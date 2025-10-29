Earnings Live: Complete Carvana (CVNA) Q3 Coverage
Key Points
- Carvana enters Q3 earnings following six straight profitable quarters and record-high margins, with investors focused on whether its structural efficiency gains and unit growth can sustain as volume expansion normalizes.
- Wall Street expects $5.1B revenue and $1.32 EPS, up ~39% and ~20% respectively. The call will center on ADESA reconditioning benefits, margin durability, and ROI from stepped-up marketing investments.
Live Updates
Carvana Down 6.16%. Here Is What You Need to Know
Carvana’s Q3 confirms that scale and structural efficiency remain its core edge. The market reaction reflects less a miss and more a recognition that future growth will likely normalize at a steadier pace as the company digests its meteoric expansion.
These are the biggest takeaways from the quarter:
- Crossed $20 B annualized revenue milestone.
- Raised full-year EBITDA guidance to high end of range.
- Sequentially flat unit outlook for Q4 suggests capacity balancing.
- Adjusted EBITDA margin –40 bps YoY, primarily from higher brand marketing.
- Continued integration efficiency at ADESA sites and incremental transport-mile reduction.
- Record profitability with $263 M net income even after $120 M fair-value warrant loss adjustment.
Even with record execution, the market is resetting from “hyper-growth story” to “profitable scale story.” The 11 % after-hours drop likely reflects valuation compression rather than operational weakness, a healthy recalibration after Carvana’s breakout year.
|Metric
|Pre-Earnings Estimate
|Post-Earnings Consensus
|Change
|Sentiment
|FY 2025 Revenue
|$19.08 B
|$19.6 B
|Raised
|Positive
|FY 2025 EPS
|$5.40
|$5.60
|Raised
|Positive
|FY 2026 EPS
|$7.06
|$7.10
|Flat
|Neutral
Key Highlights
|KPI
|Q3 2025
|Q3 2024
|YoY Change
|Commentary
|Retail Units Sold
|155,941
|≈ 108,000
|+44 %
|All-time record; mix benefited from ADESA integration
|Total Revenue
|$5.647 B
|$3.655 B
|+55 %
|Crossed $20 B run-rate for first time
|Operating Margin
|9.8 %
|9.2 %
|+60 bps
|Scale efficiency offset marketing spend
|Net Margin
|4.7 %
|4.0 %
|+70 bps
|Sustained profitability for 6th straight quarter
|Adj. EBITDA
|$637 M
|$429 M
|+48 %
|Margins held above 11 % despite higher ads
These metrics confirm that Carvana’s vertically integrated supply chain continues to scale profitably — but the incremental margin gains are narrowing, reinforcing that the easy operating-leverage phase may be behind it.
Carvana Down 11% After Earnings
Carvana shares are down 11% after hours despite posting record third-quarter results that topped expectations on revenue and adjusted EBITDA. The stock’s sharp pullback reflects profit-taking after a year of massive gains and investor focus on the modest 40-basis-point decline in adjusted EBITDA margin and flat Q4 unit outlook, which tempered the otherwise strong print.
|Metric
|Actual
|Consensus
|YoY Change
|Beat / Miss
|Revenue
|$5.65 B
|$5.10 B
|+55%
|✅ Beat
|EPS (Normalized)
|$1.32
|$1.32 E
|+~100% YoY
|⚖️ In Line
|Net Income
|$263 M
|—
|+78%
|—
|Operating Income
|$552 M
|—
|+64%
|—
|Adj. EBITDA Margin
|11.3%
|—
|–40 bps
|—
Carvana executed almost flawlessly on volume and efficiency, but expectations were sky-high. Investors appear to be rotating from “growth proof” to “growth pacing,” with concern that Q4 guidance implies normalization rather than continued acceleration.
Management Commentary
“In Q3, Carvana once again drove industry-leading growth and profitability while crossing over $20 billion revenue run-rate scale for the first time,” said CEO Ernie Garcia. “We continue to focus on unlocking the structural advantages of our vertically integrated model that strengthen our business and separate our customer offering.”
Interpretation: Garcia’s remarks underscore confidence that Carvana’s logistics, financing, and reconditioning ecosystem — centered on ADESA integration — is now a durable moat. Yet investors appear more concerned with how quickly that structural leverage can still expand from here.
Earnings Are In
Carvana shares are down big, moving past 11% after earnings dropped. More updates coming shortly.
Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) reports Q3 2025 earnings after the close today. The used-car disruptor’s stock has surged this year as profitability and scale have accelerated faster than even bullish investors expected. After a six-quarter streak of positive net income and a historic Q2 that saw record revenue, margins, and units sold, the question now is whether Carvana can maintain the pace of execution as growth normalizes.
CEO Ernie Garcia called Q2 “another exciting quarter” where Carvana became both the fastest-growing and most profitable automotive retailer in the U.S., achieving a 41% unit increase and 10.6% GAAP operating margin. CFO Mark Jenkins added that adjusted EBITDA reached $601 million with 12.4% margins and 85% conversion to operating income — a sign of structural leverage in the model
What to Expect When Carvana Reports Tonight
|Metric
|Q3 2025 Estimate
|Q4 2025 Estimate
|FY 2025
|FY 2026
|Revenue
|$5.10 billion
|$4.88 billion
|$19.08 billion
|$24.11 billion
|EPS (Normalized)
|$1.32
|$1.05
|$5.40
|$7.06
|YoY Sales Growth
|+39.4%
|+37.6%
|+39.5%
|+26.4%
Wall Street expects EPS to rise ~20% sequentially from Q2 ($1.28 actual vs $1.14 est.) and revenue to climb ~39% year over year — a continuation of double-digit top-line expansion as margins stabilize near record highs.
Key Areas to Watch
1. ADESA Integration and Reconditioning Leverage- Carvana has integrated 12 ADESA locations, helping lower transport miles by ~20% and expand capacity for future growth. The CFO said these sites are “CapEx light” and critical to achieving the long-term goal of 3 million annual units and 13.5% EBITDA margins. Expect commentary on utilization and efficiency catch-up to legacy Carvana centers.
2. Per-Unit Economics and Margin Quality- Retail gross profit per unit rose by ~$200 in Q2 thanks to lower reconditioning and transport costs, as well as tariff-related benefits. Investors will watch if these gains persist or normalize as macro conditions shift and input costs change.
3. Advertising and Brand Investment- Carvana lifted ad spend by $12 million sequentially in Q2 and plans a larger increase in Q3. Garcia described the goal as “laying foundations for outsized growth for a long time,” testing both direct and brand campaigns. Analysts will look for ROI signals from these initiatives.
4. Finance Platform and Loan Performance- Carvana’s vertically integrated finance operation remains a competitive edge. The CFO highlighted strong data-driven credit models and expanding loan buyer pools that lower funding costs. Investors will listen for delinquency and cost-of-funds trends.
5. Unit Growth Trajectory Toward 3 Million Goal- Management has reiterated its ambition to reach 3 million cars per year within 5–10 years, implying 20–40% CAGR unit growth. Whether Q3 volumes accelerate or moderate will shape market reaction.