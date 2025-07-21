Live: Verizon (NYSE: VZ) Soars After Q2 Earnings Canva

Key Points Verizon just issued Q2 earnings and the highlight is the company broadly raising guidance for 2025.

Shares are up nearly 4.7% in premarket trading. We’ll be updating this live blog with more news and analysis on the company’s earnings.

Verizon (NYSE: VZ) Q2 earnings are out and investors should be happy today. Right after releasing earnings, the stock moved up about 4% and as of 7:08 a.m. ET is up 4.55%.

Let’s examine all the key data points from Verizon’s earnings.

Earnings Highlights

Verizon Surpasses EPS Estimates with Strong Q2 2025 Performance

Verizon Raises Full-Year Guidance Following Robust Q2 Results

Verizon’s Wireless Revenue Hits $20.9 Billion in Q2 2025

Broadband Growth Boosts Verizon’s Q2 2025 Financials

Verizon’s Net Income Climbs to $5.1 Billion in Q2 2025

CEO Hans Vestberg Highlights Verizon’s Market Leadership and Innovation

Broader Earnings Summary

Verizon Communications reported strong financial performance for Q2 2025, with total operating revenue reaching $34.5 billion, a 5.2% increase year-over-year. The company achieved an adjusted EPS of $1.22 and a GAAP EPS of $1.18. Analyst estimates called for earnings of $1.18.

Net income rose to $5.1 billion from $4.7 billion in the same quarter last year. Verizon’s wireless service revenue was $20.9 billion, marking a 2.2% increase. The company added over 300,000 net additions across mobility and broadband, and its broadband connections grew by 12.2% year-over-year. CEO Hans Vestberg highlighted the company’s market leadership and innovation in customer service. Verizon raised its full-year guidance for adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EPS, and free cash flow, reflecting confidence in its growth trajectory.

