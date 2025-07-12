Investing

Average U.S. Family Retires With $339,940; How Many Have $1 Million?

Canva: Rido and Nature from Getty Images
Christian Drerup
Published:

In the American mind, reaching the $1 million mark is highly regarded as a major point of success. Having such savings is the benchmark for financial security and wealth-building. This magic number implies a comfortable existence, full of the finer things in life. While the majority of Americans dream of hitting this high number, the truth is that a very small percentage of U.S. residents actually reach it.

According to the Employee Benefits Research Institute and the Federal Reserve, a little more than 3% of Americans have $1 million or more set aside for retirement. Most retirees will rely on a much smaller amount to get them through their golden years. How much an individual is able to accrue before retirement comes down to several factors, including savings habits, education, and income level.

This slideshow reveals statistics in America when it comes to retirement savings. We cover how many people manage to reach the $1 million mark, the average savings according to age group, and smart steps to take toward planning for your future.

How Many Americans Have $1 Million Saved?

$1 million retirement portfolio
24/7 Wall St

  • Just over 3% of Americans have at least $1 million saved for retirement.
  • This figure is supported by data from both the EBRI and the Federal Reserve.

How Many Have Half a Million?

One Million Dollars Earnings Savings Mortgage Retirement Calculations
Yulia Nemenova / Shutterstock.com

  • Only 4% of Americans have between $500,000 and $999,999 saved.
  • The data shows that the majority of Americans fall well below the million-dollar threshold.

Average Retirment Savings

Canva : cyano66 from Getty Images and Burst from Pexels

  • The average U.S. family has about $339,940 saved for retirement.
  • For households aged 65–74, the average increases to $609,340.

Income and Savings Disparity

Focused cropped shot of a little girl daughter and her young father putting money to the moneybox piggy bank. Personal Savings. For future, mortgage loan savings home in crisis coronavirus concept.
Inside Creative House / Shutterstock.com

  • Higher-income families tend to save much more—up to $769,000 on average.
  • Middle-income families, in contrast, average under $80,000 in retirement savings.

Education Matters

Graduation cap university or college degree on US dollars banknotes pile. Education expense budget plan of money saving, student loan or debt, personal loan, scholarship for studying abroad concept.
Pla2na / Shutterstock.com

  • College graduates average a net worth of $1.52 million.
  • High school graduates average around $300,000 in net worth by retirement.

Savings and Market Investment

401k
brusinski from Getty Images Signature and towfiqu barbhuiya

  • The more people save, the more likely they are to invest and grow their savings.
  • Employer-sponsored plans like 401(k)s are a key factor for million-dollar savers.

How Much Should You Save?

401k concept with a wooden cube and money on a black background.
Faizal Ramli / Shutterstock.com

  • Fidelity recommends saving 10x your annual salary by age 67.
  • For early retirement at 62, they suggest saving 14x your salary.

Annual Saving Strategy

401k Plan is shown using a text
Jack_the_sparow / Shutterstock.com

  • Aiming to save 15% of pre-tax income yearly, including employer match, is advised.
  • This long-term habit builds a strong retirement foundation.

Merrill’s Guideline

Hänsel und Gretel / Wikimedia Commons

  • Merrill Lynch recommends having 12x your pre-retirement salary saved.
  • This would cover 80–90% of your expected retirement expenses.

What This Means for You

Financial advisor explaining invest stock market data consulting investor. Two busy business men analysts doing finance trading analysis pointing at exchange chart on laptop screen working in office.
insta_photos / Shutterstock.com

  • Most Americans won’t hit the $1 million mark, but strategic planning helps.
  • Assess your income, expenses, and goals to create a personalized retirement plan.

If You have $500,000 Saved, Retirement Could Be Closer Than You Think (sponsor)

Retirement can be daunting, but it doesn’t need to be.

Imagine having an expert in your corner to help you with your financial goals. Someone to help you determine if you’re ahead, behind, or right on track. With SmartAsset, that’s not just a dream—it’s reality. This free tool connects you with pre-screened financial advisors who work in your best interests. It’s quick, it’s easy, so take the leap today and start planning smarter!

Don’t waste another minute; get started right here and help your retirement dreams become a retirement reality. (sponsor)
Read more: Investing

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Latest from 24/7

Down 48%, Can Lucid Group Make You a Millionaire?

Why Dave Ramsey Might Be Wrong About Social Security Timing in 2025

3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy In July

5 Stocks Paying 7% and Higher Dividends That Nobody Ever Talks About