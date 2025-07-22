Live: Why Lockheed Martin Is Plunging After Q2 Earnings Canva

Key Points Lockheed Martin shares are plummeting after releasing Q2 earnings.

The company incurred several losses in Q2 and its revenue came in below analyst expectations. Lockheed affirmed full-year guidance for sales and free cash flow, but investors are still less than pleased with these earnings.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) just released Q2 earnings and shares are plunging.

That’s in stark contrast to peer Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC), which just reported and has seen shares gain in premarket trading. Let’s dig into Lockheed’s earnings and see why Wall Street is so disappointed.

Lockheed Earnings in Brief

Lockheed Martin reported Q2 2025 sales of $18.2 billion, a slight increase from $18.1 billion in Q2 2024.

The company faced significant challenges, recording pre-tax losses of $1.6 billion on various programs, impacting earnings per share by $5.83. Net earnings were $342 million, or $1.46 per share, down from $1.6 billion, or $6.85 per share, in the previous year.

Cash from operations decreased to $201 million from $1.9 billion, while free cash flow was negative at $(150) million. The company reaffirmed its 2025 guidance for sales and free cash flow.

CEO Jim Taiclet highlighted strong performance in combat operations and increased demand for key programs, despite the financial setbacks. The company returned $1.3 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Lockheed Martin is investing in infrastructure and innovation, maintaining its focus on operational performance and capital allocation strategy.

What Doesn’t Wall Street Like?

Obviously, the results last quarter were a setback with numerous losses incurred. However, the company reaffirmed 2025 guidance for sales and free cash flow. So, while last quarter was bumpy, the overall “big picture” may not be as troubling.

Yet, Wall Street isn’t happy.

Here are a few ‘weak’ areas to watch. First, revenue was expected to come in at about $18.6 billion last quarter but only hit $18.2 billion. The company beat on adjusted EPS, but that figure might be concerning. Second, note that while Lockheed reaffirmed cash flow and revenue, there’s no reference to net income figures.

We’ll continue monitoring earnings, but for now, shares are selling off heavily.

