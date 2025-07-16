Progressive Corp. (NYSE: PGR) Live Earnings Coverage Canva

Key Points Progressive Corp is hosting a conference call this morning and will release its complete June results.

The two key figures that Wall Street is watching for: Revenue: $20.33 billion EPS (normalized): $4.43

Progressive (NYSE: PGR) shares have declined 16% since June 2nd. The company reports earnings this morning and will also host a conference call with Wall Street analysts.

Will results and executive commentary be enough to slow the company’s recent slide? We’ll be updating this live article tracking the company’s earnings release.

Let’s look at some of the most important areas to watch.

What Wall Street Expects From Progressive

Revenue: $20.33 billion

EPS (normalized): $4.43

Book Value/Share: $54.02

Net Income (GAAP): $2.77 billion

Key Areas to Focus On

If you’re following along with Progressive’s earnings, here are a few key areas to focus on. As a note, after Progressive reports its earnings before the bell, the company is expected to host a conference call at 9:30 a.m. that dives deeper into June’s results and future outlook.

Impacts of Tariffs on Costs and Pricing: With tariffs continuing to dominate the news, Wall Street will be watching closely for any executive commentary on how tariffs impact repair costs, parts sourcing, and the ability to maintain low combined ratios. Tariffs are a threat to either force rate increases or eat into margins, so Wall Street will be watching closely for their impacts.

With tariffs continuing to dominate the news, Wall Street will be watching closely for any executive commentary on how tariffs impact repair costs, parts sourcing, and the ability to maintain low combined ratios. Tariffs are a threat to either force rate increases or eat into margins, so Wall Street will be watching closely for their impacts. ROI on Ad Spend: Wall Street analysts repeatedly questioned whether Progressive was getting enough ROI on elevated ad spend. If the companies’ advertising expenses come in higher, this could be a key area that drives the stock’s price movement tomorrow.

Wall Street analysts repeatedly questioned whether Progressive was getting enough ROI on elevated ad spend. If the companies’ advertising expenses come in higher, this could be a key area that drives the stock’s price movement tomorrow. Retention Trends: Another concern raised on recent earnings calls has been softening retention trends. While Progressive has shown strong growth, there’s a concern that degrading customer stickiness could force future margin pressure.