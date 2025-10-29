S&P 500
Stock Market Live October 29: S&P 500 (SPY) Pushing Record Highs Today
Live: Will Meta (Nasdaq: META) Shares Soar After Announcing Q3 Earnings?

By Eric Bleeker

Oct 29, 2025  |  Updated 2:44 PM ET

Key Points

  • Meta Platforms reports after the bell tonight, we expect their earnings to release at 4:05 p.m. ET. The moment earnings go live, we’ll be updating this live blog with news and analysis on Meta’s quarter. All you have to do is leave this page open, and new updates should post automatically.
  • Meta AI now exceeds 1 billion monthly users, expanding across WhatsApp and core discovery tools like Feed and Search.
  • Nvidia made early investors rich, but there is a new class of ‘Next Nvidia Stocks’ that could be even better; learn more here.

Live Updates

How Meta Has Performed After Recent Earnings

Live
Quarter EPS Surprise 1-Day Move 7-Day Move 14-Day Move
Q2 2025 +21.8% +1.2% +5.6% +7.9%
Q1 2025 +23.4% +2.4% +6.1% +9.0%
Q4 2024 +19.0% +3.8% +8.5% +11.2%
Q3 2024 +13.9% +1.0% +3.4% +5.0%

It’s been a long time since Meta missed earnings. As you can see, merely beating Wall Street’s expectations won’t guarantee the stock is up tomorrow. Meta will likely need an earnings surprise that’s 10% or higher than Wall Street’s EPS expectations for shares to rise after hours.

Meta (NASDAQ: META) reports third-quarter earnings after the bell tonight. Investors are watching whether the social media giant can extend a two-quarter beat streak while managing expectations around massive artificial intelligence infrastructure spending.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg has reframed Meta’s strategy around “personal superintelligence,” an effort to create advanced models that self-improve and scale across its products. Last quarter, daily active users reached 3.4 billion, while revenue surged 22% to $47.5 billion. The company’s operating margin hit 43%, underscoring how effectively Meta has balanced AI infrastructure investment with record profitability.

What to Expect When Meta Reports Tonight

Metric Estimate YoY Change
Revenue $49.41 billion +21.7%
EPS (Normalized) $6.71 +10.7%
FY 2025 Revenue $196.6 billion +19.5%
FY 2025 EPS $28.17 +17.6%
FY 2026 EPS $30.17 +7.1%

Key Areas to Watch When Meta Reports

  • AI Infrastructure Scale and ROI- Meta’s CapEx outlook jumped to $66–72 billion for 2025, with another significant increase planned for 2026. CFO Susan Li said this investment will drive “frontier model development” and keep Meta’s AI performance ahead of peers.

  • Advertising Efficiency and AI Integration- Meta’s new ad systems—Andromeda, GEM, and Lattice, each drove roughly 3–5% higher conversions last quarter. Investors will watch whether those efficiency gains offset macro pressure in Europe and Asia.

  • Meta AI Engagement and Monetization Path- Now live in over 200 countries, Meta AI is seeing heavy usage on WhatsApp and Facebook. Analysts will be looking for early signs of monetization through integrated ads, subscriptions, or premium tools.

  • Reality Labs and Smart Glasses Momentum- Zuckerberg said AI glasses could become “the main way we integrate superintelligence into daily life.” Ray-Ban Meta sales accelerated last quarter, but the division still posted a $4.5 billion operating loss.

  • European Regulation and DMA Risks- The company warned that potential new EU mandates on its “Less Personalized Ads” offering could materially impact revenue later this year if the European Commission enforces stricter ad limitations.

