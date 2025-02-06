Live Blog: Will Amazon (AMZN) Soar After Earnings Tonight?

Live Updates
Amazon Capital Expenditures
One of the most closely watched numbers in all of finance right now is the capital expenditures from large ‘hyperscalers’ like Amazon.
The company grew capital expenditures 91% last quarter. At face value, that should be great news for companies in the ‘AI infrastructure trade.’ For example, Marvell (Nasdaq: MRVL) jumped 2% immediately following Apple’s earnings release.
However, the big number that will impact not only Amazon’s share price tomorrow but also companies like NVIDIA (Nasdaq: AMZN), is what forecast will be given for future capital expenditure spend on the company’s conference call tonight.
Amazon’s conference call starts in 5 minutes. Refresh this page periodically if you want the most important takeaways as we’ll be listening to the call live.
Earnings Call Will Decide if Amazon Open Up tomorrow
Amazon shares are bouncing around. Shortly after the company’s earnings release, shares dropped below $230. Then shares recovered to above where the stock closed yesterday. As of 4:40 p.m. ET, they’re down about 2%.
It’s likely that Amazon’s performance tomorrow will be driven by commentary on the company’s conference call. The conference call starts at 5 p.m. and we’ll listen in and post highlights.
How Are Other Technology Stocks Performing After Earnings Announcements
How are other stocks that just released earnings performing? Let’s take a quick look:
- Cloudflare (NYSE: NET): Up 5.3% as of 4:27 p.m. ET. Outlook for the year largely matched expectations, but EPS projections were better than expected.
- Monolithic Power Systems (Nasdaq: MPWR): Likely the big winner today, with shares up 17% after hours. The company has been under significant pressure in recent months over fears it was losing market share, but tonight’s earnings easily surpassed expectations.
- Fortinet (Nasdaq: FTNT): Another big winner with shares up 11%. Both earnings and revenue beat.
Amazon is now down just .3%.
Amazon Currently Down 1.5%
Amazon’s losses are moderating after initially falling 1.5%.
Next quarter’s sales miss will drive initial share price movements. On one hand, Amazon’s guidance for the first quarter is a sizable miss. A midpoint of $153.25 billion in sales projects to just 5% to 9% sales growth.
Yet, there are some caveats that make analysis around this number not so straightforward. For one, Amazon is forecasting significant foreign currency headwinds. In constant currency, they expect sales next quarter to be $155.1 billion.
Second, last year was a Leap Year, which makes quarterly comps a bit more challenging as well.
Not all of Amazon’s revenue is created equally, and Wall Street is more focused on results in AWS and advertising (both very high-margin businesses). If the majority of the revenue miss comes from areas like international sales – which is a weaker part of Amazon’s business with lower margins – we could see the sell-off in Amazon’s shares continue to moderate.
More Numbers from Amazon's Earnings
Amazon is now down 4% following its earnings release. Let’s take an inventory of the positives and negatives.
Positives:
- EPS Growth Last Quarter: EPS of $1.86 handily topped Wall Street expectations of $1.49. Wall Street is watching to see how ‘efficient’ Amazon will be in the years to come, so this is definitely a good sign.
- Net Income: Obviously, this number drives EPS, but its worth noting that Amazon’s total net income of $20 billion was up 89% from the prior year. Free cash flow hit $38.2 billion
- Worth noting: Amazon’s CEO calling out innovation in areas like their Trainium2 chip. A continued emphasis on Amazon’s custom chips could be a major boon to supplier Marvell (Nasdaq: MRVL)
Neutral:
- AWS Growth: AWS growth came in right in line with Wall Street estimates. It’s hard to see whether Wall Street sees this as a positive or negative since both Microsoft and Google delivered largely disappointing cloud results.
Negative:
- Revenue Guidance: Amazon’s revenue guide for next quarter comes in at $153.25 billion at the midpoint, that’s a good bit below Wall Street’s expectations of $158.5 billion in revenue.
Cloud Computing Numbers
We are pouring through Amazon’s earnings release to mine the biggest takeaways.
- AWS Growth: Comes in at 19%. This is even with last quarter’s growth rate, but could be considered a positive as both Google and Microsoft reported decelerating cloud growth last quarter.
- AWS Operating Income: $10.6 billion, which is a 47% growth rate from last year.
Amazon Earnings Are Out
Amazon just released earnings and the EPS for the fourth-quarter crushed expectations.
- EPS of $1.86 versus expectation of $1.49
- Revenue of $187.8 billion versus expectations of $187.3 billion
However, forward guidance for Q1 revenue is light. The guidance is weighing on the stock’s performance immediately following the release. Shares are down 3%
Keep updating this blog periodically as we dig through the numbers.
Markets Are Officially Closed - Amazon Up 1%
Markets have closed for the day and Amazon had a small rally into the close. We now await the release of the company’s fourth quarter earnings. We’ll post immediate reactions and continue following reactions from Wall Street across the next hour.
Almost Time for Earnings
Amazon’s earnings will be out after the bell, here are the key areas we’ll be watching:
- AWS Growth: Both Google and Microsoft produced lower cloud growth relative to expectations, what will Amazon announce?
- Capex Guidance: How much does Amazon plan to spend on AI data centers in 2025? This number could cause a large impact on the stock performance of dozens of ‘ai infrastructure’ stocks
- Advertising Growth: Amazon has been driving profitability growth from its advertising unit, what percentage growth will they report.
- Profitability Growth vs. Sales Growth: Will Amazon keep getting leaner in 2025? Wall Street expects earnings growth of 11% next year and profitability growth of more than 20%. What will Amazon’s guidance imply about continuing efforts to trim expenses?
Other Earnings To Watch Tonight
While this live blog will be focusing on Amazon, there are some other earnings to watch tonight:
- Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) will be reporting tonight. We recently added the company to our AI Investor Portfolio as a top play for the rise of AI agents in 2025. We’ll be closely watching results.
- Fortinet (Nasdaq: FTNT) will provide more insight into demand in the security space when they report this afternoon.
- Monolithic Power Systems (Nasdaq: MPWR) also reports this afternoon. The company rose as the AI boom fueled demand for its power systems, but its shares recently fell after reports it was being replaced in some of NVIDIA’s next-generation Blackwell systems.
If you're interested in the AI space, make sure to check out our AI Investor Podcast. We invest a $500,000 portfolio of our top AI views in public and last week added a major position in Amazon. We'll cover the company's earnings in our next podcast, so make sure to subscribe and get our fully analysis!
Earnings season rolls on, and the biggest story tonight is Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) reporting fourth-quarter earnings earnings after the bell. We’ll be updating a live blog during the announcement, so make sure to refresh this page if you want the latest news and analysis as Wall Street reacts to earnings.
Here are the biggest numbers to watch:
- EPS Expectations: $1.49
- Revenue Expectations: $187.3 billion
Let’s dive into more details about what you should be watching for once Amazon reports tonight.
Where Does AWS Growth Land?
Last week I published a deep dive into the key factors behind Amazon’s stock price this year. The number one factor driving the company’s growth was where AWS growth would land.
Both Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT) and Alphabet (Nasdaq: GOOGL) recently saw their share prices plummet after announcing earnings. A key reason why both stocks struggled the following day is that investors were disappointed with growth in their cloud computing divisions.
Both Microsoft and Alphabet said a key factor in slower-than-expected cloud growth was supply constraints in serving demand for their AI compute infrastructure. Amazon has been racing to invest in these areas, so it will be interesting what commentary the company provides. AWS reported 19% growth last quarter, if Amazon was able to hold that growth level it’s likely Wall Street would be satisfied with that growth rate as both Google and Microsoft saw deceleration in their cloud computing growth rates.
Another number to watch will be Amazon’s capital expenditure outlook. In Google’s earnings, they forecast capital expenditures at $75 billion this year. That number was significantly above Wall Street expectations of $57 billion in investments this year. Similarly, Meta Platforms (Nasdaq: META) forecast $60 to $65 billion in capex this year, which was above recent Wall Street estimates of $48 billion in 2025 spend.
If Amazon’s spend for 2025 is overly aggressive, Wall Street could sell off the stock if the reaction to Google’s earnings is repeated.
Profitability Growth
If you look at Amazon’s profitability by year after backing out advertising revenue and AWS operating profits, you get the following picture:
- 2019: -$5 billion
- 2020: -$6.4 billion
- 2021: -$18.1 billion
- 2022: -$48.3 billion
- 2023: -$34.7 billion
- 2024 (estimate): $-30.1 billion
Of course, excluding advertising revenue isn’t entirely fair since this business line carries expenses and isn’t pure profitability, but the point here is that Amazon’s two cash cows fund the business and drive profitability.
Amazon reached a point of ‘excess’ in 2022 as it made major fulfillment investments and scaled teams like Alexa and its hardware divisions. However, in recent years the company has scaled back on spending. We’ll get a further look at how these efficiency measures are progressing when Amazon announces their forward guidance tonight.
Continuing to be more efficient will be important as Amazon’s results across the next five years will require far more operating leverage to reach Wall Street targets. For example, targets for 2025 have the company growing sales 11% but profits jumping more than 20%.
Please keep updating this blog as Amazon releases their earnings as our experts will be providing live analysis.
