Live: Will Meta (Nasdaq: META) Shares Soar After Announcing Q3 Earnings?

Key Points Meta Platforms reports after the bell tonight, we expect their earnings to release at 4:05 p.m. ET. The moment earnings go live, we’ll be updating this live blog with news and analysis on Meta’s quarter. All you have to do is leave this page open, and new updates should post automatically.

Meta AI now exceeds 1 billion monthly users, expanding across WhatsApp and core discovery tools like Feed and Search.

Meta (NASDAQ: META) reports third-quarter earnings after the bell tonight. Investors are watching whether the social media giant can extend a two-quarter beat streak while managing expectations around massive artificial intelligence infrastructure spending.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg has reframed Meta’s strategy around “personal superintelligence,” an effort to create advanced models that self-improve and scale across its products. Last quarter, daily active users reached 3.4 billion, while revenue surged 22% to $47.5 billion. The company’s operating margin hit 43%, underscoring how effectively Meta has balanced AI infrastructure investment with record profitability.

What to Expect When Meta Reports Tonight

Metric Estimate YoY Change Revenue $49.41 billion +21.7% EPS (Normalized) $6.71 +10.7% FY 2025 Revenue $196.6 billion +19.5% FY 2025 EPS $28.17 +17.6% FY 2026 EPS $30.17 +7.1%

Key Areas to Watch When Meta Reports