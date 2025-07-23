Live: Will ServiceNow Soar After Q2 Earnings? Canva

Key Points ServiceNow reports tonight after the bell. Wall Street is expecting the company to deliver sales of $3.12 billion and earnings of $3.57.

In the current environment where many stocks have been selling off after beating last quarter’s earnings and raising guidance for the next quarter, it’s likely ServiceNow will have to top targets for last quarter and deliver healthy guidance for shares to rise tomorrow.

This live blog will be providing analysis and news the moment earnings hit. Simply stay on this page and new updates will load as they’re posted.

Nvidia made early investors rich, but there is a new class of ‘Next Nvidia Stocks’ that could be even better. Click here to learn more.

Live Updates Live Coverage

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) reports earnings after the bell tonight.

While ServiceNow has been one of the market’s most successful stocks across the past decade, it has been an underperformer so far in 2025. Shares are down 9% year-to-date, with most the underperformance coming recently.

Since May 12th, ServiceNow shares have dropped 5.5% while the Nasdaq has gained 12%.

We’ll be updating this earnings live blog with news and analysis the moment ServiceNow’s earnings hit the wires. All you need to do is simply leave this page open and new updates will appear as they go live.

Before earnings hit, let’s look at some of the most important storylines headed into the second quarter.

The Numbers to Watch

The first numbers Wall Street analyzes after earnings are released is a company’s EPS and revenue for the prior quarter. Let’s look at what Wall Street expects from ServiceNow:

Second Quarter Expectations

Revenue: $3.12 billion

EPS (Normalized): $3.57

EPS (GAAP): $1.60

Cash Flow from Operations: $450.1 million

Free Cash Flow: $450 million

ServiceNow will also provide guidance for the third quarter. If the company misses on any of these numbers, we’d expect its share price to drop tomorrow.

Third Quarter Guidance Expectations

Revenue: $3.30 billion

EPS (Normalized): $4.26

ServiceNow guides to subscription revenue, CRPO, and income from operations. Given this information, Wall Street will quickly be able to see how guidance next quarter compares to their revenue and EPS expectations.

“The Next NVIDIA” Could Change Your Life