Is This Vanguard ETF's Rally Too Good to Last? Why This Tech Fund Could Crash

Key Points in This Article: Vanguard Information Technology ETF ‘s (VGT) 22.6% annualized return over the past decade outpaces the S&P 500 , but its 43% weighting in just three stocks heightens risk.

A narrowing market rally, with tech stocks driving 80% of S&P 500 gains, exposes VGT to volatility if AI-driven leaders falter.

Regulatory scrutiny, high valuations, and sector-specific risks like supply chain disruptions make VGT a risky buy now.

A Tech-Powered Titan with Hidden Risks

The Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) has consistently outperformed the S&P 500, delivering a 22.6% annualized return over the past decade compared to the S&P’s 13.2%.

In 2025, VGT’ total return is 18.1% year-to-date, outpacing the S&P 500’s 16%. Its focus on the tech sector, particularly AI-driven giants, has fueled this dominance, attracting investors seeking growth.

However, VGT’s stellar performance masks significant risks tied to its heavy concentration in a few mega-cap tech stocks. With the broader market showing signs of fragility, VGT’s dependence on a handful of names makes it vulnerable to sharp declines. As the tech rally narrows and valuations soar, investors must weigh whether VGT’s outperformance is worth the heightened risk of a potential crash.

VGT’s Double-Edged Sword

VGT tracks the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, holding 320 stocks but heavily weighted toward its top holdings. The top 10 companies — Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), and others — account for over 60% of the ETF’s assets, with Apple (18.1%), Microsoft (14.2%), and Nvidia (10.7%) alone comprising 43% of the portfolio.

These firms, deeply entrenched in the AI revolution, have driven VGT’s gains, propelled by soaring demand for AI infrastructure and software.

However, this concentration amplifies risk. The S&P 500’s rally this year is increasingly driven by just a few tech giants, with the top five stocks accounting for 80% of the index’s gains. VGT, even more concentrated than the S&P, faces similar dangers. If these leaders stumble — due to regulatory scrutiny, earnings misses, or AI hype cooling — the ETF could face significant volatility.

A Narrowing Market Raises Red Flags

The broader market’s reliance on a handful of tech stocks signals trouble. The popular index’s rally this year is narrowing to comprise only a few select stocks, where the S&P 500’s gains mask underperformance in 80% of its constituents.

VGT, with its tech-heavy focus, is even more exposed. The ETF’s top holdings trade at elevated valuations — Nvidia’s price-to-earnings ratio exceeds 55, while Apple and Microsoft hover near 35 — compared to the S&P 500’s average of 22.

High valuations leave little room for error, especially as interest rates remain above 4% and inflation pressures persist. Recent data shows tech sector earnings growth slowing, with second-quarter estimates projecting only 12% growth compared to 20% in 2024. A slowdown in AI investment or a broader market correction could hit VGT hard, given its outsized tech exposure.

Volatility and Sector-Specific Risks

VGT’s sector-specific focus makes it less diversified than the S&P 500, amplifying its sensitivity to tech sector shocks. Regulatory risks loom large, with antitrust probes targeting Apple and Microsoft, while Nvidia faces scrutiny over AI chip dominance.

Geopolitical tensions, such as U.S.-China trade relations, could disrupt semiconductor supply chains, impacting VGT’s 25% allocation to chipmakers. Additionally, VGT’s low expense ratio of 0.1% is attractive, but it doesn’t offset the risk of a concentrated portfolio in a potentially overbought sector.

Historical corrections, like the 2000 dot-com bust, saw tech-heavy funds drop over 40%. With VGT’s beta of 1.2, it’s poised for sharper declines than the broader market in a downturn.

Key Takeaway: High Reward, Higher Risk

VGT’s top 10 holdings, deeply tied to the AI revolution, have powered its market-beating returns, but its 43% weighting in Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia makes it a high-stakes bet. Any misstep by these giants — whether from earnings disappointments, regulatory crackdowns, or a cooling AI narrative — could send VGT crashing.

While both VGT and the S&P 500 rely heavily on a few tech titans, VGT’s concentrated tech exposure heightens its vulnerability in a narrowing market. With valuations stretched and economic uncertainties mounting, VGT may be too risky for cautious investors, despite its impressive track record.

