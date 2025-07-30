Live: Will Meta Platforms (Nasdaq: META) Break $800 After Today's Earnings? Canva

Key Points Meta Platforms reports earnings after the bell, and it could be the company’s most important earnings release ever.

Here are the figures Wall Street will be watching when it comes to the company’s second quarter earnings performance: Revenue: $44.84 billion Adjusted EPS: $5.86 Free Cash Flow: $6.4 billion

We will be updating this blog throughout the day but once Meta reports we expect to post more than 10 updates with news and analysis on the company’s earnings. If you’re a Meta investor, leave this page open and updates will automaticall appear throughout the day and after the company reports earnings.

Meta Is Going All-In On AI – Get Our Top Stock Picks for the Trend: Nvidia made early investors rich, but there is a new class of ‘Next Nvidia Stocks’ that could be even better. Click here to learn more.

Live Updates Live Coverage

It’s time for Meta Platforms (Nasdaq: META) to step up to the plate and report its Q2 earnings this afternoon.

We’ll be updating this live blog with news and analysis throughout the day. Then, when Meta’s earnings hit right after the bell, we’ll immediately begin posting analysis on why the stock is either soaring or falling.

Here’s what you need to know heading into a very important earnings report for Meta.

Meta’s Most Important Earnings Release Ever?

That’s a bold claim, but the truth is this might be Meta’s most important earnings. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has gone all-in on AI in recent months. The company not only raised its forecasts for capital expenditures this year to $64 billion to $72 billion, but Zuckerberg is recruiting top AI researchers throughout Silicon Valley with pay packages that reportedly reach up to $1 billion dollars.

Zuckerberg has paid the price in the past for going all in on ideas that don’t materialize quickly. Meta shares dropped to below $100 in late 2022 as revenue growth bottomed and the company’s massive investment in Reality Labs was questioned.

The company will likely kick off a similar bet in earnings tonight. It’s likely Meta will once again raise expectations for capital expenditures this year. Into the future, Meta has announced its intention to build a 1 gigawatt data center and another data center that could reach up to 5 gigawatts and would be roughly the same footprint (and power consumption) as the island of Manhattan.

So, what Meta announces tonight and whether or not Wall Street buys into Meta’s vision could determine if the company’s stock is headed for $800 next, or $500.

What Meta Reported in the First Quarter

Meta last reported earnings on April 30th, and here’s what the company delivered:

Revenue reached $42.31 billion, marking a 16% increase year-over-year.

The company’s net income rose to $16.64 billion, a 35% increase from the same period last year.

Operating income also saw a significant rise of 27% to $17.55 billion.

The diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter was $6.43, up from $4.71 in Q1 2024.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg highlighted progress in AI initiatives, with Meta AI reaching nearly 1 billion monthly active users.

Despite challenges, including regulatory issues in Europe, the company remains optimistic about its growth trajectory.

Meta anticipates Q2 2025 revenue between $42.5 billion and $45.5 billion, with full-year expenses adjusted to $113-118 billion. Capital expenditures are expected to increase to support AI and data center investments.

Meta’s stock is up 17% year-to-date, but most those gains were from January to the middle of February. Shares are down from their peak on February 13th.

“The Next NVIDIA” Could Change Your Life