Live: American Express Q2 Earnings Updates

Key Points American Express delivered EPS of $4.08, beating Wall Street expectations of $3.88 per share.

American Express (NYSE: AXP) just released earnings and beat on the top and bottom line. Shares are up about 1% shortly after their earnings release.

We’ll be following along Wall Street’s reaction and offering analysis of the company’s Q2 earnings in this live blog.

What Did American Express Report?

American Express reported record second-quarter revenue of $17.9 billion, marking a 9% increase year-over-year. The company achieved an adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $4.08, which is a 17% increase when excluding the previous year’s gain from the sale of Accertify.

Despite a slight decline in net income to $2.9 billion from $3.0 billion the previous year, card member spending reached a quarterly high, increasing by 7%. The company reaffirmed its full-year 2025 guidance, expecting revenue growth between 8% and 10% and EPS between $15.00 and $15.50. CEO Stephen J. Squeri highlighted the strong demand for premium products and robust credit performance. American Express plans to refresh its U.S. Consumer and Business Platinum Cards, aiming to maintain its leadership in the premium space.

The Numbers That Matter

Here’s the revenue and EPS figures for American Express relative to Wall Street expectations in Q2:

Revenue: $17.9 billion (versus expectations of $17.7 billion)

EPS: $4.08 (versus expectations of $3.88 per share)

