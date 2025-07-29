Live Coverage: Will Visa (V) Stock Rise After 3Q Earnings? 24/7 Wall Street

Visa (NYSE:V) reports fiscal Q3 2025 results after the bell tonight. Consensus estimates expect strong growth as payment volumes and digital adoption trends remain resilient. The stock is up 12% YTD but has underperformed fintech peers amid mixed cross-border data and macro headwinds. With management recently showcasing AI agent-driven payments and expanded stablecoin efforts, this quarter’s call could mark a strategic turning point.

Consensus Estimates:

– Revenue: $9.85 billion

– EPS (Normalized): $2.85

– FY 2025 Revenue: $39.56 billion

– FY 2025 EPS: $11.35

That implies YoY revenue growth of +10.1% and EPS growth of +12.9% for FY25, both decelerating modestly from FY24’s +12.8% and +13% respectively.

Key Areas to Watch Tonight

Cross-Border Volume Trends- Cross-border is Visa's highest-margin segment.

Management noted stable trends through April and May despite timing noise from Ramadan and Easter. Investors will want updated data points on U.S.-inbound travel, Asia-Europe corridors, and FX-adjusted growth.

Management noted stable trends through April and May despite timing noise from Ramadan and Easter. Investors will want updated data points on U.S.-inbound travel, Asia-Europe corridors, and FX-adjusted growth. Visa Direct & CMS Expansion- Visa Direct is Visa's biggest long-term TAM unlock.

The company highlighted 22% CAGR in commercial money movement and 10B transactions via Visa Direct in FY24. Watch for commentary on corridor expansion, new use cases (e.g., gig payouts), and competitive traction.

The company highlighted 22% CAGR in commercial money movement and 10B transactions via Visa Direct in FY24. Watch for commentary on corridor expansion, new use cases (e.g., gig payouts), and competitive traction. AI-Enabled Commerce Initiatives- Visa's Intelligent Commerce may redefine payment flows.

Following April’s Product Drop, Visa is piloting agentic commerce tools with OpenAI, Microsoft, and others. Investors will look for live transaction updates, early adoption metrics, and developer engagement trends.

Following April's Product Drop, Visa is piloting agentic commerce tools with OpenAI, Microsoft, and others. Investors will look for live transaction updates, early adoption metrics, and developer engagement trends. Stablecoin Infrastructure- Visa is quietly becoming a leader in blockchain settlement.

Stablecoin-linked volume surpassed $225M across USDC pilots. Analysts may press for updates on issuer integrations and the Bridge/Stripe rollout.

What To Track

KPI Q3 2024 Q3 2025E YoY Change Cross-Border Volume Index 154.1 ~170* +10% est. Payments Volume (YoY %) +9.6% +10–11% ↑ slight Transactions (YoY %) +11.4% +12% est. ↑

*Est. based on cross-border trends disclosed in May & June conferences.

What Changed Since Q2

Visa increased FY2025 EPS guidance modestly after April’s call.

Stablecoin pilot volumes updated from $100M to $225M.

AI/agentic commerce moved from concept to active pilot phase.

Management noted stable consumer volume trends in May across U.S. and major markets.

How Visa Stock Performed After Recent Earnings

Quarter EPS Surprise 1-Day Move 7-Day Move 14-Day Move Q2 FY25 +3.0% +1.6% +2.9% +3.5% Q1 FY25 +3.34% +0.9% +1.5% +2.2% Q4 FY24 +5.24% +2.3% +3.8% +4.1% Q3 FY24 +0.11% -0.4% +0.7% +1.8%

Visa has delivered four straight beats, with consistent positive stock reactions — especially over the 7-day window after earnings. Visa has averaged a +2.2% stock gain 7 days after earnings over the past four quarters.

