India's $70,000 Tesla PamelaJoeMcFarlane / Getty Images

While the average price of a car sold in India is $13,000, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) will sell its Model Y there for about $69,770, according to Reuters. India is the world’s fourth-largest car market. Its annual sales of 4.4 million light vehicles puts it behind China (25.1 million), the United States (15.4 million), and Japan (4.5 million). Clearly, Tesla is aiming at the highest-priced segment in the world’s second-largest nation by population.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) reportedly will sell its Model Y in India for nearly $70,000.

It will compete with entrenched high-end brands there and face a charging station challenge.

Take this quiz to see if you’re on track to retire. (sponsored)

One of Tesla’s major hurdles in India is tariffs of over 100%. If the Trump administration improves those tariff numbers, the price of the Model Y could drop considerably. It would still be expensive by local standards.

Tesla aims to compete with high-end brands. These will be, at least, Mercedes and BMW. Since they are entrenched, it is hard to say how difficult it will be to dislodge them. And, they have gasoline-powered engines.

Tesla also has to figure out the charging station challenge. Unlike the U.S., India will not have thousands of chargers.

Tesla may start to manufacture cars in India. That will help its relationship with the national government, much as it has in China. However, that will not be enough to offset the high price and the need for a national infrastructure of charging stations.

Tesla Sells Only 2,000 Cybertrucks a Month, but That Can Be Fixed

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored) Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future Click here to get started!