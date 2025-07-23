Live Coverage: Will Las Vegas Sand (LVS) Stock Soar After Earnings?

Key Points
-
All eyes on Macau: June GGR strength raises the bar for Q2 recovery pace and VIP volume.
-
Investors want clarity on Marina Bay Sands ROI and timing for high-margin suite renovations.
-
Cost control and hold normalization remain key to hitting full-year EBITDA targets.
-
Nvidia made early investors rich, but there is a new class of ‘Next Nvidia Stocks’ that could be even better. Click here to learn more.
Live Updates
Marina Bay Sands and Macao
MBS was the standout story of Q2, delivering:
-
$1.39B in revenue (+37% YoY)
-
$768M in property EBITDA, with margin expanding to 55.3%
-
Rolling chip volume of $8.95B, with a high win rate of 5.26%
-
RevPAR up +11% YoY, driven by record $888 ADR and 95% occupancy
This high-margin growth validates LVS’s suite renovation strategy and underscores the property’s dominance in the Asia luxury gaming market.
Macao: Londoner Leads While Venetian and Parisian Lag
Macau property EBITDA reached $566M, up modestly YoY despite mixed property-level performance:
-
Londoner Macao: Revenue +45% YoY to $642M, EBITDA more than doubled to $205M
-
Venetian, Parisian, Four Seasons: EBITDA declined YoY amid soft table volumes and normalized hold
-
Hold-adjusted impact in Macau was +7M, boosting reported EBITDA slightly
Despite variance by property, the mass mix shift and continued suite-driven recovery remain on track.
CEO Comments
Chairman and CEO Rob Goldstein emphasized strength in both Macau and Singapore, saying:
“Our new suite product and elevated service offerings position us for additional growth as travel and tourism spending in Asia expands.”
He added that Marina Bay Sands posted record financial and operating performance, and highlighted confidence in both reinvestment and capital return strategies.
Guidance reaffirmed
While LVS didn’t raise its formal FY2025 guidance, the tone was confident. Management reaffirmed plans for $1.75B+ in Singapore capex and reiterated robust free cash flow to support continued buybacks and dividends. A fresh $800 million in repurchases during the quarter suggests ongoing confidence in earnings durability.
Earnings are in and stock up big
Seconds after earnings were released the stock is up 5.75%.
Las Vegas Sands delivered a strong Q2 performance, led by record results at Marina Bay Sands and solid EBITDA delivery in Macau. Revenue and earnings both exceeded Wall Street expectations, reinforcing the view that high-end travel demand and premium suite investments are paying off.
|Metric
|Reported
|Estimate
|Surprise
|Revenue
|$3.18B
|$2.94B
|✅ Beat (+8.2%)
|EPS (Adjusted)
|$0.79
|$0.61
|✅ Beat (+29.5%)
|Consolidated Adj. EBITDA
|$1.33B
|$1.18B est.
|✅ Beat
|Marina Bay Sands EBITDA
|$768M
|~$670M est.
|✅ Beat
|Macao Property EBITDA
|$566M
|~$545M est.
|✅ Beat
Shares Down Slightly in Late Trading
We are little more than half an hour from the closing bell, and shares of Las Vegas Sands are currently trading down slightly.
As of 3:25 p.m. ET, shares are down .25%, that’s more than a 1% drop from where shares traded at 10:30 a.m. ET.
As a reminder, we’ll be posting live analysis right after earnings are released. Simply stay on this page and new updates will load. We expect earnings to release shortly after 4 p.m. ET.
Capital Allocation Snapshot
LVS is balancing reinvestment with shareholder returns. This table shows how much cash is going to dividends, buybacks, and renovations — offering insight into capital discipline and yield.
|Metric
|Q1 2025
|FY 2025 Plan
|Dividend (annualized)
|$0.80/share
|Sustained
|Share Buybacks
|$250M
|Opportunistic
|CapEx (SG Renovation)
|$1.75B+
|Spanning FY25–27
|Net Debt / EBITDA
|~2.1x
|Stable, investment-grade
Property-Level Revenue Snapshot
Macau vs. Singapore recovery is a core debate. This table breaks out revenue by property, helping investors evaluate regional strength and demand recovery patterns.
|Property / Region
|Revenue
|YoY Growth
|Venetian Macau
|$965M
|+11%
|Londoner Macau
|$777M
|+16%
|Marina Bay Sands (SG)
|$1.04B
|+19%
|Other / Corporate
|$158M
|+6%
How Did LVS Stock Perform After Past Earnings
Recent quarters have seen muted or mixed reactions — consistency in EBITDA delivery and hold rates is key to regaining investor momentum.
|Quarter
|EPS Surprise
|1-Day Move
|7-Day Move
|14-Day Move
|Q1 2025
|-4.8%
|-2.6%
|+0.4%
|+1.1%
|Q4 2024
|+2.1%
|+1.9%
|+3.3%
|+3.8%
|Q3 2024
|-3.5%
|-3.0%
|-2.2%
|-1.1%
|Q2 2024
|+1.0%
|+0.8%
|+1.7%
|+2.0%
Las Vegas Sand (NYSE:LVS) reports Q2 2025 earnings after the market closes today. Macau’s gaming rebound continues to exceed expectations, and recent data showed June GGR up 15% YoY — suggesting potential upside to base case revenue estimates. But expectations are also rising, especially around the mix of mass vs. VIP revenue, margin recovery, and suite-driven yield uplift in Singapore. Investors will be looking for sequential improvement in both revenue and EBITDA, as well as visibility into capex and ROI on recent renovation and digital marketing investments.
What to Expect
-
Revenue: $2.94 billion
-
EPS (Normalized): $0.61
-
FY 2025 Revenue: $11.76 billion
-
FY 2025 EPS: $2.38
That reflects +16.3% revenue growth YoY and ~30% EPS growth, driven by operating leverage, strong visitation trends in Macau, and improving premium segment performance at Marina Bay Sands
Key Areas to Watch
1. Macau GGR, Hold Rate, and Mass Mix
Macau is pacing toward a full post-COVID normalization, and mass segment mix is crucial to margin recovery. Management said Q1 was “held below theoretical” and expects more normalized VIP play in Q2. Investors will also watch for commentary on premium direct vs. junket demand.
2. Marina Bay Sands Renovation ROI
Management reaffirmed a $1.75B+ renovation plan, focused on premium suites and amenities. Commentary around return on investment, average daily rate (ADR), and occupancy will be key, especially as travel recovers in Southeast Asia.
3. Digital and Loyalty Initiatives
LVS is expanding data-driven marketing, including personalized offers and VIP tracking. Execution on this strategy will be evaluated based on player retention, spend per visit, and cross-market play behavior.
4. Cost Discipline and Operating Margins
Investors will look for signs of margin expansion in both Macau and Singapore, particularly as labor costs stabilize and promotional spend remains in check. Commentary on property EBITDA margins vs. pre-COVID levels will be closely watched.
5. Capital Allocation and Dividend Outlook
With strong cash generation in Macau, LVS has resumed its dividend and continues buybacks. Investors will want reaffirmation of return plans tied to free cash flow conversion, especially as capex steps up in Singapore.
In 20 Years, I Haven’t Seen A Cash Back Card This Good (sponsor)
After two decades of reviewing financial products I haven’t seen anything like this. Credit card companies are at war, handing out free rewards and benefits to win the best customers.
A good cash back card can be worth thousands of dollars a year in free money, not to mention other perks like travel, insurance, and access to fancy lounges.
Our top pick today pays up to 5% cash back, a $200 bonus on top, and $0 annual fee. Click here to apply before they stop offering rewards this generous.
Flywheel Publishing has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Flywheel Publishing and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.