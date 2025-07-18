Live Updates: Schwab Beats Q2 Earnings & Shares Rise Canva

Key Points Schwab reports Q2 earnings this morning

Shares are up more than 25% so far this year. We’ll be following whether momentum can continue.

Nvidia made early investors rich, but there is a new class of ‘Next Nvidia Stocks’ that could be even better. Click here to learn more.

Live Updates Live Coverage

Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) is reporting earnings this morning and we’ll be following along with this live blog. The company has seen shares jump so far this year and its peer Interactive Brokers (Nasadaq: IBKR) is up 5% in premarket after blowing out earnings last night.

Let’s look at the key storylines in front of second quarter earnings.

Interactive Brokers Last Night

Interactive Brokers reported last night and beat on almost every major line item. Stocks in the broader brokerage space have been on fire in 2025. Interactive Brokers was up more than 30% headed into earnings, Robinhood has become something of a “meme stock,” and as we noted earlier, Schwab is up more than 25% so far this year.

A big reason for that is that risky assets have been flying since early April. That has not only swelled total asset values but also sweelled many of the most protable segments for brokerages such as margin accounts.

What to Expect When Schwab Reports

Here’s what Wall Street is expecting this morning:

Revenue: $5.74 billion

EPS (normalized): $1.10

Book Value/Share: $23.14

For the full year, here’s where expectations stand:

Revenue: $22.96 billion

EPS (Normalized): $4.44

“The Next NVIDIA” Could Change Your Life