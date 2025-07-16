Live Updates: ASML Drops 7% After Earnings Canva

Key Points ASML reports this morning and Wall Street expects: Revenue : $8.755 billion (€7.54) EPS (Normalized) : $6.07 (€5.23)

Wall Street will be closely watching ASML’s net bookings number which came in light at €3.9 billion last quarter.

We’ll be updating this live blog once ASML’s numbers come in so stay on this page as new updates will continue appearing.

Nvidia made early investors rich, but there is a new class of ‘Next Nvidia Stocks’ that could be even better. Click here to learn more.

Live Updates Live Coverage

ASML (Nasdaq: ASML) reported before U.S. markets open today. The company is the first view into demand for the semiconductor industry this earnings season and is closely watched.

ASML’s stock was already down 22% over the past year, but had been seeing a strong rebound in recent months. That rebound now appears to be ‘paused’ as the stock is dropping 7% in premarket trading. Let’s dive into ASML’s earnings and why Wall Street is reacting so negatively to them.

ASML Earnings Expectations

Here’s what Wall Street expected from ASML.

Revenue : $8.755 billion (€7.54 billion )

: $8.755 billion (€7.54 billion ) EPS (Normalized) : $6.07 (€5.23)

: $6.07 (€5.23) Gross Margins : 51.47%

: 51.47% Net Income (GAAP): $2.343 billion

The company exceeded these numbers, delivering €7.7 billion on the top line and EPS of €5.90.

However, as we’ll continue monitoring in this live blog, the stock is dropping because of forward guidance and commentary from the company in their earnings release.

Key Areas to Watch

ASML is expected to host an hour-long conference call at 9 a.m. ET. Here’s a few areas of focus to watch for.

Geopolitical Uncertainty: Demand for AI products has remained robust and it appears major ASML customer Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) is pushing ahead with ambitious plans to build out new fabrication plants in America. What does ASML have to say about the impacts of tariffs and U.S. policies on its revenue forecasts and backlog?

Demand for AI products has remained robust and it appears major ASML customer (NYSE: TSM) is pushing ahead with ambitious plans to build out new fabrication plants in America. What does ASML have to say about the impacts of tariffs and U.S. policies on its revenue forecasts and backlog? High-NA EUV Commentary: High-NA is the next moneymaker from ASML. The technology will continue pushing lithography systems to greater precision and come with a significant price tag. Wall Street will be closely watching what ASML has to say about recent progress in High-NA and when these systems will enter volume production.

High-NA is the next moneymaker from ASML. The technology will continue pushing lithography systems to greater precision and come with a significant price tag. Wall Street will be closely watching what ASML has to say about recent progress in High-NA and when these systems will enter volume production. Booking Momentum: ASML saw bookings fall from €7.1 billion in Q4 down to €3.9 billion last quarter. Net bookings came in at €5.5 billion this quarter. That number exceeded Wall Street estimates, but what commentary will the company provide about future its future bookings pipeline?

“The Next NVIDIA” Could Change Your Life