S&P 500
6,726.30
-0.37%
Dow Jones
46,618.80
-0.28%
Nasdaq 100
24,930.50
-0.33%
Russell 2000
2,466.63
-0.93%
FTSE 100
9,489.30
+0.07%
Nikkei 225
47,990.40
-1.31%
Stock Market Live October 7: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises Again on Government Shutdown Day 7
Home > Investing > Musk to Launch $25,000 SUV to Rescue Tesla

Investing

Musk to Launch $25,000 SUV to Rescue Tesla

Musk to Launch $25,000 SUV to Rescue Tesla

By Douglas A. McIntyre

Oct 7, 2025  |  Updated 6:28 AM ET

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Elon Musk says Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is no longer a car company. It is an artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics company, and it should be valued as such. That is why Tesla is worth as much as all the other publicly traded car companies in the world combined at $1.5 trillion (Ford’s market cap is $50 billion). However, Musk must know that investors believe that if he does not get troubled electric vehicle (EV) sales to rebound, the company and its stock will continue to be in trouble.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points:

  • Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) may be more than a car company, but it needs car sales to keep its stock up.
  • Hence, the launch of a $25,000 version of the Model Y SUV.
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

To hedge his car business’s success, Musk will launch a $25,000 version of the Model Y SUV, which is Tesla’s best-selling vehicle. The price point may also offset the end of the $7,500 EV tax credit. Most car industry analysts believe the end of this benefit will batter U.S. EV sales.

Musk has to be concerned that in the first three quarters of the year, Tesla’s U.S. market share was about 46%. It was 80% a decade ago. GM has started to gain ground, as its market share hit 13% for the same period. Ford’s reach is almost 7%.

A new EV sold in the United States costs about $10,000 more than a gasoline-powered one. Moreover, the price of electricity is rising as the price of gas is falling. EVs still face customers who do not want to wait a long time to charge their cars and may struggle to find public charging stations. EVs also go through tires more quickly and often do not fully charge their batteries in cold weather.

A $25,000 EV is the holy grail of the U.S. EV business. It is the one thing companies that make and sell EVs believe can bring in the tens of thousands of buyers who have been on the sidelines because of prices.

Musk’s move also offers some protection against Chinese EV competitors, which already have many models priced at $25,000. They cannot sell them in the United States because of tariffs. However, Musk has a large business in China. Chinese EVs have begun to enter the EU market.

Tesla may not be a car company, but it needs car sales to keep its stock up.

Tesla Stock Price Prediction and Forecast 2025–2030

 

The image featured for this article is © Maja Hitij / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Latest Podcast Episode

AI Companies Entering A Game of Chips More Wild Than Westeros

Play

62 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock

Live

Douglas A. McIntyre |

Sep 29, 2025

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock
Synopsys Dropped 36% After Earnings: Is This an Overreaction or Buying Opportunity?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Sep 29, 2025

Synopsys Dropped 36% After Earnings: Is This an Overreaction or Buying Opportunity?

Continue Reading

Tesla Model Y Faces Major China Challenge
Douglas A. McIntyre | May 23, 2025

Tesla Model Y Faces Major China Challenge

Xiaomi has introduced a competitor to Tesla's best-selling Model Y. It will challenge Tesla in China in particular.
Investors Reject Tesla’s Driverless Dreams, but Stock Value Remains High
Douglas A. McIntyre | Oct 11, 2024

Investors Reject Tesla’s Driverless Dreams, but Stock Value Remains High

Following the unveiling of its Cybercab, Tesla stock tumbled. However, investors still believe the EV leader has a bright future.
Chinese EV Price Cuts Aim to Cripple Tesla
Douglas A. McIntyre | May 27, 2025

Chinese EV Price Cuts Aim to Cripple Tesla

Major Chinese electric vehicle (EV) makers have cut prices on new models by as much as 34%. Tesla may have…
Elon Musk’s Fortune Rises $16 Billion
Douglas A. McIntyre | Jan 18, 2025

Elon Musk’s Fortune Rises $16 Billion

Elon Musk’s net worth has risen $16 billion this year to $449 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index. That…
How Tesla Can Make a Comeback
Douglas A. McIntyre | Apr 7, 2024

How Tesla Can Make a Comeback

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) recently received two pieces of bad news. The first is that it significantly missed Wall Street’s…
Tesla Model Y Posts Huge US EV Market Share
Douglas A. McIntyre | Mar 18, 2025

Tesla Model Y Posts Huge US EV Market Share

Two Tesla models dominate the American electric vehicle (EV) market. However, rivals may gain market share in this quarter.
Ford Flat as Tesla Surges
Douglas A. McIntyre | May 26, 2023

Ford Flat as Tesla Surges

Elon Musk can be generous because he does not think generosity counts if Ford has too few EVs on the…
Elon Musk’s Net Worth Jumps Up $7 Billion
Douglas A. McIntyre | Mar 26, 2025

Elon Musk’s Net Worth Jumps Up $7 Billion

Elon Musk’s net worth has risen nearly $7 billion as Tesla stock has recovered. That net worth is based on…
Tesla’s Market Cap Is 23 Times Ford’s
Douglas A. McIntyre | Nov 11, 2024

Tesla’s Market Cap Is 23 Times Ford’s

Tesla shares are up handily this year while Ford stock is in retreat. Now Tesla’s market cap is 23 times that…

Top Gaining Stocks

PayPal
PYPL Vol: 14,514,672
+$3.99
+5.60%
$75.28
AMD
AMD Vol: 59,107,784
+$8.56
+4.20%
$212.27
Centene
CNC Vol: 4,939,506
+$1.41
+3.75%
$39.05
IBM
IBM Vol: 3,455,828
+$10.43
+3.60%
$299.85
Kenvue
KVUE Vol: 12,654,419
+$0.47
+3.00%
$16.16

Top Losing Stocks

Ford
F Vol: 56,858,031
-$0.89
7.00%
$11.81
Seagate Technology
STX Vol: 3,253,751
-$14.03
5.78%
$228.80
Dow
DOW Vol: 7,602,628
-$0.99
4.23%
$22.43
DR Horton
DHI Vol: 1,288,152
-$7.05
4.11%
$164.48
Expedia
EXPE Vol: 408,857
-$8.48
3.79%
$215.36