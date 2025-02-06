Live Blog: Will Amazon (AMZN) Soar After Earnings Tonight? Canva

Earnings season rolls on, and the biggest story tonight is Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) reporting fourth-quarter earnings earnings after the bell. We’ll be updating a live blog during the announcement, so make sure to refresh this page if you want the latest news and analysis as Wall Street reacts to earnings.

Here are the biggest numbers to watch:

EPS Expectations: $1.49

Revenue Expectations: $187.3 billion

Let’s dive into more details about what you should be watching for once Amazon reports tonight.

Where Does AWS Growth Land?

Last week I published a deep dive into the key factors behind Amazon’s stock price this year. The number one factor driving the company’s growth was where AWS growth would land.

Both Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT) and Alphabet (Nasdaq: GOOGL) recently saw their share prices plummet after announcing earnings. A key reason why both stocks struggled the following day is that investors were disappointed with growth in their cloud computing divisions.

Both Microsoft and Alphabet said a key factor in slower-than-expected cloud growth was supply constraints in serving demand for their AI compute infrastructure. Amazon has been racing to invest in these areas, so it will be interesting what commentary the company provides. AWS reported 19% growth last quarter, if Amazon was able to hold that growth level it’s likely Wall Street would be satisfied with that growth rate as both Google and Microsoft saw deceleration in their cloud computing growth rates.

Another number to watch will be Amazon’s capital expenditure outlook. In Google’s earnings, they forecast capital expenditures at $75 billion this year. That number was significantly above Wall Street expectations of $57 billion in investments this year. Similarly, Meta Platforms (Nasdaq: META) forecast $60 to $65 billion in capex this year, which was above recent Wall Street estimates of $48 billion in 2025 spend.

If Amazon’s spend for 2025 is overly aggressive, Wall Street could sell off the stock if the reaction to Google’s earnings is repeated.

Profitability Growth

If you look at Amazon’s profitability by year after backing out advertising revenue and AWS operating profits, you get the following picture:

2019: -$5 billion

2020: -$6.4 billion

2021: -$18.1 billion

2022: -$48.3 billion

2023: -$34.7 billion

2024 (estimate): $-30.1 billion

Of course, excluding advertising revenue isn’t entirely fair since this business line carries expenses and isn’t pure profitability, but the point here is that Amazon’s two cash cows fund the business and drive profitability.

Amazon reached a point of ‘excess’ in 2022 as it made major fulfillment investments and scaled teams like Alexa and its hardware divisions. However, in recent years the company has scaled back on spending. We’ll get a further look at how these efficiency measures are progressing when Amazon announces their forward guidance tonight.

Continuing to be more efficient will be important as Amazon’s results across the next five years will require far more operating leverage to reach Wall Street targets. For example, targets for 2025 have the company growing sales 11% but profits jumping more than 20%.

