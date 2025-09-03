The Best Home Run Growth Stocks To Buy Today 2024 Getty Images / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Key Points Home run growth stocks offer exceptional long-term returns through innovation and market dominance.

They align with megatrends like AI, healthcare, and digital transformation for sustained growth.

Investing in these stocks requires a long-term horizon to realize transformative wealth potential.

When looking for stocks to buy, invest in companies that are not only thriving today, but have the potential to redefine their industries for decades to come.

Home run growth stocks are those rare gems — businesses with robust fundamentals, innovative edge, and exposure to megatrends that promise exponential returns over the long term. These companies dominate their niches, leveraging cutting-edge technology and untapped markets to deliver outsized gains.

In a world driven by artificial intelligence (AI), advanced healthcare, and digital transformation, selecting the right growth stocks requires a keen eye for scalability and competitive moats.

The following three companies stand out as prime candidates for investors seeking transformative wealth creation. Each operates in a high-growth sector, boasts strong financials, and is positioned to capitalize on trends that will shape the future.

With patience and a long-term horizon, these stocks could deliver the kind of returns that turn portfolios into legends.

Nvidia (NVDA)

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has solidified its dominance in the semiconductor industry, particularly as the leading provider of GPUs driving the AI revolution. Its data center segment, now over 80% of revenue, skyrocketed from $3 billion to $115 billion in sales in five years, with second-quarter revenue hitting $30 billion, up 122% year-over-year.

Analysts forecast a 111% annualized earnings growth rate through 2027, fueled by relentless demand for AI chips in cloud computing, autonomous vehicles, and gaming. Nvidia’s proprietary CUDA platform creates a formidable moat, locking developers into its ecosystem and stifling competition.

With a forward P/E of around 27, its valuation aligns with historical averages, offering value for its growth trajectory. As AI adoption is still in its early stages, Nvidia’s relentless innovation and leadership in high-growth markets like generative AI and robotics make it a quintessential home run stock, poised for exponential returns over the next decade.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) is the world’s largest dedicated chip foundry, producing critical semiconductors for tech giants like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Nvidia, and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD). Its unmatched manufacturing prowess and scale make it indispensable to the AI and 5G revolutions.

In 2024, TSM’s revenue surged 34%, with AI chip sales projected to triple by 2029, comprising 50% of total revenue. Morningstar’s fair value estimate of $306 suggests significant upside from current levels.

The foundry’s wide economic moat stems from its technological leadership in producing advanced 3 nanometer (nm) and 2nm chips, vital for next-gen devices. With revenue expected to grow from $3 billion to over $5 billion by 2027, TSM is well-positioned to benefit from global chip shortages and rising tech demand.

Despite geopolitical risks, its pivotal role in the global tech ecosystem makes Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing a compelling home run stock for long-term investors.

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) is transforming healthcare with its da Vinci robotic surgery systems, commanding an 80% share of the global market. In Q2, ISRG reported 21% revenue growth and a 17% increase in procedures, reflecting strong demand. With only 5% of eligible surgeries currently robotic, the growth runway is vast, especially as aging populations and international markets drive adoption.

Analysts project 15% to 20% annual revenue growth through 2030, propelled by AI integration into its platforms, enhancing surgical precision and patient outcomes. Intuitive’s recurring revenue from instruments and services ensures stable cash flows, while its innovation pipeline, including the advanced da Vinci 5 system, reinforces its competitive moat.

Trading at a premium but justified by its growth potential, Intuitive Surgical is a home run stock for investors betting on the long-term transformation of surgical care and healthcare technology advancements.

