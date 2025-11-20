Live: Webull Q3 Earnings Coverage

Live Updates

Webull (Nasdaq: BULL) will report its Q3 2025 earnings after the close today, and expectations are rising following a standout second quarter that showcased the company’s best financial performance since going public. Revenue climbed 46% year-over-year, operating profit came in at $23.3 million, and customer assets surged to an all-time high of $15.9 billion. Management highlighted a “hyper-favorable retail trading environment” and the strongest engagement metrics since early 2021.

The backdrop heading into Q3 is even stronger. Assets under management have already surpassed $18 billion, July was Webull’s highest-revenue month ever, and crypto trading has officially returned to the platform after a two-year absence. Webull’s leadership has repeatedly emphasized that crypto’s re-launch could be “accretive to the top line very quickly.”

What to Expect When Webull Reports

Metric Estimate Revenue $137.28M EPS (Normalized) $0.03 Full-Year 2025 Revenue $529.79M Full-Year 2025 EPS $0.10 Key Areas to Watch

1. Crypto Re-Launch Momentum Across the U.S. and International Markets

Crypto trading returned to Webull in late Q2 and has already rolled out in the U.S., Brazil, and Australia. Management said many users had previously traded crypto on Webull and are likely to return quickly. The initial U.S. launch includes 50 digital assets, while Brazil debuted with 240. The company expects customer deposits, AUM, and trading revenue tied to digital assets to scale rapidly.

2. AUM Growth and Trading Activity in a High-Volatility Environment

Webull ended Q2 with customer assets up 64% year-over-year, and Q3 has already seen AUM exceed $18 billion. Retail trading volumes remain elevated, with equity notional volumes up 58% in Q2 and DARTs rising 56%. Management expects continued strength barring a major macro shock. AUM growth is one of the clearest earnings drivers to watch tonight.

3. Webull Premium Adoption and Margin Revenue Expansion

Premium subscribers reached 75,000 by the end of Q2, ahead of internal targets. The product offers some of the lowest margin rates in the industry, which has driven higher asset transfers and trading concentration. Margin revenue and interest-related income grew 14% year-over-year despite rate headwinds, due in part to Premium adoption. Investors should watch for updated subscriber metrics.

4. Global Expansion and User Growth Across 14 Markets

Webull continues scaling rapidly outside the U.S., with strong momentum in Canada, Latin America, and Europe. The company added 800,000 registered users in Q2 and continues rolling out its trading platform in new regions. Management highlighted especially strong crypto adoption in Brazil and significant AUM inflows from Canadian investors.