Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Lick Wounds After Steep Sell-Off

Key Points The markets are aimless this morning as tariff overhang continues to weigh on trading sentiment.

Wall Street firm Wells Fargo has turned increasingly bullish on technology stocks.

The markets have come out of the gate mixed after yesterday’s steep sell-off, with technology leading the Nasdaq Composite to a slight gain. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is relatively flat while the S&P 500 is slightly positive. Tough tariff talk reemerged over the weekend and has not relented, reigniting fears of an escalating trade war with certain trade partners. On the positive side, President Trump and the EU have apparently made progress on their trade talks.

Amazon Prime week kicks off today in which members can shop exclusive deals. Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) stock is down slightly today despite positive attention on the stock.

Here’s a look at the performance as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Down 37.42 (-0.08%)

Nasdaq Composite: Up 22.39 (+0.07%)

S&P 500: flat

Market Movers

Solar stocks are under pressure today, with SunRun (Nasdaq: RUN) and First Solar (Nasdaq: FSLR) down 9.7% and 3.1%, respectively, on regulatory concerns. Enphase Energy (Nasdaq: ENPH) is losing 4.8%. The Trump administration revealed it would shutter an EV tax credit sooner than previously expected.

Fintech stock SoFi (Nasdaq: SOFI) is soaring 7.9% today after announcing the addition of private market funds that pave the way for investors to back innovative private companies like Elon Musk’s SpaceX, ChatGPT parent OpenAI and Epic Games.

Silicon carbide-focused semiconductor technology company Wolfspeed (NYSE: WOLF), which is in the midst of a corporate restructuring, is skyrocketing by 32.6% today after announcing a new C-Suite higher and bringing greater certainty to the leadership team.

