000 to $40,000, although this increase begins to phase out for those with $500,000 or more in income. And, the legislation locks in place the lower tax rates and higher standard deduction put in place by President Trump during his first term in office. Many retirees are property owners, so they may benefit from the SALT deduction increase, and those who are higher earners will also benefit from the lower tax breaks.

Lower-income retirees, on the other hand, may experience losses from this bill, especially those relying on government programs such as SNAP and Medicaid.

Seniors who want to make plans for the effect of this bill on their taxes and who want to maximize the new opportunities to reduce their tax bill should consider talking with a financial advisor about their options.

