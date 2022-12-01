8 Countries That Regulate Cryptocurrency Trading the Most

Cryptocurrencies have changed a lot of things about traditional finance, from sending and receiving payments to investments and savings. Cryptocurrency regulation is an important topic, not just in governments and financial circles, but also in the crypto market, where regulatory structures – including their strengths and weaknesses – impact the price and value of digital assets.

If you exchange LTC or other cryptocurrencies, you must know the regulatory status of cryptocurrencies in your country to enjoy the full benefits within the provision of the law. Here we explore the top eight countries with the most regulations for the cryptocurrency trading market.

The UAE

The United Arab Emirates has slowly but surely established itself as a leading digital and cryptocurrency hub, with its huge investments in the digital assets industry, and providing a regulatory structure to protect consumers. In March 2022, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, the Vice-President of the UAE, announced the adoption of a regulatory law to oversee licensing, regulation, and governance of digital assets and the companies offering them.

Sheikh Al-Maktoum also announced the establishment of the Dubai Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA) to oversee digital assets. Cryptocurrency trading, mining, and other related activities in the UAE are now all under some form of regulation designed to provide the safest and most conducive environment where creators and consumers can enjoy digital trading assets.

Singapore

Singapore has positioned itself as the leading Asian country in the digital assets industry, following China’s ban on cryptocurrencies. For example, most China-based crypto firms moved their headquarters and operational locations to Singapore because of their crypto-friendly policies and business environment.

Singapore is notable for adopting crypto regulations and revolving capital gains taxes. With 22% of its population using cryptocurrencies, Singapore has one of the highest crypto penetration rates. Crypto market regulations exist to protect consumers from unlicensed operators and scams. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) regulates all crypto-related activities and recently announced that it’s considering stronger regulations.

El Salvador

Since making history as the first country to adopt Bitcoin as an official currency, El Salvador has become a leading crypto country. Although there is no general crypto regulatory framework in El-Salvador, the fact that it is a recognized currency imposes some regulations on users.

For example, all exchanges and trading must comply with AML laws and provide equal value in exchange or payment. There are no taxes for income or profit from crypto-related investments or trades.

Switzerland

In Switzerland, all cryptocurrency investments, trading, and exchange are regulated by The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority, FINMA. FINMA creates and implements a regulatory framework to provide a stable and secure environment for crypto investors and consumers.

Swiss law designates crypto assets as digital goods, but it also imposes specific regulations to stifle the use of cryptocurrencies. Although the AML laws require KYC for exchanges, stronger regulations don’t exist. There are no crypto income or capital gains taxes.

Germany

Germany is undoubtedly the leading EU country when it comes to cryptocurrencies. Unlike some other countries, Germany has removed capital gains taxes and income taxes for crypto assets held for more than one year at a stretch.

The KYC requirements are standard precautions to prevent abuse, but other security features exist to prevent money laundering. German laws classify cryptocurrencies as private money, a strong argument that encourages crypto growth. And with over 60 Bitcoin ATMs located across the country, more Germans are using cryptocurrencies.

Cyprus

In Cyprus, cryptocurrency trading is regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), which regulates the Crypto Asset Services Providers (CASP). Cyprus amended its AML laws in 2021 to include cryptocurrencies as assets to be regulated by CySEC.

Since then, the country’s regulators have worked on friendly regulations to increase control and protection for crypto traders and investors. Despite its reputation as a crypto haven, Cyprus has carefully laid regulations, laws, and security measures to ensure that only authentic crypto services providers are licensed and allowed to operate.

Slovenia

Slovenia is another EU country with crypto-friendly regulations, focusing more on corporate organizations than individuals when regulating cryptocurrencies. For example, ICOs are regulated and may be taxed, while individual assets (up to EUR 100,000) are not subject to capital gain taxes.

AML/KYC regulations apply to both individuals and corporate bodies. The Financial Administration of Slovenia regulates cryptocurrencies. The country’s “soft approach” to crypto regulations provides a conducive environment for crypto growth.

The Netherlands

In the Netherlands, cryptocurrencies are regulated by the Dutch National Bank, which follows the recommendations of the international Financial Action Task Force. Cryptocurrencies are considered assets, and are taxed accordingly.

Despite the taxes, the Netherlands has a crypto-friendly disposition, creating research units to study the industry and evolve safe laws to guide consumers. Some popular and trustworthy exchanges are already accessible in the Netherlands.

Coinbase for example now offers cryptocurrency trading to Dutch residents in a regulated manner. In September 2022, the exchange received approval from the Dutch Central Bank to offer such services.

Final Word

Canada, the USA, and Malta are other notable countries that regulate cryptocurrencies. The US SEC, for example, has repeatedly called for closer examination of cryptocurrencies in order to pass stronger regulations. Despite the SEC’s position, the USA has many crypto traders.

The common regulations are AML/KYC requirements, crypto taxes, and renewed calls for independent audits. There’s also a growing trend regarding security tokens, where blockchain technology meets regulated financial securities.

This article originally appeared on The Tokenist