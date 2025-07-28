Down 10%, These 2 LNG Stocks Just Got the Green Light to Soar MarianVejcik / Getty Images

Key Points in This Article: The U.S.-EU trade deal secures $750 billion in energy purchases, with $250 billion annually for LNG, boosting the sector.

Europe’s shift from Russian energy drives demand for U.S. LNG, benefiting infrastructure and export companies.

Risks include steel tariffs, global price volatility, and potential EU regulatory or commitment challenges.

Fueling a Future Rally

President Trump and EU President Ursula von der Leyen unveiled an historic U.S.-EU trade deal yesterday that promises to reshape U.S. and EU energy markets. Where the agreement imposes a 15% tariff on most EU goods — reduced from a threatened 30% — and also secures $750 billion in U.S. energy purchases, some $250 billion annually for three years. Energy imports are primarily crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG), and the idea is to curb Europe’s reliance on Russian energy.

In addition, the trade pact includes $600 billion in EU investments in U.S. technology, manufacturing, and energy infrastructure. This deal, described as a geopolitical pivot, positions the U.S. as a primary energy supplier to Europe, particularly through LNG exports.

While the agreement spans multiple sectors, its energy focus creates significant tailwinds for the LNG industry, despite recent market dips. The two LNG-focused stocks below are poised to benefit substantially from this deal, capitalizing on Europe’s urgent demand for reliable energy.

Kinder Morgan (KMI)

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) is a leading energy infrastructure company that is well-positioned to capitalize on the U.S.-EU trade deal’s LNG focus. Operating one of North America’s largest natural gas pipeline networks, including the Elba Island LNG terminal, Kinder Morgan facilitates the transport and export of LNG that could help meet Europe’s $250 billion annual commitment.

The company’s infrastructure supports increased LNG export volumes, critical as Europe seeks alternatives to Russian gas. Analysts, such as those from Wood Mackenzie, highlight that the deal’s long-term energy purchases enhance demand for midstream infrastructure, boosting Kinder Morgan’s revenue stability through its fee-based contracts.

Despite a recent 13% decline in KMI stock from its 52-week high — likely due to broader market volatility — the deal’s structural support for LNG exports provides a strong recovery catalyst. Kinder Morgan’s scale and strategic assets make it a standout beneficiary.

Cheniere Energy (LNG)

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) is the largest U.S. LNG exporter and the most direct beneficiary of the EU’s energy purchase pledge, particularly its LNG component. Operating major terminals like Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi, Cheniere is ideally positioned to meet Europe’s demand for U.S. LNG, driven by the need to replace Russian supplies.

The company’s long-term contracts ensure stable cash flows, and its Corpus Christi Stage 3 expansion, set to increase capacity, aligns with the deal’s timeline. Analysts emphasize that Cheniere’s market dominance and infrastructure make it a prime winner, as Europe prioritizes reliable energy sources.

LNG stock is down almost 11% amid recent market corrections, and the trade deal’s focus on LNG exports signals significant upside. Cheniere’s robust fundamentals and export capacity position it for strong growth, though global LNG price volatility remains a factor to watch.

Key Takeaway

The U.S.-EU trade deal is a major win for the LNG sector, offering substantial growth opportunities for energy infrastructure and export leaders. The $750 billion energy purchase commitment, particularly for LNG, creates a stable demand outlook for companies central to the supply chain.

However, risks persist. Steel tariffs could increase operational costs for pipeline and terminal construction, although these tariffs will only apply after a quota system is exceeded. Large-cap firms are better equipped to absorb these additional costs.

The EU’s $750 billion energy and $600 billion investment pledges are long-term, and any failure to follow through could limit gains. Global energy price volatility and potential EU regulatory hurdles, especially environmental policies, may also impact performance.

Despite these challenges, the deal’s focus on U.S. LNG exports provides a compelling case for investing in the sector, with Cheniere and Kinder Morgan standout stocks to buy today.

