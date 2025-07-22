Live: Intuitive Surgical (Nasdaq: ISRG) Earnings Preview Coverage

Key Points
ISRG expected to post 17% sales growth as procedure volume and da Vinci installs expand.
Eyes on U.S. soft tissue trends and operating margins after modest beat in Q1.
Live Updates
Conference Call Has Begun
ISRG is set to host its earnings call on Tuesday, July 22 at 1:30 pm PDT. You can join the live webcast by registering here.
What's Depressing Shares?
Shares are down 3.5%. This earnings season has seen plenty of stocks posting strong earnings beats fall in after-hours trading. We can now add Intuitive Surgical to that list.
The likely reason for the fall is the company projecting da Vince procedure growth at 15.5% to 17% in 2024, compared to 17% growth last quarter. Margin guidance may also be weighing on the stock in after-hours trading.
More Details on Q2
ISRG | Intuitive Surgical Q2’25 Earnings Highlights:
- Adj. EPS: $2.19 ✅; UP +23% YoY
- Revenue: $2.44B [✅]; UP +21% YoY
- Adj. Gross Margin: 66.5% [✅]; DOWN -260 bps YoY
- Net Income: $658M [✅]; UP +25% YoY
Outlook:
- The Company expects worldwide da Vinci procedure growth of approximately 15.5% to 17% in 2025, compared to 17% in 2024.
- Non-GAAP gross profit margin is expected to be within a range of 66% and 67% of revenue in 2025, reflecting an estimated impact from tariffs of 1.0% of revenue, plus or minus 20 basis points.
- Non-GAAP operating expense growth is projected at 10% to 14% in 2025, compared to 10% in 2024.
Q2 Segment Performance:
- Instruments and Accessories Revenue: $1.47B [✅]; UP +18% YoY
- Systems Revenue: $575M [✅]; UP +28% YoY
- Services Revenue: $391M [✅]; UP +23% YoY
Other Key Q2 Metrics:
- Adj. Operating Income: $946.6M [✅]; UP +25% YoY
- Adj. Operating Expenses: $874.5M [✅]; UP +9% YoY
- R&D Expenses: $313.3M [✅]; UP +12% YoY
- Effective Tax Rate: 20.2% (vs. 18.8% YoY)
- Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Investments: $9.53B; UP +5% YoY
CEO Commentary:
- Dave Rosa: “We’re pleased with our solid performance this quarter, highlighted by continued customer adoption of our newer and existing platforms, including da Vinci 5. We are committed to advancing care, and helping our customers provide better patient outcomes, better patient and care team experiences, broadening access to care and decreasing the total cost of care.”
Strategic Updates:
- In July 2025, the Company obtained European certification for its da Vinci 5 surgical system for adult and pediatric use in minimally invasive endoscopic procedures.
- In June 2025, the Company obtained regulatory clearance in Japan for the da Vinci 5 surgical system for use in all surgical specialties and procedures indicated for da Vinci Xi, except for cardiac indications.
Currently Down 3.5%
As of 4:20 p.m. ET shares are down about 3.5%.
We’re still going through Intuitive Surgical’s filing and will continue updating this live blog.
Growth Rates
Here’s how last quarter compares to a year ago:
|Metric
|Q2 25
|Q2 24
|YoY Change
|Revenue
|$2.44B
|$2.01B
|21.40%
|Gross Profit
|$1.62B
|$1.37B
|17.86%
|Operating Income
|$743.00M
|$567.30M
|30.97%
|Net Income
|$658.00M
|$526.90M
|24.88%
|Cash And Equivalents
|$9.53B
|$3.04B
|213.91%
|Total Assets
|$20.16B
|$16.65B
|21.10%
|Total Liabilities
|$2.21B
|$1.85B
|19.25%
|Shareholders Equity
|$17.95B
|$14.71B
|22.06%
More on Earnings...
Intuitive Surgical Inc. reported strong financial results for Q2 2025, with revenue reaching $2.44 billion, a 21% increase compared to $2.01 billion in Q2 2024.
The company saw significant growth in its da Vinci surgical system placements, with 395 systems placed, including 180 of the newer da Vinci 5 systems.
Non-GAAP net income was $798 million, or $2.19 per diluted share, surpassing the estimated EPS of $1.93. The company also achieved regulatory milestones, obtaining European certification for its da Vinci 5 system and regulatory clearance in Japan.
CEO Dave Rosa highlighted the company’s commitment to advancing care and improving patient outcomes. The company ended the quarter with $9.53 billion in cash and investments, reflecting robust operational cash flow.
The Numbers
- Revenue: $2.44 billion (consensus estimates of $2.35 billion)
- EPS (Normalized): $2.19 (consensus estimates of $1.93)
Earnings Are Out
Earnings are out and Intuitive Surgical shares briefly spiked before falling 3%. We’re digging into the numbers and will continue providing live updates that appear automatically if you stay on this page.
A Little Bit of Selling Before the Close
There’s been some selling pressure on Intuitive Surgical shares before the close. Right now the stock is down about .9%.
Earnings should be releasing shortly after the 4 p.m. close.
How Intuitive Surgical stock performed after past earnings
ISRG shares have shown consistent upside momentum post-earnings, especially following double-digit EPS beats.
|Quarter
|EPS Surprise
|1-Day Move
|7-Day Move
|14-Day Move
|Q1 2025
|+4.41%
|+1.2%
|+2.8%
|+4.5%
|Q4 2024
|+23.73%
|+8.7%
|+10.4%
|+12.2%
|Q3 2024
|+12.25%
|+2.9%
|+3.6%
|+5.1%
|Q2 2024
|+15.51%
|+4.1%
|+6.9%
|+9.3%
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) reports earnings this evening, and the bar is high. The robotic surgery pioneer has already logged four straight beats, and Wall Street sees another solid quarter with strong procedure growth, da Vinci system placements, and resilient hospital capex.
What to Expect When ISRG Reports Q2 2025 Results
Wall Street consensus for the 2nd quarter:
- Revenue: $2.35 billion
- EPS (Normalized): $1.93
Full-year expectations:
- FY 2025 Revenue: $9.66 billion
- FY 2025 EPS: $7.83
That reflects 15.6% revenue growth and 6.7% EPS growth for the year, with gross margin stability expected despite FX and pricing pressures
Key Areas to Watch When ISRG Reports Tonight
Here are the key themes investors will be watching:
1.Procedure Growth Resilience
ISRG reported Q1 procedure volume +16%, with strength in general surgery and benign gynecology. Investors expect continued momentum, especially in U.S. and Korea.
2. Installed Base & Placements
da Vinci system placements were strong in Q1. Management commentary on Q2 placements and outlook for new hospitals adopting multi-port vs. single-port will be key.
3. Next-Gen System & AI Integration
CEO Guthart highlighted investments in advanced vision, real-time analytics, and AI decision-support. Analysts may push for clarity on commercial timelines.
4. Capital Spending Environment
With macro uncertainty and deferral trends seen in some capex-heavy names, ISRG’s visibility into second-half U.S. and international demand will be crucial.
5. International Penetration
Watch for color on uptake in China and EMEA, where currency headwinds and regulatory pacing remain factors.
