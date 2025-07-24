This is Why Shares of MXL Are Up 12% Drew Angerer/ Getty Images News via Getty Images

Key Points As of noon, MAXL volume was up to 7.3 million, as compared to its average volume of 1.08 million.

MAXL revenue of $108.8 million, up 18.3% year over year, beat by $3.86 million.

Out of the gate, MaxLinear (NASDAQ: MAXL) rocketed to $19.77 this morning.

Now up about 12%, or by $2 a share, MAXL volume has been just as explosive. In fact, as of noon, MAXL volume was up to 7.3 million, as compared to its average volume of 1.08 million.

All thanks to strong earnings.

In its second quarter, EPS of two cents was in line with estimates. Revenue of $108.8 million, up 18.3% year over year, beat by $3.86 million.

Moving forward, the company expects net revenue to range from $115 million to $135 million, which is up from expectations of $104.94 million.

As Noted by MAXL CEO…

“Our second quarter results reflect strong sequential and year-over-year growth in our business. With solid execution, we exceeded the mid-point of our revenue guidance, returned to profitability on a non-GAAP basis, and generated positive free cash flow in Q2,” said Kishore Seendripu, PhD, Chairman and CEO, MaxLinear.

“We have continued to drive strong customer and product traction in high-speed interconnects for the data center, multi-gigabit PON access, Wi-Fi connectivity, ethernet, and wireless infrastructure. Our success in these strategic end markets, coupled with improved customer order rates, and strengthening product backlog, give us confidence in our growth for 2025 and 2026,” he added.

