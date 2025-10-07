Musk to Launch $25,000 SUV to Rescue Tesla

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Elon Musk says Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is no longer a car company. It is an artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics company, and it should be valued as such. That is why Tesla is worth as much as all the other publicly traded car companies in the world combined at $1.5 trillion (Ford’s market cap is $50 billion). However, Musk must know that investors believe that if he does not get troubled electric vehicle (EV) sales to rebound, the company and its stock will continue to be in trouble.

Hence, the launch of a $25,000 version of the Model Y SUV.

To hedge his car business’s success, Musk will launch a $25,000 version of the Model Y SUV, which is Tesla’s best-selling vehicle. The price point may also offset the end of the $7,500 EV tax credit. Most car industry analysts believe the end of this benefit will batter U.S. EV sales.

Musk has to be concerned that in the first three quarters of the year, Tesla’s U.S. market share was about 46%. It was 80% a decade ago. GM has started to gain ground, as its market share hit 13% for the same period. Ford’s reach is almost 7%.

A new EV sold in the United States costs about $10,000 more than a gasoline-powered one. Moreover, the price of electricity is rising as the price of gas is falling. EVs still face customers who do not want to wait a long time to charge their cars and may struggle to find public charging stations. EVs also go through tires more quickly and often do not fully charge their batteries in cold weather.

A $25,000 EV is the holy grail of the U.S. EV business. It is the one thing companies that make and sell EVs believe can bring in the tens of thousands of buyers who have been on the sidelines because of prices.

Musk’s move also offers some protection against Chinese EV competitors, which already have many models priced at $25,000. They cannot sell them in the United States because of tariffs. However, Musk has a large business in China. Chinese EVs have begun to enter the EU market.

Tesla may not be a car company, but it needs car sales to keep its stock up.

