Live Updates: Interactive Brokers (Nasdaq: IBKR) Earnings After the Bell Canva

Key Points Interactive Brokers reports earnings after the bell.

The company’s shares have risen more than 30% for the year thanks in large part due to significant account growth.

Updates will automatically push to this page if you leave it open in your browser.

Nvidia made early investors rich, but there is a new class of ‘Next Nvidia Stocks’ that could be even better. Click here to learn more.

Live Updates Live Coverage

Interactive Brokers (Nasdaq: IBKR) reports shortly after the market closes and we’ll be providing live earnings analysis in this article. Simply leave this page open and new updates will push once their earnings hit the wires.

This is a particuarly important earnings for Interactive Brokers as their shares have been furiously rallying out of the April market lows. Interactive Brokers traded for little more than $36 per share at market close on April 7th, and closed yesterday at $59.63.

Overall, shares are up 31% this year. While that figure trails Interactive Brokers’ more ‘YOLO’ peer Robinhood (Nasdaq: HOOD), it does slightly outpace Charles Schwab‘s 25% year-to-date returns.

What to Expect When Interactive Brokers Reports Tonight

Here’s the key figures that Wall Street expects from Interactive Brokers tonight:

Revenue: $1.40 billion

$1.40 billion EPS (Normalized): $.47

$.47 EPS (GAAP): $.48

And full-year estimates are currently set at

2025 Revenue: $5.61 billion

$5.61 billion 2025 EPS (Normalized): $1.82

Key Themes Wall Street Will Be Watching For

Of course, beyond the headline revenue and EPS figures, Wall Street will be watching

Can Account Growth Continue: Interactive Brokers has been riding a way of international account growth that helped propel total accounts to 32% growth last quarter. With stocks rising from a low point at the beginning of last quarter to closing near record highs by the end of June, will the company post another quarter of scorching account growth?

Interactive Brokers has been riding a way of international account growth that helped propel total accounts to 32% growth last quarter. With stocks rising from a low point at the beginning of last quarter to closing near record highs by the end of June, will the company post another quarter of scorching account growth? Trends Beginning of the Quarter vs. Late in Quarter: Margin balances fell in Q1, but the quarter also experienced a large sell-off in most risk assets near its close. How did trends shift from the beginning of the quarter to the end?

Margin balances fell in Q1, but the quarter also experienced a large sell-off in most risk assets near its close. How did trends shift from the beginning of the quarter to the end? Updates on Growth Markets: Interactive Brokers is pursuing new markets such as their crypto suite, ForecastEX event contracts, and overnight trading. Any commentary on how those products are impacting organic growth will be closely monitored.

“The Next NVIDIA” Could Change Your Life