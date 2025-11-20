S&P 500
6,577.10
-1.59%
Dow Jones
45,936.20
-0.54%
Nasdaq 100
24,212.80
-2.76%
Russell 2000
2,320.52
-1.76%
FTSE 100
9,464.80
-0.97%
Nikkei 225
48,686.30
-2.36%
Stock Market Live November 20: S&P 500 (VOO) Surges on Strong Jobs, Nvidia Reports

Investing

AT&T Bets on Fiber Growth While Verizon Cuts 15% of Workforce

Quick Read

  • AT&T (T) grew fiber broadband revenue 16.8% to $2.2B with 41% of fiber households also subscribing to wireless.
  • Verizon (VZ) announced 15,000 job cuts after missing revenue estimates by $1.49B.
  • AT&T spent $23B on spectrum from EchoStar while Verizon guided for just 2.0% to 2.8% wireless service revenue growth.
  • Annuities today are more compelling than they have been in years. It’s possible to generate guaranteed income for 3-10 years with as little as $1,000. It’s nuts more people don’t know about it. Get Started Now (Sponsor)
By William Temple Updated
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
AT&T Bets on Fiber Growth While Verizon Cuts 15% of Workforce

© photobyphm / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

AT&T (NYSE: T) and Verizon (NYSE: VZ) both reported Q3 earnings in late October, revealing two telecom giants moving in sharply different directions. AT&T leaned into its fiber-wireless convergence bet while Verizon signaled an urgent need for transformation.

Fiber Fuels AT&T While Verizon Faces Revenue Pressure

AT&T posted $30.70 billion in revenue, missing estimates by $190 million but growing 1.6% year over year. Consumer fiber broadband jumped 16.8% to $2.2 billion. Management highlighted that 41% of AT&T Fiber households now also subscribe to AT&T Mobility, validating CEO John Stankey’s convergence strategy of “winning the race to lead in convergence.” Mobility service revenue climbed 2.3% to $16.9 billion.

Verizon missed revenue estimates by a far wider margin, reporting $33.82 billion against a $35.31 billion consensus—a $1.49 billion shortfall. Wireless service revenue grew just 2.1% to $21.0 billion, while equipment revenue rose 5.2% to $5.6 billion on device upgrade cycles. Net income surged 48% to $5.06 billion, reflecting margin expansion rather than top-line momentum.

Metric AT&T Verizon
Revenue Growth +1.6% YoY +1.5% YoY
Revenue vs. Estimate $30.70B (missed by $190M) $33.82B (missed by $1.49B)
Key Growth Driver Fiber broadband (+16.8%) Equipment sales (+5.2%)
Strategic Focus Fiber-wireless convergence Cultural transformation

One Invests While the Other Restructures

AT&T spent $23 billion to acquire low-band and mid-band spectrum from EchoStar, signaling continued investment in network capacity. The company repurchased $1.5 billion in shares during Q3, bringing year-to-date buybacks to $2.4 billion. Free cash flow reached $4.9 billion, up from $4.6 billion the prior year. Management reiterated guidance for 3% or better mobility service revenue growth and mid-to-high-teens fiber broadband expansion.

Verizon took a different path. CEO Dan Schulman described the company as standing at “a critical inflection point” and promised to “aggressively transform our culture, our cost structure, and the financial profile.” Three weeks after earnings, Verizon announced plans to eliminate 15,000 jobs—15% of its workforce and the largest layoff in company history. The company will also convert 200 stores to franchises. A Reddit post in r/stocks capturing the news drew 1,375 upvotes and 183 comments.

What Comes Next for Both Businesses

AT&T needs to prove fiber growth can sustain mid-teens gains as penetration increases. The convergence strategy looks promising at 41% attachment, but maintaining momentum requires consistent execution.

Verizon faces a more urgent test. The 15,000 job cuts must deliver cost savings without damaging service quality in a business where customer experience drives retention. Management guided for just 2.0% to 2.8% wireless service revenue growth, well below AT&T’s 3%+ target.

Comparing Strategic Positions

AT&T’s fiber-wireless convergence strategy is showing measurable results, with 16.8% broadband growth and 41% household attachment rates. The company returned $2.4 billion to shareholders while investing $23 billion in strategic spectrum. Management reiterated guidance for 3% or better mobility service revenue growth and mid-to-high-teens fiber broadband expansion.

Verizon is pursuing a different approach focused on transformation. The company’s 15,000 job cuts and cultural overhaul represent a significant restructuring effort. Management guided for 2.0% to 2.8% wireless service revenue growth. Verizon’s 6.56% dividend yield reflects the company’s continued commitment to shareholder returns, having raised its dividend for the 19th consecutive year.

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, And A Surprise $10,000 Portfolio Buy

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Continue Reading

AT&T’s $23 Billion Bet to Crush T-Mobile and Verizon in 5G Race
Rich Duprey | Aug 27, 2025

AT&T’s $23 Billion Bet to Crush T-Mobile and Verizon in 5G Race

Navigating a Fierce Wireless Arena The U.S. wireless market is a fiercely competitive battleground dominated by three giants: AT&T (NYSE:T),…
Goldman Sachs Very Bullish on 4 Top Telecom, Cable and Tower Stocks
Lee Jackson | Sep 17, 2018

Goldman Sachs Very Bullish on 4 Top Telecom, Cable and Tower Stocks

A new research report from Goldman Sachs makes some observations on companies that participated in the firm's Communacopia Conference, and…
Trump Regulation Rollback Could Be Huge for 4 Telecom and Cable Giants
Lee Jackson | Nov 30, 2016

Trump Regulation Rollback Could Be Huge for 4 Telecom and Cable Giants

All four of these companies are expected to benefit from the changes in Title 2 of the Communication Act and…
3 Telecom Stocks Likely to Exceed Q2 Earnings Estimates
247patrick | Jul 24, 2023

3 Telecom Stocks Likely to Exceed Q2 Earnings Estimates

In the second quarter of 2023, telecom stocks witnessed healthy demand trends with an accelerated pace of 5G deployment and…
EchoStar Goes Orbital for Second Time in 2 Weeks. How Much Higher Can It Soar?
Rich Duprey | Sep 8, 2025

EchoStar Goes Orbital for Second Time in 2 Weeks. How Much Higher Can It Soar?

A Stellar Surge EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) is on a rocket ride today with shares soaring 17% higher in morning trading after…
Top Telecoms Still Cheap Compared to S&P 500: 4 Dividend Stocks to Buy
Lee Jackson | Sep 14, 2016

Top Telecoms Still Cheap Compared to S&P 500: 4 Dividend Stocks to Buy

Some profit-taking selling has knocked these four companies back into very reasonable valuation levels.
Verizon Communications (VZ) Vs. AT&T (T): Which Telecom Is the Better Dividend Stock?
Vandita Jadeja | May 5, 2025

Verizon Communications (VZ) Vs. AT&T (T): Which Telecom Is the Better Dividend Stock?

Despite the current stock market volatility, the telecom sector has emerged as a resilient industry. Investors consider telecom stocks stable…
Trump Tax Changes Could Be Huge for 3 Buy-Rated Dividend Telecom Stocks
Lee Jackson | Dec 21, 2016

Trump Tax Changes Could Be Huge for 3 Buy-Rated Dividend Telecom Stocks

These stocks make good sense for total return growth and income accounts. While they may appear to be slow-grow telecom…
AT&T Makes Some Headway Meeting Earnings Estimates
Chris Lange | Apr 25, 2017

AT&T Makes Some Headway Meeting Earnings Estimates

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) reported its first quarter financial results after the markets closed on Tuesday. The company said that…

Top Gaining Stocks

Walmart
WMT Vol: 37,505,929
+$6.27
+6.23%
$106.88
Regeneron
REGN Vol: 1,707,112
+$38.02
+5.41%
$740.77
New Pluto Global
PSKY Vol: 4,686,818
+$0.49
+3.17%
$15.96
GE HealthCare
GEHC Vol: 4,999,951
+$2.06
+2.85%
$74.37
Block
XYZ Vol: 12,316,416
+$1.65
+2.65%
$63.65

Top Losing Stocks

Jacobs Solutions
J Vol: 2,625,367
-$15.06
10.38%
$129.99
Micron Technology
MU Vol: 35,767,331
-$19.11
8.46%
$206.81
Datadog
DDOG Vol: 6,225,364
-$14.16
8.03%
$162.15
Insulet
PODD Vol: 1,253,480
-$27.62
7.97%
$318.74
Palo Alto Networks
PANW Vol: 11,267,048
-$14.58
7.29%
$185.32