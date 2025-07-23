Live: GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV) Surges 12% After Earnings 247 Wall Street

Key Points GE Vernova eyes accelerating growth as Grid and Gas Power segments drive commercial momentum

Wall Street expects double-digit revenue growth with margin expansion from scale and restructuring

Are you ahead or behind on retirement? Are you reluctant to discuss your strategies and ideas about your portfolio because of a financial term vernacular gap? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute – get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

Live Updates Live Coverage

Texas Instruments (NYSE: GEV) reports Q2 results before the market opens this morning, and expectations are building around the company’s first full year as a public entity. With its Grid and Power segments both ramping — and Inflation Reduction Act momentum in play — investors are watching for signals that GEV can become a long-cycle industrial compounder.

What to Expect When GEV Reports Q2 2025 Results

Revenue: $8.07 billion

$8.07 billion EPS (Normalized): $0.30

Full-year expectations:

FY 2025 Revenue: $32.83 billion

$32.83 billion FY 2025 EPS: $1.26

That implies 10.5% revenue growth and 34% EPS growth year-over-year — suggesting operating leverage is beginning to take hold.

Key Areas to Watch When GEV Reports

Here are the key themes investors will be watching:

1. Services Growth in Gas Power

GEV’s long-cycle services model is key to margin expansion. Watch for commentary on installed base utilization, contract wins, and outage activity.

2. Grid Modernization Backlog

The Grid segment is benefiting from transmission upgrades and government subsidies. Investors want to see multi-quarter visibility into backlog and bid pipeline.

3. IRA and Global Policy Catalysts

Management previously highlighted U.S. and EU incentives as critical drivers. Look for updates on customer activity linked to the Inflation Reduction Act and European Green Deal.

4. Segment Margins

Q1 saw Power margins improve ~150 bps y/y. Street wants confidence that profitability trends will scale as volumes grow.

5. FY Guide Consistency

GEV guided confidently in Q1. Any upward bias or confirmation of sequential improvement could be a bullish catalyst.

Are You Ahead, or Behind on Retirement? (sponsor) If you’re one of the over 4 Million Americans set to retire this year, you may want to pay attention. Many people have worked their whole lives preparing to retire without ever knowing the answer to the most important question: am I ahead, or behind on my goals? Don’t make the same mistake. It’s an easy question to answer. A quick conversation with a financial advisor can help you unpack your savings, spending, and goals for your money. With Zoe Financial’s free matching tool, you can connect with trusted financial advisors in minutes. Why wait? Click here to get started today!