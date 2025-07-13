5 Incredible Dividend Kings That Have Raised Their Dividends for Almost 70 Years ptasha / iStock via Getty Images

Investors love dividend stocks because they provide dependable passive income streams and an excellent opportunity for solid total return. Total return includes interest, capital gains, dividends, and distributions realized over time. In other words, the total return on an investment or portfolio consists of income and stock appreciation. According to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), passive income generally includes earnings from rental activity or any trade, business, or investment in which the individual does not materially participate. It can also include income from limited partnerships, stocks, bonds, and other similar enterprises in which the investor is not actively involved.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: Returning capital to shareholders by raising the dividend is always a positive.

Companies that increase their dividend annually are an excellent idea for those seeking dependable passive income streams.

Passive income is the perfect partner to pension and Social Security payments.

Do the Dividend Kings make sense as investments for you? Contact a financial advisor near you for a complete portfolio review today. Click here to get started. (Sponsored)

Companies that have raised their dividends for shareholders for almost 70 years are the kind of investments that passive income investors need to own. Dependability is crucial for individuals seeking to increase their annual income through dividend stock investments. The Dividend Kings comprise 55 companies that have increased their dividends for at least 50 consecutive years, a testament to their dependability and reliability. Those are two “must-have” items for investors who rely on passive income to boost their overall revenue.

The difference between the Dividend Kings and the Dividend Aristocrats is that the Kings do not have to be in the S&P 500, and all have raised their dividends for 50 consecutive years or longer. We screened the 2025 list, looking for companies that have raised their dividend the longest among the group. Five stocks that many investors are familiar with are among the longevity champions and also pay among the highest dividends. All have increased their dividend payments to shareholders for nearly 70 years.

Why do we recommend the Dividend Kings?

ShutterstockProfessional / Shutterstock.com

Companies that have paid and raised their dividends for almost 70 years or more are the kind that growth and income investors want to buy and hold in their stock portfolios for the long term. These stocks are mostly conservative, and should we see another dramatic market correction, they will likely hold their ground much better than volatile technology names.

American States Water

With products that everyone needs and an impressive track record of raising the dividend for nearly 70 years, this is a solid choice for growth and income investors. American States Water Co. (NYSE: AWR) is a holding company with segments that include water, electric, and contracted services.

Within the segments, the company has three principal business units:

Water and electric service utility operations are conducted through its regulated utilities, Golden State Water Company (GSWC) and Bear Valley Electric Service, Inc. (BVES), respectively

Contracted services conducted through American States Utility Services, Inc. (ASUS) and its subsidiaries

GSWC is a public water utility engaged in the purchase, production, distribution, and sale of water in 10 counties in the state of California.

BVES is a public electric utility that distributes electricity in several San Bernardino County Mountain communities in California.

ASUS operates, maintains and performs construction activities (including renewal and replacement capital work) on water and/or wastewater systems at various U.S. military bases.

Dover Corp

While somewhat off the radar, this company has increased the dividend paid to shareholders for an incredible 69 consecutive years. Dover Corp. (NYSE: DOV) is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider that operates in five primary segments.

The Engineered Products segment provides a range of equipment, components, software, solutions, and services to the vehicle aftermarket, aerospace, defense, and other industries.

Its Clean Energy & Fueling segment provides components, equipment, and software solutions and services. It also designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum-insulated piping systems for various liquefied gases, including nitrogen, oxygen, carbon dioxide, and other industrial gases.

The company’s Imaging & Identification segment supplies precision marking and coding, product traceability, brand protection, and digital textile printing equipment.

The Pumps & Process Solutions segment manufactures specialty pumps and flow meters, fluid transfer connectors, engineered precision components, instruments, and digital controls.

Dover’s Climate & Sustainability Technologies segment is a provider of energy-efficient equipment, components, and parts.

J.P. Morgan has an Overweight rating on the shares with a $211 target price.

Emerson Electric

This technology and industrial giant has raised its dividend for 69 consecutive years. Emerson Electric Inc. (NYSE: EMR) is a global technology and software company that provides solutions for customers in a wide range of end markets around the world.

The company operates through seven segments under two business groups. The Intelligent Devices business includes:

Final Control

Measurement & Analytical

Discrete Automation

Safety & Productivity

The Software and Control business encompasses:

Control Systems & Software

Test & Measurement

AspenTech

The Final Control segment is a global provider of:

Control valves

Isolation valves

Shutoff valves

Pressure relief valves

Pressure safety valves

Actuators

Regulators for process and hybrid industries

Its Measurement & Analytical segment is a supplier of intelligent instrumentation measuring the physical properties of liquids or gases. The AspenTech segment provides asset optimization software that enables industrial manufacturers to design, operate, and maintain their operations.

Citigroup has a Buy rating and a $127 price target.

Genuine Parts

Investors seeking a solid retail investment should consider purchasing this company, as its products remain in high demand and it has raised the dividend for 69 consecutive years. Genuine Parts Inc. (NYSE: GPC) is a global service provider of automotive and industrial replacement parts and value-added solutions.

The company’s segments include:

Automotive Parts Group

Industrial Parts Group

The Automotive segment distributes replacement parts (other than collision parts) for all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Its main automotive customers are repair and maintenance shops, and its main industrial customers are businesses operating distribution, manufacturing, and production equipment.

The Industrial segment distributes a wide variety of industrial bearings, mechanical and fluid power transmission equipment, including:

Hydraulic and pneumatic products

Material handling components

Related parts and supplies

Genuine Parts industrial business offers replacement parts and solutions to maintenance, repair, and operation customers and original equipment manufacturer customers.

Truist Financial has a Buy rating on the shares with a $137 target price.

Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE: PG) was founded more than 185 years ago as a soap and candle company. The Dividend King has paid out to shareholders since 1891 and has raised that payout for 69 straight years. Procter & Gamble is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to consumers across the world.

The company’s segments include:

Beauty

Grooming

Health Care

Fabric & Home Care

Baby

Feminine & Family Care

The company’s products are sold in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, e-commerce, including social commerce channels, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, wholesalers, specialty beauty stores, including airport duty-free stores, high-frequency stores, pharmacies, electronics stores and professional channels.

It also sells directly to individual consumers. It has operations in approximately 70 countries.

Procter & Gamble offers products under these brands and others:

Head & Shoulders

Herbal Essences

Pantene

Rejoice

Olay

Old Spice

Safeguard

Secret

SK-II

Braun

Gillette

Venus

Crest

Oral-B

Ariel

Downy

Gain

Tide

Always

Always Discreet

Tampax

Bounty

Raymond James has an Outperform rating with a $185 price objective.

Five Safe Dividend Stocks Can Provide a Lifetime of Monthly Passive Income

Credit Card Companies Are Doing Something Nuts (Sponsor) We’ve been writing about ways to make, save, and invest money for over 20 years. But some of the cash back credit card rewards today still make our jaws drop. There are $200 cash bonuses, 3% back on gas and groceries, $0 fees, and even some 5% rewards out there right now. For the average American that could mean hundreds, even thousands of dollars on rewards a year. Don’t miss out on rewards this good, there is no saying how long they’ll last. Click here to see our top picks.