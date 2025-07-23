Live: Complete IBM Earnings Coverage

Key Points
-
Red Hat and AI platform services must accelerate to offset soft infrastructure demand.
-
Investors focused on recurring revenue mix and margin resilience amid FX and macro headwinds.
-
Free cash flow guide will be key to sustaining dividend and buyback flexibility in 2H.
-
Live Updates
Segment Spotlight
-
Hybrid Cloud (Red Hat): +16%
-
Automation: +16%
-
Data: +9%
-
Transaction processing was flat, suggesting stability in legacy workloads.
Operating profit from Software hit $2.30B, with a 31.1% segment margin — sustaining IBM’s strategy of expanding recurring, high-margin revenue tied to enterprise infrastructure and AI tools.
Management commentary
CEO Arvind Krishna emphasized IBM’s differentiated AI offerings and momentum across key segments:
“Our generative AI book of business continues to accelerate and now stands at more than $7.5 billion.”
CFO James Kavanaugh added:
“Portfolio mix and ongoing productivity initiatives drove significant margin expansion and double-digit profit growth.”
Together, their comments positioned IBM as both a value compounder and emerging AI monetization play.
Guidance Update
IBM raised its full-year free cash flow target to over $13.5B, up from the prior estimate of $12B. Revenue guidance was maintained at ≥5% constant currency growth, though FX is now expected to add a 150bps tailwind. The company also reaffirmed its dividend policy, announcing a quarterly payout of $1.68/share payable September 10.
Highlights
- IBM raised FY25 FCF outlook to >$13.5B; reiterated ≥5% constant-currency revenue growth.
-
Software +10% YoY, with Red Hat and Automation up 16%
-
IBM Z mainframe revenue +70%, Infrastructure margin +540bps YoY
-
Consulting margin improved to 10.6% despite soft growth
-
Dividend maintained ($1.68/share)
IBM earnings are in and stock down
IBM delivered across the board in Q2 2025, with revenue, EPS, and free cash flow all coming in ahead of consensus. Software and mainframe-fueled Infrastructure gains led the topline, while margin expansion and cost discipline drove stronger profitability. IBM also raised its full-year free cash flow guidance, highlighting confidence in generative AI monetization and cash conversion. But not enough to keep investors from selling. Share price is down 4.8% after- hours.
|Metric
|Reported
|Estimate
|Surprise
|Revenue
|$17.00B
|$16.59B
|✅ Beat (+2.5%)
|EPS (Non-GAAP)
|$2.80
|$2.65
|✅ Beat (+5.7%)
|Free Cash Flow (Q2)
|$2.85B
|~$2.6B est.
|✅ Beat
|Gross Margin (Non-GAAP)
|60.1%
|~58.0% est.
|✅ Beat
Free Cash Flow & Capital Allocation
IBM’s dividend and buybacks are core to the bull thesis. This table provides a snapshot of how much free cash is being generated — and where it’s going.
|Metric
|FY 2024
|FY 2025 Guide
|Notes
|Free Cash Flow
|$11.2B
|$12.0B
|Reaffirmed Q1; back-end loaded
|Dividend Yield
|~4.0%
|N/A
|Among highest in tech
|Share Buybacks
|$1.5B est.
|TBD
|Discretionary post-FCF delivery
|Net Debt / EBITDA
|~2.0x
|Stable
|Healthy leverage; no red flags
An Under-the-Radar AI Winner
While Magnificent 7 stocks attract most of the attention when it comes to “AI winners,” the fact of the matter is that IBM has quietly become a massive winner.
Here’s some figures IBM provided on their last conference call around the trajectory of their AI business:
- $6 billion-plus generative AI book of business that increased $1 billion quarter-over-quarter. The backlog is about 20% software and 80% consulting.
- Generative-AI products (WatsonX, AI Assitants, etc.) delivered 6 points of the software unit’s 9% year-over-year growth.
- AI driving mainframe & storage needs and swinging Infrastructure from a 1 point drag to a 1 point tailwind this fiscal year.
- AI is now embedded into 70+ internal workflows, providing $3.5 billion in internal savings exiting 2024.
Wall Street will be closely monitoring updates and new figures around the company’s growth opportunities from AI.
Segment Revenue Heading In Q1
IBM’s transformation depends on the mix shifting toward higher-value segments. This table spotlights revenue by division so investors can assess the pace of that shift.
|Segment
|Revenue
|YoY Growth
|Software
|$5.9B
|+6%
|Consulting
|$5.2B
|+8%
|Infrastructure
|$3.1B
|-3%
|Financing/Other
|$0.5B
|+2%
Operating Margin Trend
Margins reflect whether IBM is successfully scaling software and consulting. This trendline gives investors a clean view of operating leverage over time.
|Quarter
|Operating Margin
|Commentary
|Q1 2025
|18.3%
|Strong consulting + SW leverage
|Q4 2024
|19.1%
|Seasonally strong revenue mix
|Q3 2024
|17.2%
|FX headwinds, infra margin drag
|Q2 2024
|17.8%
|Modest margin expansion YoY
How Did IBM's Stock Perform After Past Earnings
IBM has delivered three positive surprises in its last four quarters with steady post-earnings gains. Sentiment remains stable, hinging on consistent cash flow execution.
|Quarter
|EPS Surprise
|1-Day Move
|7-Day Move
|14-Day Move
|Q1 2025
|+4.3%
|+4.0%
|+6.4%
|+5.2%
|Q4 2024
|+2.6%
|+3.2%
|+3.8%
|+3.1%
|Q3 2024
|-1.7%
|-2.2%
|-1.9%
|-0.8%
|Q2 2024
|+1.3%
|+1.8%
|+2.4%
|+2.6%
IBM (NYSE:IBM) reports Q2 2025 earnings after the market closes tonight. The company is navigating an inflection point in hybrid cloud and AI monetization, as Red Hat, consulting, and platform services work to offset soft demand in legacy infrastructure and currency headwinds. Last quarter’s solid EPS beat and reaffirmed free cash flow guidance ($12B for FY25) helped shore up investor confidence, but this print will need to validate that IBM’s high-value software and consulting business lines can drive margin expansion and predictability in the face of mixed macro demand.
What to Expect
-
Revenue: $15.69 billion
-
EPS (Normalized): $2.20
-
FY 2025 Revenue: $63.63 billion
-
FY 2025 EPS: $9.91
Estimates imply ~2.6% YoY revenue growth and ~7.6% EPS growth, with most of the profit expansion coming from operating leverage and an improved mix of software and service
Key Areas to Watch Tonight
1. Red Hat and AI Software Uptake
IBM continues to position Red Hat OpenShift and watsonx as foundational to enterprise AI adoption. Management said “Red Hat growth is accelerating” in Q1 and expects that to continue. Updates on watsonx platform traction, enterprise adoption rates, and AI-related consulting deals will be critical.
2. Consulting Bookings and Margins
IBM Consulting delivered 8% YoY growth in Q1 and showed stable margins despite macro uncertainty. Investors will look for commentary on large deal signings, especially in regulated industries, and margin performance in light of continued wage inflation.
3. Infrastructure Outlook and Mainframe Demand
While Power and Storage remained stable, zSystems revenue fell in Q1 and is expected to remain weak as the mainframe cycle matures. Management hinted that z16 refresh demand is behind us, so Infrastructure likely drags total growth again this quarter.
4. Software Recurring Revenue Mix
Growth in automation, data, and security software has helped increase IBM’s ARR share. Management emphasized the importance of “ratable revenue” and “enterprise stickiness.” Investors will want clarity on how much of FY25 revenue base is recurring vs. project-based.
5. Free Cash Flow and Capital Return
IBM reaffirmed its $12B free cash flow target for FY25 and emphasized strong cash conversion in Q1. With a 4% dividend yield and moderate buybacks, the Q2 print needs to support full-year FCF visibility to preserve capital allocation flexibility.
