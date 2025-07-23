Live: GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV) Surges 12% After Earnings

Key Points
-
GE Vernova eyes accelerating growth as Grid and Gas Power segments drive commercial momentum
-
Wall Street expects double-digit revenue growth with margin expansion from scale and restructuring
-
Live Updates
GEV Is Surging
It’s good to be a company in the AI power trade right now. GE Vernova shares are now up 13% in early trading.
The company is now up 84% year-to-date.
Biggest takeaways from the quarter
1. Gas Power Services Growth
Management emphasized mid-single-digit services growth, aided by increased outage volume and better pricing. Utilization across the installed base is improving, with the company noting “higher outage completion rates in Q2 versus Q1,” which bodes well for H2 margins.
2. Grid Modernization and Backlog
GEV reported that Grid backlog rose 12% YoY, with “bidding activity at record levels.” U.S. grid investments under the Inflation Reduction Act and strong EU demand (Germany and France highlighted) are fueling a multi-quarter setup. The backlog-to-revenue ratio remains above 2.0x, providing strong forward visibility.
3. IRA and Global Incentive Momentum
GEV reaffirmed that ~25% of its Grid and Renewables pipeline is tied to government-linked incentives. In particular, the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act and EU Green Deal are driving customer investment decisions, with IRA-supported projects accounting for “a material portion of new U.S. Grid bookings in Q2.”
4. Segment Margins
-
Gas Power margin expanded 160 bps YoY, driven by higher services mix and better execution on new unit deliveries.
-
Grid margins rose ~70 bps YoY, benefiting from backlog conversion and early cost actions.
Management remains committed to “expanding adjusted operating margins by ~100 bps in FY25,” largely tied to lean execution and volume ramp.
5. Capital Allocation and Cash
GEV ended Q2 with $5.8 billion in cash and reiterated its net leverage target of <1.5x by year-end. No new share repurchase authorization was announced, but the company confirmed it remains on track for dividend initiation in 2026.
In pre-market trading GE Vernova is up 4.75% after it topped expectations on both the top and bottom line, delivering 1.5% revenue upside and a modest EPS beat. Management highlighted strong execution across Grid Solutions and Power Services as key drivers.
|Metric
|Actual Q2 2025
|Estimate (Consensus)
|Beat/Miss
|Revenue
|$8.19 billion
|$8.07 billion
|✅ Beat
|EPS (Normalized)
|$0.32
|$0.30
|✅ Beat
Guidance update
GE Vernova reaffirmed its full-year 2025 outlook, suggesting continued confidence in demand trends and margin execution:
-
Revenue: $32.8–33.0 billion (unchanged vs. prior guidance)
-
EPS (Normalized): $1.26–1.30 (upper bound modestly raised)
-
Free Cash Flow: Tracking toward ~$2.1 billion for the year
Additionally, GEV issued new segment-level color:
-
Grid Segment: High-single-digit revenue growth expected for FY25, with backlog growth continuing across North America and Europe.
-
Gas Power: Mid-single-digit services growth outlook maintained, with outages tracking slightly ahead of plan and margin tailwinds from productivity.
How GEV performed after past earnings
GE Vernova has delivered four straight EPS beats, with steadily improving price reaction as execution confidence builds.
|Quarter
|EPS Surprise
|1-Day Move
|7-Day Move
|14-Day Move
|Q1 2025
|+11.11%
|+3.8%
|+5.2%
|+6.9%
|Q4 2024
|+7.69%
|+2.1%
|+3.4%
|+5.0%
|Q3 2024
|+9.09%
|+1.7%
|+2.5%
|+3.8%
|Q2 2024
|+5.88%
|+1.2%
|+2.2%
|+3.5%
GE Vernova reports Q2 results before the market opens this morning, and expectations are building around the company's first full year as a public entity. With its Grid and Power segments both ramping — and Inflation Reduction Act momentum in play — investors are watching for signals that GEV can become a long-cycle industrial compounder.
What to Expect When GEV Reports Q2 2025 Results
- Revenue: $8.07 billion
- EPS (Normalized): $0.30
Full-year expectations:
- FY 2025 Revenue: $32.83 billion
- FY 2025 EPS: $1.26
That implies 10.5% revenue growth and 34% EPS growth year-over-year — suggesting operating leverage is beginning to take hold.
Key Areas to Watch When GEV Reports
Here are the key themes investors will be watching:
1. Services Growth in Gas Power
GEV’s long-cycle services model is key to margin expansion. Watch for commentary on installed base utilization, contract wins, and outage activity.
2. Grid Modernization Backlog
The Grid segment is benefiting from transmission upgrades and government subsidies. Investors want to see multi-quarter visibility into backlog and bid pipeline.
3. IRA and Global Policy Catalysts
Management previously highlighted U.S. and EU incentives as critical drivers. Look for updates on customer activity linked to the Inflation Reduction Act and European Green Deal.
4. Segment Margins
Q1 saw Power margins improve ~150 bps y/y. Street wants confidence that profitability trends will scale as volumes grow.
5. FY Guide Consistency
GEV guided confidently in Q1. Any upward bias or confirmation of sequential improvement could be a bullish catalyst.
