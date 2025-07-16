Investing

Progressive Corp. (NYSE: PGR) Live Earnings Coverage

Progressive Corp Earnings
Eric Bleeker
Published:
Last Updated:

Key Points

  • Progressive Corp is hosting a conference call this morning and will release its complete June results.

  • The two key figures that Wall Street is watching for:

    • Revenue: $20.33 billion
    • EPS (normalized): $4.43

Live Updates

Live Coverage Updates appear automatically as they are published.

June Numbers Update

Overall, the company reported strong growth across key metrics, with significant year-over-year improvements in net premiums, net income, and policies in force. The results reflect robust demand in personal and commercial lines, driven by higher policy counts and improved underwriting efficiency. Notably, the quarterly combined ratio improved substantially to 86.2% from 91.9% last year, indicating better profitability.
Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2024
Net premiums written 20,076 17,902
Net premiums earned 20,310 17,209
Net income 3,175 1,459
EPS (per share) 5.40 2.48
Realized gains (losses) 387 -127
Combined ratio (%) 86.2 91.9
Line 2025 2024
Agency – auto 10,423 8,965
Direct – auto 15,245 12,576
Special lines 6,850 6,312
Property 3,608 3,339
Total Personal Lines 36,126 31,192
Commercial Lines 1,189 1,118
Companywide 37,315 32,310

Waiting on numbers

As of 8:20 AM EDT, Progressive in up 1.24% in pre-market trading as we wait for an update on June numbers and 2Q conference call. Will update you here when those reports come in.

A Look Back at Progressive's First Quarter

by Eric Bleeker

With Progressive set to release their first quarter earnings shortly, let’s look back at the company’s performance last quarter:

  • Net Premiums Written: $22.2 billion (Up 17% YoY)
  • Net Income: $4.37 (Up from $3.94 in Q1 2024)
  • Agency Auto Policies: 10.146 million) (up from 8.593 million in Q1 2024)
  • Direct Auto Policies: 14.771 million) (up from 11.855 million in Q1 2024)

Progressive (NYSE: PGR) shares have declined 16% since June 2nd. The company reports earnings this morning and will also host a conference call with Wall Street analysts.

Will results and executive commentary be enough to slow the company’s recent slide? We’ll be updating this live article tracking the company’s earnings release. 

Let’s look at some of the most important areas to watch. 

What Wall Street Expects From Progressive

  • Revenue: $20.33 billion 
  • EPS (normalized): $4.43 
  • Book Value/Share: $54.02 
  • Net Income (GAAP): $2.77 billion 

Key Areas to Focus On 

If you’re following along with Progressive’s earnings, here are a few key areas to focus on. As a note, after Progressive reports its earnings before the bell, the company is expected to host a conference call at 9:30 a.m. that dives deeper into June’s results and future outlook. 

  • Impacts of Tariffs on Costs and Pricing: With tariffs continuing to dominate the news, Wall Street will be watching closely for any executive commentary on how tariffs impact repair costs, parts sourcing, and the ability to maintain low combined ratios. Tariffs are a threat to either force rate increases or eat into margins, so Wall Street will be watching closely for their impacts. 
  • ROI on Ad Spend: Wall Street analysts repeatedly questioned whether Progressive was getting enough ROI on elevated ad spend. If the companies’ advertising expenses come in higher, this could be a key area that drives the stock’s price movement tomorrow. 
  • Retention Trends: Another concern raised on recent earnings calls has been softening retention trends. While Progressive has shown strong growth, there’s a concern that degrading customer stickiness could force future margin pressure. 

 
