Earnings Live: Complete Carvana (CVNA) Q3 Coverage

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points Carvana enters Q3 earnings following six straight profitable quarters and record-high margins, with investors focused on whether its structural efficiency gains and unit growth can sustain as volume expansion normalizes.

Wall Street expects $5.1B revenue and $1.32 EPS, up ~39% and ~20% respectively. The call will center on ADESA reconditioning benefits, margin durability, and ROI from stepped-up marketing investments.

Nvidia made early investors rich, but there is a new class of ‘Next Nvidia Stocks’ that could be even better; learn more here.

Live Updates Live Coverage Updates appear automatically as they are published.

Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) reports Q3 2025 earnings after the close today. The used-car disruptor’s stock has surged this year as profitability and scale have accelerated faster than even bullish investors expected. After a six-quarter streak of positive net income and a historic Q2 that saw record revenue, margins, and units sold, the question now is whether Carvana can maintain the pace of execution as growth normalizes.

CEO Ernie Garcia called Q2 “another exciting quarter” where Carvana became both the fastest-growing and most profitable automotive retailer in the U.S., achieving a 41% unit increase and 10.6% GAAP operating margin. CFO Mark Jenkins added that adjusted EBITDA reached $601 million with 12.4% margins and 85% conversion to operating income — a sign of structural leverage in the model

What to Expect When Carvana Reports Tonight

Metric Q3 2025 Estimate Q4 2025 Estimate FY 2025 FY 2026 Revenue $5.10 billion $4.88 billion $19.08 billion $24.11 billion EPS (Normalized) $1.32 $1.05 $5.40 $7.06 YoY Sales Growth +39.4% +37.6% +39.5% +26.4%

Wall Street expects EPS to rise ~20% sequentially from Q2 ($1.28 actual vs $1.14 est.) and revenue to climb ~39% year over year — a continuation of double-digit top-line expansion as margins stabilize near record highs.

Key Areas to Watch

1. ADESA Integration and Reconditioning Leverage- Carvana has integrated 12 ADESA locations, helping lower transport miles by ~20% and expand capacity for future growth. The CFO said these sites are “CapEx light” and critical to achieving the long-term goal of 3 million annual units and 13.5% EBITDA margins. Expect commentary on utilization and efficiency catch-up to legacy Carvana centers.

2. Per-Unit Economics and Margin Quality- Retail gross profit per unit rose by ~$200 in Q2 thanks to lower reconditioning and transport costs, as well as tariff-related benefits. Investors will watch if these gains persist or normalize as macro conditions shift and input costs change.

3. Advertising and Brand Investment- Carvana lifted ad spend by $12 million sequentially in Q2 and plans a larger increase in Q3. Garcia described the goal as “laying foundations for outsized growth for a long time,” testing both direct and brand campaigns. Analysts will look for ROI signals from these initiatives.

4. Finance Platform and Loan Performance- Carvana’s vertically integrated finance operation remains a competitive edge. The CFO highlighted strong data-driven credit models and expanding loan buyer pools that lower funding costs. Investors will listen for delinquency and cost-of-funds trends.

5. Unit Growth Trajectory Toward 3 Million Goal- Management has reiterated its ambition to reach 3 million cars per year within 5–10 years, implying 20–40% CAGR unit growth. Whether Q3 volumes accelerate or moderate will shape market reaction.