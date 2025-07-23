Live: Complete IBM Earnings Coverage 247 Wall Street

Key Points Red Hat and AI platform services must accelerate to offset soft infrastructure demand.

Investors focused on recurring revenue mix and margin resilience amid FX and macro headwinds.

Free cash flow guide will be key to sustaining dividend and buyback flexibility in 2H.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) reports Q2 2025 earnings after the market closes tonight. The company is navigating an inflection point in hybrid cloud and AI monetization, as Red Hat, consulting, and platform services work to offset soft demand in legacy infrastructure and currency headwinds. Last quarter’s solid EPS beat and reaffirmed free cash flow guidance ($12B for FY25) helped shore up investor confidence, but this print will need to validate that IBM’s high-value software and consulting business lines can drive margin expansion and predictability in the face of mixed macro demand.

What to Expect

Revenue: $15.69 billion

EPS (Normalized): $2.20

FY 2025 Revenue: $63.63 billion

FY 2025 EPS: $9.91

Estimates imply ~2.6% YoY revenue growth and ~7.6% EPS growth, with most of the profit expansion coming from operating leverage and an improved mix of software and service

Key Areas to Watch Tonight

1. Red Hat and AI Software Uptake

IBM continues to position Red Hat OpenShift and watsonx as foundational to enterprise AI adoption. Management said “Red Hat growth is accelerating” in Q1 and expects that to continue. Updates on watsonx platform traction, enterprise adoption rates, and AI-related consulting deals will be critical.

2. Consulting Bookings and Margins

IBM Consulting delivered 8% YoY growth in Q1 and showed stable margins despite macro uncertainty. Investors will look for commentary on large deal signings, especially in regulated industries, and margin performance in light of continued wage inflation.

3. Infrastructure Outlook and Mainframe Demand

While Power and Storage remained stable, zSystems revenue fell in Q1 and is expected to remain weak as the mainframe cycle matures. Management hinted that z16 refresh demand is behind us, so Infrastructure likely drags total growth again this quarter.

4. Software Recurring Revenue Mix

Growth in automation, data, and security software has helped increase IBM’s ARR share. Management emphasized the importance of “ratable revenue” and “enterprise stickiness.” Investors will want clarity on how much of FY25 revenue base is recurring vs. project-based.

5. Free Cash Flow and Capital Return

IBM reaffirmed its $12B free cash flow target for FY25 and emphasized strong cash conversion in Q1. With a 4% dividend yield and moderate buybacks, the Q2 print needs to support full-year FCF visibility to preserve capital allocation flexibility.

