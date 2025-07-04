Want Growth but Worry About Too Much Tech? Then Load Up on This Top Vanguard ETF Alexander Supertramp / Shutterstock.com

The stock market’s plunge in April was brought on by fear, even panic, of being caught in a downward spiral. Savvy investors, however, knew to hang tight and ensure they had some powder dry to capitalize on the opportunity. The rewards were substantial as the major indexes recently hit new record highs.

However, what seasoned investors understand is that the most significant wealth-building gains come not from short-term market timing but rather from holding high-quality assets over the long term, allowing compounding to work its magic.

Even with markets at new peaks, there are still compelling opportunities in growth-oriented investments, particularly in the technology-heavy Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK). With a low expense ratio of 0.07% or just $7 per $10,000 invested, MGK offers exposure to some of the largest and most dynamic growth companies in the U.S., with a strong tilt toward technology.

Here’s why MGK remains an attractive option for patient investors, along with considerations for whether it suits your portfolio.

The Power of Mega-Cap Leaders

Only a decade ago, today’s market leaders like Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) were were much smaller and less influential than they are now. In 2015, Microsoft was worth just $358 billion while the artificial intelligence chip stock was primarily a gaming graphics processing unit (GPU) maker worth less than $11 billion.

Today, these two companies are the richest stocks on the market. Nvidia is now the most valuable company in the world at nearly $3.9 trillion, while Microsoft is worth about $3.7 trillion. In just the past few years, they are responsible for a significant portion of the S&P 500’s growth. In the Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, this pair represents approximately one-quarter of the portfolio, compared to about 13% in a broad S&P 500 ETF like the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

For investors seeking amplified exposure to these market leaders, MGK offers a targeted way to capture their growth.

However, concentration has its nuances. While Microsoft and Nvidia are trading at all-time highs, other high-growth tech leaders like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) have lagged. The iPhone maker is down roughly 15% year-to-date. Without this underperformance, MGK’s returns could have been even stronger (Apple is its third-largest holding at 11.6% of the portfolio), highlighting the ETF’s sensitivity to its top holdings.

Growth Beyond Tech Titans

While MGK’s top holdings drive significant returns, the ETF’s consumer discretionary segment, making up over 20% of the portfolio, offers compelling growth opportunities. This sector includes leading companies like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), which are not only household names but also innovators reshaping consumer behavior and industries. These firms contribute to MGK’s appeal by providing exposure to dynamic, high-growth businesses outside the tech-heavy core.

Amazon, a cornerstone of the consumer discretionary allocation, continues to dominate e-commerce while expanding into areas like cloud computing (through AWS, though not counted in MGK’s consumer discretionary weighting) and advertising. Its investments in logistics and AI-driven personalization enhance its ability to capture consumer spending, positioning it for sustained growth.

Similarly, Tesla’s leadership in electric vehicles and energy solutions taps into shifting consumer preferences toward sustainability and innovation. Both companies exemplify the sector’s potential to deliver outsized returns, fueled by evolving consumer trends and technological advancements.

Beyond these giants, MGK includes other consumer discretionary players like Home Depot (NYSE:HD) and Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), which are adapting to changing market dynamics. Home Depot benefits from steady demand in home improvement, while Starbucks leverages digital ordering and loyalty programs to maintain growth.

These companies, though smaller in weighting, add diversification within the sector, balancing the portfolio’s reliance on mega-cap tech. By investing in MGK, you gain access to these consumer-driven innovators, which are underrepresented in broader market ETFs like Vanguard’s S&P 500 ETF, where consumer discretionary makes up only about 10% of the index.

A Strategic Fit for Long-Term Investors

Despite recent market highs, MGK remains a compelling option for those bullish on mega-cap growth, particularly in tech-driven innovation. The ETF’s low cost, diversified exposure to top-tier companies, and alignment with trends like AI make it a strong candidate for long-term portfolios.

For investors wary of over-concentration, an alternative approach is to review MGK’s holdings and selectively invest in individual names to avoid duplicating existing positions.

Ultimately, MGK is worth a closer look for investors comfortable with its risks and seeking to capitalize on the enduring growth of mega-cap leaders. By holding quality investments like MGK over time, you position yourself to benefit from the compounding power of the market’s most innovative companies.

