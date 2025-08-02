2 Must-Buy Stocks to Profit From 2025’s Largest Defense Awards petesphotography / iStock via Getty Images

Key Points in This Article: The Pentagon’s 2025 defense contracts prioritize warfighting capabilities, focusing on advanced systems and AI-driven technologies to enhance military readiness.

A $50 billion, 20-year contract supports production and maintenance of critical defense systems, ensuring long-term revenue for its recipient.

A $10 billion, 10-year enterprise agreement consolidates software and AI solutions, streamlining procurement and boosting operational efficiency.

A Good Offense Requires a Strong Defense

Under President Trump’s leadership in 2025, U.S. defense spending is undergoing a seismic shift, prioritizing warfighting capabilities over social justice initiatives that marked prior administrations.

The Pentagon is channeling billions into advanced weaponry, AI-driven technologies, and logistical support to strengthen national security and maintain global military dominance. This realignment focuses on readiness, technological superiority, and efficient procurement, shifting resources away from non-core programs.

The Department of Defense (DoD) is backing this strategy with massive contracts, ensuring long-term investment in cutting-edge systems and data solutions critical for modern warfare. These awards not only strengthen the U.S. military but also promise substantial revenue for leading defense contractors.

The two stocks below were recently awarded some of the largest DoD contracts of 2025 and stand to benefit significantly, with billions of dollars expected to flow to them over the next decade and beyond.

These firms are pivotal to the Pentagon’s vision and are compelling investment opportunities for those seeking exposure to defense sector growth.

RTX (RTX)

RTX (NYSE:RTX) secured a monumental $50 billion, 20-year contract with the Defense Logistics Agency, marking one of 2025’s largest DoD awards. This indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract covers production, spare parts, and support for RTX’s advanced systems, likely including the Patriot missile defense system, critical for global security amid rising geopolitical tensions.

The sole-source nature of the deal underscores RTX’s unmatched expertise in delivering mission-critical hardware and services, from logistics to maintenance, across U.S. and allied forces. With performance extending to 2045, RTX is positioned for consistent revenue streams, bolstered by Pentagon priorities to replenish arsenals, particularly for conflicts like Ukraine. The scale of the contract enhances RTX’s financial stability, as diversified income from both hardware and services reduces reliance on any single product line.

For investors, RTX’s stock offers a blend of growth and reliability, supported by its entrenched role in the defense industrial base and a robust order backlog. As global demand for missile defense and logistics grows, RTX’s long-term contract secures its position as a must-buy for defense-focused portfolios.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) clinched a $10 billion, 10-year enterprise agreement with the U.S. Army, consolidating 75 existing contracts into a streamlined framework for AI, data analytics, and software solutions. This deal, awarded to the Palantir USG division, is one of 2025’s largest in the tech-defense space, and accelerates delivery of platforms like Army Vantage and TITAN that enhance warfighter decision-making and operational efficiency.

By eliminating procurement inefficiencies and offering volume discounts, Palantir strengthens its role as a key DoD partner in digital transformation. The contract’s flexibility allows the Army and other DoD branches to tap Palantir’s cutting-edge tools through 2035, ensuring steady revenue growth. Palantir’s expertise in data integration and AI positions it to capitalize on the Pentagon’s push for technology-driven warfare, with potential applications beyond the Army.

For investors, Palantir’s stock is a high-growth opportunity, blending defense stability with tech innovation. As the DoD increasingly relies on AI for strategic advantage, Palantir’s contract cements its status as a top pick for forward-looking investors.

Key Takeaways

The 2025 defense contracts signal a strategic pivot toward enhancing U.S. military prowess through advanced technology and robust systems. These awards highlight the Pentagon’s commitment to equipping warfighters with cutting-edge tools for modern warfare, from missile defense to AI-driven analytics. The massive, long-term contracts ensure sustained investment in critical defense capabilities, reinforcing national security amid global challenges.

Investors can profit as the companies behind these deals represent compelling growth opportunities, blending the stability of defense contracting with growth potential in high-demand sectors like hardware production and digital transformation. Their pivotal roles in supporting the U.S. military’s evolving needs make them standout choices in a market driven by geopolitical imperatives.

As the DoD continues to prioritize readiness and innovation, these contractors are well-positioned to thrive, offering investors exposure to a resilient and expanding defense industry poised for long-term success.

