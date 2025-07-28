U.S.-EU Trade Pact Powers Tech Stocks: Top 3 Picks for Investors nadla / iStock via Getty Images

Key Points in This Article: The U.S.-EU trade deal includes zero-for-zero tariffs on semiconductor equipment, boosting U.S. tech firms’ competitiveness in Europe.

Stable trade relations and tariff relief drive demand for AI, cloud computing, and data analytics in the EU market.

Risks like potential tariff escalations if the deal falls through, as well as EU regulatory challenges that could impact tech sector growth.

Nvidia made early investors rich, but there is a new class of ‘Next Nvidia Stocks’ that could be even better. Click here to learn more.

A Transformative Deal with Tech at the Forefront

The U.S. and EU finalized a framework trade agreement, a landmark deal to stabilize transatlantic commerce. The agreement includes zero-for-zero tariffs on semiconductor equipment, enhancing U.S. tech firms’ competitiveness in Europe by reducing export costs. A 15% baseline tariff on most EU goods, including semiconductors, balances trade while exempting key sectors like aircraft, chemicals, and generic drugs. The deal also secures EU commitments to purchase $750 billion in U.S. energy and “hundreds of billions of dollars worth of military equipment,” indirectly supporting tech-driven defense and energy infrastructure. While details on broader EU investments remain unclear, the tariff relief on semiconductor equipment and stabilized trade relations create significant tailwinds for U.S. tech companies, particularly in AI and cloud computing. Three tech giants below are poised to capitalize as beneficiaries of this historic agreement.

Nvidia (NVDA)

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is a prime beneficiary of the trade deal’s zero-tariff policy on semiconductor equipment, which facilitates exports to Europe’s growing AI and data center markets. As a leader in graphics processing units (GPUs) and AI chips, Nvidia is well-positioned to meet the surging demand for computing power in data centers and AI applications across Europe.

The chipmaker’s earnings reported a 122% year-over-year revenue increase, driven by a 154% surge in its data center segment, reflecting strong demand for its H100 and Blackwell GPUs. Europe, a key market, accounted for 18% of NVIDIA’s fiscal 2025 revenue.

The tariff exemption also reduces costs for European clients, likely boosting orders for Nvidia’s chips used in AI training and inference. Analyst at JPMorgan project a 20% increase in Nvidia’s European sales due to the deal, as EU firms expand AI infrastructure. The chipmaker’s partnerships with European hyperscalers like OVHcloud further strengthen its position, making it a top pick for investors targeting tech growth.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) also benefits from the trade deal’s stabilization of U.S.-EU trade, which supports its expanding European operations. Its Gotham and Foundry platforms, critical for AI-driven data analytics, saw a 27% year-over-year revenue increase in Q2, with international revenue growing 40%.

The deal’s tariff relief on semiconductor equipment indirectly aids Palantir by lowering costs for hardware used in its European data centers. A $100 million contract with a European government in the first quarter underscores Palantir’s growing role in public-sector AI projects.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley note that the deal’s trade clarity encourages European investment in U.S. software firms, projecting a 15% revenue boost for Palantir in the region. Its scalable platforms and EU partnerships position it as a strong beneficiary of the deal’s tech-friendly framework.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is set to thrive under the trade deal’s tariff exemptions on semiconductor equipment, which support its Azure cloud and AI infrastructure in Europe.

Azure’s Q2 revenue grew 22% year-over-year, with Europe contributing 35% of cloud revenue. The tariff relief reduces costs for Microsoft’s European data centers, which rely on U.S.-made semiconductor equipment. A June IDC report highlights Microsoft’s 30% share of the European cloud market, driven by AI services like Copilot.

The deal’s stable trade environment encourages EU firms to adopt Azure for AI and digital transformation, with Goldman Sachs forecasting a 12% increase in Microsoft’s European cloud revenue. Microsoft’s $3 billion investment in European AI hubs, announced in May, aligns with the deal’s tech focus, cementing its position as a leading investment choice.

Key Takeaways

The U.S.-EU trade deal is a major win for tech stocks, with tariff exemptions on semiconductor equipment and stable trade relations driving growth in AI, cloud computing, and data analytics. However, the deal i not without risk. Any potential escalation to 30% tariffs could disrupt supply chains if negotiations falter. After all, many EU politicians are not enthusiastic about the deal, believing the U.S. secured a lopsided victory. Moreover, EU data privacy regulations, tightened in 2025, may impose compliance costs on U.S. tech firms.Global semiconductor supply constraints could also limit growth. Despite these challenges, the deal’s tech-friendly provisions position these three tech titans for significant gains.

Are You Ahead, or Behind on Retirement? (sponsor) If you’re one of the over 4 Million Americans set to retire this year, you may want to pay attention. Many people have worked their whole lives preparing to retire without ever knowing the answer to the most important question: am I ahead, or behind on my goals? Don’t make the same mistake. It’s an easy question to answer. A quick conversation with a financial advisor can help you unpack your savings, spending, and goals for your money. With Zoe Financial’s free matching tool, you can connect with trusted financial advisors in minutes. Why wait? Click here to get started today!