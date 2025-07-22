Live: Intuitive Surgical (Nasdaq: ISRG) Earnings Preview Coverage 247 Wall Street

Key Points ISRG expected to post 17% sales growth as procedure volume and da Vinci installs expand.

Eyes on U.S. soft tissue trends and operating margins after modest beat in Q1.

Live Updates Live Coverage

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) reports earnings this evening, and the bar is high. The robotic surgery pioneer has already logged four straight beats, and Wall Street sees another solid quarter with strong procedure growth, da Vinci system placements, and resilient hospital capex.

What to Expect When ISRG Reports Q2 2025 Results

Wall Street consensus for the 2nd quarter:

Revenue: $2.35 billion

$2.35 billion EPS (Normalized): $1.93

Full-year expectations:

FY 2025 Revenue: $9.66 billion

$9.66 billion FY 2025 EPS: $7.83

That reflects 15.6% revenue growth and 6.7% EPS growth for the year, with gross margin stability expected despite FX and pricing pressures

Key Areas to Watch When ISRG Reports Tonight

Here are the key themes investors will be watching:

1.Procedure Growth Resilience

ISRG reported Q1 procedure volume +16%, with strength in general surgery and benign gynecology. Investors expect continued momentum, especially in U.S. and Korea.

2. Installed Base & Placements

da Vinci system placements were strong in Q1. Management commentary on Q2 placements and outlook for new hospitals adopting multi-port vs. single-port will be key.

3. Next-Gen System & AI Integration

CEO Guthart highlighted investments in advanced vision, real-time analytics, and AI decision-support. Analysts may push for clarity on commercial timelines.

4. Capital Spending Environment

With macro uncertainty and deferral trends seen in some capex-heavy names, ISRG’s visibility into second-half U.S. and international demand will be crucial.

5. International Penetration

Watch for color on uptake in China and EMEA, where currency headwinds and regulatory pacing remain factors.

