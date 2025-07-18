Live Updates: Schwab Beats Q2 Earnings & Shares Rise

Key Points
Live Updates
Schwab Earnings Summary
SCHW | The Charles Schwab Corporation Q2’25 Earnings Highlights:
- Adj. EPS: $1.14 ✅
- Net Revenue: $5.85B (Est. $5.90B) ⚠️; DOWN -1% YoY
- Adj. Gross Margin: 50.1% ✅
- Net Income: $2.13B ✅
- Core Net New Assets: $80.3B
- Total Client Assets: $10.76T; UP +14% YoY
- New Brokerage Accounts: 1.1M; UP +11% YoY
- Daily Average Trading Volume: 7.6M; UP +38% YoY
Q2 Segment Performance:
- Net Interest Revenue: $2.82B; UP +31% YoY
- Asset Management and Administration Fees: $1.57B; UP +14% YoY
- Trading Revenue: $952M; UP +23% YoY
- Bank Deposit Account Fees: $247M; UP +61% YoY
Other Key Q2 Metrics:
- Adj. Operating Income: $2.93B; UP +52% YoY
- Adj. Operating Expenses: $3.05B; UP +4% YoY
- Free Cash Flow: $2.8B; UP +60% YoY
- Effective Tax Rate: 24.1% (vs. 23.5% YoY)
- Return on Average Common Stockholders’ Equity: 19% (vs. 14% YoY)
- Return on Tangible Common Equity: 35% (vs. 34% YoY)
CEO Commentary:
- Rick Wurster: “Retail investors and RIAs continued to turn to Schwab as a trusted partner, opening over 1 million new brokerage accounts and gathering $80.3 billion in core net new assets – up 31% versus 2Q24. Schwab delivered growth on all fronts during the second quarter. The firm’s diversified revenue model, coupled with our best-in-class scale and efficiency, produced quarterly records for both revenue and earnings per share.”
CFO Commentary:
- Mike Verdeschi: “During the second quarter, we continued to enhance stockholder value by returning excess capital through multiple forms – including redeeming approximately $2.5 billion in preferred equity and repurchasing just over $350 million of common stock.”
Strategic Updates:
- Charles Schwab recognized as Best Investing Platform Overall by U.S. News.
- Charles Schwab Bank ranked #1 in J.D. Power’s U.S. Direct Banking Satisfaction Study for the 7th consecutive year.
Earnings Are Out!
Here’s the headline: Adjusted EPS of $1.14. That beats consensus by $.04. We’ll continue posting new analysis.
What Wall Street Will Be Watching In Charles Schwab's Earnings Call
Here are some of the key storylines headed into Q2 earnings for Schwab. If they outperform in each, it could become a catalyst for Schwab shares not only today but in the coming weeks and months:
- Ameritrade Client Momentum: Ameritrade clients still only average about 30% share of wallet compared to 50% for Schwab, but trends have been encouraging. Will this momentum continue? If so, it could be a powerful earnings tailwind in the coming years.
- Margin Trajectory: If the Fed moves toward rate cuts, it will threaten Schwab’s net interest margin (NIM). Watch for commentary today about how Schwab plans to handle future rate cuts.
- Growth Investments: Schwab continues to invest heavily in areas like physical branches and technology (for areas like AI). The company affirmed its guide of expenses rising 4.5% to 5.5% in its last earnings call, can it sustain that growth level or will expenses end up rising more than expected?
Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) is reporting earnings this morning and we’ll be following along with this live blog. The company has seen shares jump so far this year and its peer Interactive Brokers (Nasadaq: IBKR) is up 5% in premarket after blowing out earnings last night.
Let’s look at the key storylines in front of second quarter earnings.
Interactive Brokers Last Night
Interactive Brokers reported last night and beat on almost every major line item. Stocks in the broader brokerage space have been on fire in 2025. Interactive Brokers was up more than 30% headed into earnings, Robinhood has become something of a “meme stock,” and as we noted earlier, Schwab is up more than 25% so far this year.
A big reason for that is that risky assets have been flying since early April. That has not only swelled total asset values but also sweelled many of the most protable segments for brokerages such as margin accounts.
What to Expect When Schwab Reports
Here’s what Wall Street is expecting this morning:
- Revenue: $5.74 billion
- EPS (normalized): $1.10
- Book Value/Share: $23.14
For the full year, here’s where expectations stand:
- Revenue: $22.96 billion
- EPS (Normalized): $4.44
“The Next NVIDIA” Could Change Your Life
