Live: Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q3 Earnings Coverage

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Sending You to Google News in 3

Key Points Intuitive Surgical’ s da Vinci 5 rollout enters its first full quarter of global commercialization, with early data showing 20% procedure efficiency gains.

Management guidance implies steady 15% to 17% procedure growth despite capital spending headwinds.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

Live Updates Live Coverage Updates appear automatically as they are published.

Intuitive Surgical (Nasdaq: ISRG) reports third-quarter earnings after the close today.

The robotic-surgery pioneer heads into results on a remarkable run, four straight quarterly beats, a transformative new platform launch, and accelerating adoption across multiple regions. After last quarter’s 14% EPS surprise, Wall Street expects growth to normalize as da Vinci 5 scales globally and margin tailwinds flatten.

Consensus calls for Q3 EPS of $1.99 on revenue of $2.41 billion, reflecting 8% EPS and 18% sales growth year over year. Share have traded mostly sideways over the past year and down 11% so far in 2025.

What to Expect When ISRG Reports Tonight

Period Revenue EPS (Normalized) YoY Revenue Growth YoY EPS Growth Q3 2025 (est.) $2.41 B $1.99 +18.3% +8.0% Q4 2025 (est.) $2.67 B $2.18 +10.7% −1.4% FY 2025 (est.) $9.78 B $8.16 +17.0% +11.2% FY 2026 (est.) $11.21 B $9.27 +14.7% +13.6%

Key Areas To Watch Tonight

1. da Vinci 5 Adoption & Upgrade Cycle- Management highlighted early efficiency gains exceeding 20% per procedure and record trade-in activity. Over 100,000 procedures have now been completed on da Vinci 5. Investors will look for commentary on utilization trends and upgrade pacing as European and Japanese launches begin.

2. Force Feedback & AI-Driven Case Insights- Surgeon studies cited in Q2’s call linked Force Feedback metrics to shorter hospital stays and improved outcomes. Supply remains constrained through early 2026, but the technology could become a major differentiator in 2026 to 2027.

3. Margins & Tariff Impact- Non-GAAP gross margin stood at 66.5% last quarter. CFO Jamie Samath warned tariffs could trim 100 bps annually, partly offset by mix benefits and rising utilization.

4. International Growth & Capital Spending Visibility- India and Korea remain bright spots, while Japan, China, and Europe still face constrained hospital budgets. ISRG noted the U.K.’s 10-year NHS plan includes expanded robotic-surgery access.

5. SP and Ion Momentum- SP procedures rose 88% YoY in Q2, and Ion bronchoscopy volumes jumped 52% as Intuitive entered Australia and Korea. Continued system growth here would confirm ISRG’s diversification beyond multi-port platforms.