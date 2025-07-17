Live: GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) Up 2% After Releasing Q2 Earnings Canva

Key Points GE Aerospace is reporting earnings this morning.

The company posted a significant EPS beat. We’re continuing to analyze the report in this live blog (updates automatically pushed below).

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is reporting its second-quarter earnings this morning. We’ll be providing live analysis and commentary in this earnings blog. Simply stay on this page and you’ll receive new updates analyzing Wall Street’s reactions and need-to-know data from GE’s report!

Let’s get started by looking at what Wall Street expects the company to report this morning.

Wall Street Expectations for GE Aerospace’s Q2

Here’s the key consensus estimates to watch this morning:

Revenue: $9.59 billion

$9.59 billion EPS (Normalized): $1.45

$1.45 EPS (GAAP): $1.56

$1.56 Gross Margins: 36.55%

36.55% Operating Cash Flow: $1.88 billion

Key Themes That Will Drive GE’s Share Price Today

Beyond GE beating on revenue and EPS and posting guidance, here are some themes you’ll want to watch. Wall Street will probe into these on the company’s conference call and commentary on each could determine whether the company soars or falls today and in the coming weeks.

Tariffs and Geopolitics: Tariffs remain in the news on a nearly daily basis and as a company that has significant supply chains, analysts will be looking at how tariffs are impacting the company. GE Aerospace previously said they expect to reduce tariff headwinds by $500 million through actions like duty drawbacks, but any commentary the company provided on their conference call three months ago feels like a lifetime ago. Any updated guidance on how tariffs are impacting GE’s business will be closely followed by Wall Street.

Tariffs remain in the news on a nearly daily basis and as a company that has significant supply chains, analysts will be looking at how tariffs are impacting the company. GE Aerospace previously said they expect to reduce tariff headwinds by $500 million through actions like duty drawbacks, but any commentary the company provided on their conference call three months ago feels like a lifetime ago. Any updated guidance on how tariffs are impacting GE’s business will be closely followed by Wall Street. Departures: Last quarter, management lowered their departures guidance. While they cited a strong backlog which would buffer through a slowdown in departures, management commentary on the overall health of the air travel market is something that Wall Street will be watching closely today.

