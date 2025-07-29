Live Coverage: Will Visa (V) Stock Rise After 3Q Earnings?

Live Updates
Visa Conference Call
Visa’s earnings conference call is set to kickoff in 25 minutes.
First Reaction
Post-Earnings Move: 🔻-1.90%
What Happened:
-
Beat on revenue ($10.2B vs. $9.85B est) and EPS ($2.98 vs. $2.85), with solid growth in cross-border volume (+12%) and processed transactions (+10%).
-
But payments volume rose just 8% YoY — a slowdown vs. Q2’s +10%, signaling softening U.S. consumer trends.
Why the Stock Dropped:
-
No formal guidance raise despite strong results.
-
Commentary was upbeat but not convictional, and Visa noted rising operating expenses (+35% YoY GAAP).
-
Investors were likely expecting a guide raise, especially with buybacks and stablecoin traction highlighted.
Tactical Take:
-
This was a “good, not great” print. Buy-side may fear Q4 comps get tougher, and that Visa’s cross-border tailwinds are nearing normalization.
-
Still a structural compounder, but short-term upside now likely tied to macro reacceleration.
More number updates
|KPI
|Q3 FY2025
|YoY Change
|Payments Volume
|+8%
|↓ vs. Q2
|Cross-Border Volume (ex-EU)
|+11%
|↑ stable
|Cross-Border Volume (Total)
|+12%
|↑
|Processed Transactions
|65.4B (+10%)
|↑
|Non-GAAP Operating Margin
|67.5%
|↓ due to litigation cost
|Shareholder Returns (buybacks + divs)
|$6.0B
|↑
Earnings out, stock down 1.3%
Visa turned in another strong quarter, delivering a top- and bottom-line beat with broad-based volume growth. Net revenue reached $10.2B vs. $9.85B est, and non-GAAP EPS came in at $2.98 vs. $2.85 est, up 23% YoY. Despite a $615M litigation charge, net income still rose 8% YoY and operating metrics showed healthy cross-border and payment volume trends.
|Metric
|Actual
|Estimate
|Beat/Miss
|Revenue
|$10.2B
|$9.85B
|✅ Beat
|GAAP EPS
|$2.69
|—
|—
|Non-GAAP EPS
|$2.98
|$2.85
|✅ Beat
|Payments Volume Growth
|+8%
|+10–11% est
|❌ Miss (low end)
|Cross-Border Volume (ex-EU)
|+11%
|+10% est
|✅ Beat
|Processed Transactions
|+10% YoY
|+12% est
|❌ Slight miss
Visa did not issue formal numeric guidance, but CEO Ryan McInerney noted that “healthy business driver trends continued through July”, and emphasized resilience in both discretionary and non-discretionary spending. Management also reaffirmed confidence in AI and stablecoin product development as long-term growth driver.
Trading day closing, Visa down 1.11% heading into earnings
Visa stock is trending down as the trading day wraps up and 3Q earnings coming shortly. Stay on this page as we send live updates of earnings how the stock trends after-hours.
Visa (NYSE:V) reports fiscal Q3 2025 results after the bell tonight. Consensus estimates expect strong growth as payment volumes and digital adoption trends remain resilient. The stock is up 12% YTD but has underperformed fintech peers amid mixed cross-border data and macro headwinds. With management recently showcasing AI agent-driven payments and expanded stablecoin efforts, this quarter’s call could mark a strategic turning point.
Consensus Estimates:
– Revenue: $9.85 billion
– EPS (Normalized): $2.85
– FY 2025 Revenue: $39.56 billion
– FY 2025 EPS: $11.35
That implies YoY revenue growth of +10.1% and EPS growth of +12.9% for FY25, both decelerating modestly from FY24’s +12.8% and +13% respectively.
Key Areas to Watch Tonight
- Cross-Border Volume Trends- Cross-border is Visa’s highest-margin segment.
Management noted stable trends through April and May despite timing noise from Ramadan and Easter. Investors will want updated data points on U.S.-inbound travel, Asia-Europe corridors, and FX-adjusted growth.
- Visa Direct & CMS Expansion-Visa Direct is Visa’s biggest long-term TAM unlock.
The company highlighted 22% CAGR in commercial money movement and 10B transactions via Visa Direct in FY24. Watch for commentary on corridor expansion, new use cases (e.g., gig payouts), and competitive traction.
- AI-Enabled Commerce Initiatives- Visa’s Intelligent Commerce may redefine payment flows.
Following April’s Product Drop, Visa is piloting agentic commerce tools with OpenAI, Microsoft, and others. Investors will look for live transaction updates, early adoption metrics, and developer engagement trends.
- Stablecoin Infrastructure- Visa is quietly becoming a leader in blockchain settlement.
Stablecoin-linked volume surpassed $225M across USDC pilots. Analysts may press for updates on issuer integrations and the Bridge/Stripe rollout.
What To Track
|KPI
|Q3 2024
|Q3 2025E
|YoY Change
|Cross-Border Volume Index
|154.1
|~170*
|+10% est.
|Payments Volume (YoY %)
|+9.6%
|+10–11%
|↑ slight
|Transactions (YoY %)
|+11.4%
|+12% est.
|↑
*Est. based on cross-border trends disclosed in May & June conferences.
What Changed Since Q2
-
Visa increased FY2025 EPS guidance modestly after April’s call.
-
Stablecoin pilot volumes updated from $100M to $225M.
-
AI/agentic commerce moved from concept to active pilot phase.
-
Management noted stable consumer volume trends in May across U.S. and major markets.
How Visa Stock Performed After Recent Earnings
|Quarter
|EPS Surprise
|1-Day Move
|7-Day Move
|14-Day Move
|Q2 FY25
|+3.0%
|+1.6%
|+2.9%
|+3.5%
|Q1 FY25
|+3.34%
|+0.9%
|+1.5%
|+2.2%
|Q4 FY24
|+5.24%
|+2.3%
|+3.8%
|+4.1%
|Q3 FY24
|+0.11%
|-0.4%
|+0.7%
|+1.8%
Visa has delivered four straight beats, with consistent positive stock reactions — especially over the 7-day window after earnings. Visa has averaged a +2.2% stock gain 7 days after earnings over the past four quarters.
Are You Ahead, or Behind on Retirement? (sponsor)
If you’re one of the over 4 Million Americans set to retire this year, you may want to pay attention. Many people have worked their whole lives preparing to retire without ever knowing the answer to the most important question: am I ahead, or behind on my goals?
Don’t make the same mistake. It’s an easy question to answer. A quick conversation with a financial advisor can help you unpack your savings, spending, and goals for your money. With Zoe Financial’s free matching tool, you can connect with trusted financial advisors in minutes.
Why wait? Click here to get started today!
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.