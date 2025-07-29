Live: United Health Group (UNH) Drops After Q2 Earnings 247 Wall Street

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) posted mixed second-quarter results, as topline revenue of $111.6B beat expectations, but adjusted EPS of $4.08 sharply missed analyst estimates of $5.99. The company’s performance was dragged down by a $1.2B charge tied to its individual exchange business and other discrete items. Despite the earnings miss, UNH reinstated full-year guidance and struck a constructive tone on its long-term recovery path.

So far in pre-market trading, the stock is down 2.18% as of 8:30 AM EDT.

Metric Estimate Actual Result Revenue $111.59B $111.62B ✅ Beat Adj. EPS $5.99 $4.08 ❌ Miss Net Margin – 3.1% ❌ Miss YoY (4.3%) Medical Cost Ratio – 89.4% ❌ Unfavorable YoY (+430 bps)

Guidance Update: UNH Reinstates Full-Year Outlook

After suspending its 2025 forecast in May due to volatility in medical trends, UNH has reinstated its full-year guidance:

FY25 Adjusted EPS : At least $16.00

FY25 Revenue : $445.5B–$448.0B

Medical Cost Ratio : 89.25% ± 25 bps

Operating Margin: 4.8%–5.0%

This implies a more stable second half, even though pricing still lags the cost trend in key segments.

We’ve embarked on a rigorous path back to being a high-performing company fully serving the health needs of individuals and society… guided by a culture of service and longstanding values

CEO Stephen Hemsley emphasized a shift toward cost discipline and long-term structural improvements:

