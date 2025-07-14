Analyst Forecasts on Ford Are Weak Victoria Gnatiuk / iStock via Getty Images

According to Yahoo, 25 analysts cover Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) stock. Almost all of them rate it as Hold, Underperform, or Sell. The average price target is $10.37, below the current price of less than $12. Wall Street thinks Ford’s stock has further to fall.

Ford sales have been relatively good, at least in the United States. Overall sales in the first half of the year were up 6.2% to 1,113,386. However, when broken down by engine type and model, the numbers were less impressive. Electric vehicle (EV) sales fell 11.8% to 38,988. Sales of the Mustang Mach-E were down 2% to 21,785. Sales of the F-150 Lightning were down 16.7% to 13,029. CEO Jim Farley said Ford has started to turn its attention to hybrids because they are more in line with what customers want. In the meantime, he has wasted tens of billions of dollars on EV development.

Ford is still a gasoline-powered pickup company. F-Series sales rose 17.2% in the first half to 412,848. That makes the model 37% of Ford’s total U.S. sales. The smaller Maverick had sales of 86,056, up 11.6%. That makes it Ford’s second-best-selling vehicle. Together, the two were 45% of Ford’s U.S. sales.

Ford’s sales outside the U.S. are extremely modest, particularly in China, which is the world’s largest EV market.

Farley has described Chinese EVs as an existential threat. Without 100% tariffs on Chinese vehicles, they would crush Ford to pieces. Farley says these Chinese EVs are highly advanced technically compared to American-made EVs. Farley has driven them in China. Ford is probably years behind in an effort to match them. A business built around tariffs is hardly a business at all.

The Trump administration will almost certainly continue to protect Ford and GM in their home market. However, the Chinese, led by BYD, are selling cars, or will, in every major market in the world. The exception is Europe, where tariffs are high as well.

If Wall Street’s research is meant to look at the future and not the present, the pessimism is extreme.

