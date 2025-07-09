Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Attempt Gains on Renewed Trade Deal Bets Shutterstock / Below the Sky

Key Points The markets are seeing the glass half full on trade this morning, with all three of the major stock market averages moving higher.

Nvidia stock is inching ever closer to the magnificent $4 trillion market cap threshold.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here. (Sponsor)

Live Updates Live Coverage

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

The markets are seeing signs of optimism for trade-deal progress, sending stocks higher across the board out of the gate. On the technology front, Nvidia (Nasdaq; NVDA) is up 2%, inching closer to the coveted $4 trillion market cap level. On trade, President Trump is targeting specific sectors of the economy, including a 50% tariff on copper imports, sending the price of metal to all-time highs this week. Copper, which is in demand amid the transition to clean energy, soared by 17% to its biggest one-day gain in decades. Sectors of the economy are trading mixed with energy stocks out front, posting a 2.7% gain as a group.

Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL) is trading relatively flat after a White House trade official has said that the iPhone maker believes it’s ‘too big to tariff.’

Here’s a look at the performance as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Up 206.77 (+0.48%)

Nasdaq Composite: Up 156.50 (+0.74%)

S&P 500: Up 32.35 (+0.52%)

Market Movers

Credit company Fair Isaac (NYSE: FICO), better known as FICO, is under pressure after the Trump administration greenlighted an alternative credit formula, paving the way for more renters to become homeowners and achieve the American Dream.

Digital healthcare platform Hims & Hers (NYSE: HIMS) is rising 1.1% as investors cheer the company’s plans to expand its North American footprint into Canada.

Healthcare stock ProKidney (Nasdaq: PROK), with a market cap of $2.8 billion, is rallying 53.6% today.

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored) Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future Click here to get started!