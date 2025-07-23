Live Coverage: Will Las Vegas Sand (LVS) Stock Soar After Earnings? 247 Wall Street

Key Points All eyes on Macau: June GGR strength raises the bar for Q2 recovery pace and VIP volume.

Investors want clarity on Marina Bay Sands ROI and timing for high-margin suite renovations.

Cost control and hold normalization remain key to hitting full-year EBITDA targets.

Las Vegas Sand (NYSE:LVS) reports Q2 2025 earnings after the market closes today. Macau’s gaming rebound continues to exceed expectations, and recent data showed June GGR up 15% YoY — suggesting potential upside to base case revenue estimates. But expectations are also rising, especially around the mix of mass vs. VIP revenue, margin recovery, and suite-driven yield uplift in Singapore. Investors will be looking for sequential improvement in both revenue and EBITDA, as well as visibility into capex and ROI on recent renovation and digital marketing investments.

What to Expect

Revenue: $2.94 billion

EPS (Normalized): $0.61

FY 2025 Revenue: $11.76 billion

FY 2025 EPS: $2.38

That reflects +16.3% revenue growth YoY and ~30% EPS growth, driven by operating leverage, strong visitation trends in Macau, and improving premium segment performance at Marina Bay Sands

Key Areas to Watch

1. Macau GGR, Hold Rate, and Mass Mix

Macau is pacing toward a full post-COVID normalization, and mass segment mix is crucial to margin recovery. Management said Q1 was “held below theoretical” and expects more normalized VIP play in Q2. Investors will also watch for commentary on premium direct vs. junket demand.

2. Marina Bay Sands Renovation ROI

Management reaffirmed a $1.75B+ renovation plan, focused on premium suites and amenities. Commentary around return on investment, average daily rate (ADR), and occupancy will be key, especially as travel recovers in Southeast Asia.

3. Digital and Loyalty Initiatives

LVS is expanding data-driven marketing, including personalized offers and VIP tracking. Execution on this strategy will be evaluated based on player retention, spend per visit, and cross-market play behavior.

4. Cost Discipline and Operating Margins

Investors will look for signs of margin expansion in both Macau and Singapore, particularly as labor costs stabilize and promotional spend remains in check. Commentary on property EBITDA margins vs. pre-COVID levels will be closely watched.

5. Capital Allocation and Dividend Outlook

With strong cash generation in Macau, LVS has resumed its dividend and continues buybacks. Investors will want reaffirmation of return plans tied to free cash flow conversion, especially as capex steps up in Singapore.

