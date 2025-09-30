S&P 500
Stock Market Live September 30: S&P 500 (VOO) Ascent Pauses as Investors Await Shutdown
Home > Investing > Here’s Why These 3 Top Defense Stocks Are Hot Buys Right Now.

Investing

Here’s Why These 3 Top Defense Stocks Are Hot Buys Right Now.

Here’s Why These 3 Top Defense Stocks Are Hot Buys Right Now.

By Rich Duprey

Sep 30, 2025  |  Updated 7:12 AM ET

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points

  • U.S. military stockpiles are critically low after aiding Ukraine and Israel in their wars. 
  • Pentagon orders to double or quadruple missile production signal massive revenue for defense contractors. 
  • These three missile system leaders are primed for growth, making them must-buy stocks.
  It sounds nuts, but SoFi is giving new active invest users up to $1k in stock, see for yourself (Sponsor)

Three years of supplying Ukraine with billions of dollars in military aid to counter Russia, alongside arming Israel against Hamas rocket attacks, has critically depleted U.S. military stockpiles. As China emerges as a growing geopolitical threat, the Pentagon is sounding alarms. 

The Wall Street Journal reports that the Department of Defense has ordered suppliers to double or “even quadruple” missile production on a “breakneck” schedule to rebuild inventories and prepare for potential conflicts, particularly with China. 

Just last week The Washington Post reported that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had summoned hundreds of the U.S. military’s top leaders to a Marine Corps base in Quantico, Va., for a “highly unusual” meeting. Although the reason for the meeting is unknown, it is speculated that it relates to the potential for a conflict in the near future.

It comes just as China reportedly conducted a successful intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test, possibly using hypersonic boost-glide technology.

This urgent push signals a massive revenue surge for missile defense contractors tasked with restocking America’s arsenal. Below are the three largest defense contractors responsible for missile systems. The Defense Department’s imperative makes these three companies must-buy stocks right now.

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) is a titan in missile defense, commanding a significant share of Pentagon contracts. Its portfolio includes the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD), Javelin anti-tank missiles, Hellfire air-to-ground missiles, and the Long Range Anti-Ship Missile (LRASM). 

In 2024, Lockheed’s defense revenue reached $71 billion, with its missiles segment contributing around $13  billion. The Pentagon’s call to ramp up production directly benefits Lockheed, as HIMARS and Javelin systems are critical for Ukraine and NATO allies. The company’s hypersonic programs, like the Conventional Prompt Strike, align with Defense priorities for countering China. 

With over 570 U.S. facilities, Lockheed is well-positioned to scale production. Increased orders could boost its missile segment revenue by 20% to 30% over the next few years, enhancing margins and stock value. Its diversified portfolio mitigates risk, making it a stable investment as global demand for precision munitions grows.

Trading under $500 per share, LMT stock is up only 1.6% in 2025 and goes for 17 times next year’s earnings and less than 2x sales, making it an excellent buying opportunity.

RTX (RTX)

Formerly known as Raytheon, RTX (NYSE:RTX) is the world’s largest guided missile manufacturer and the second-largest defense contractor behind Lockheed. It produces over 90% of U.S. missile defense interceptors, with its key systems including the Patriot Advanced Capability (PAC-3), Standard Missile (SM-6), Tomahawk cruise missiles, AMRAAM air-to-air missiles, and Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles (JASSM). 

In 2024, RTX’s Raytheon segment — responsible for major weapons systems development — saw revenue hit $26.7 billion, driven by missile systems and sensors. The Pentagon’s push to quadruple production directly impacts RTX, as Patriot and SM-6 systems are vital for air defense against advanced threats like Chinese hypersonics. Recent international deals, such as a $3.64 billion AMRAAM contract with Japan, bolster its $212 billion backlog

Scaling production could increase RTX’s missile revenue by 25% to 35%, with high-margin contracts improving profitability. Its technological edge in interceptors and hypersonics positions RTX as a prime beneficiary of the military’s restocking efforts. Up 41% year-to-date, RTX stock has been benefiting already from missile production needs, yet this new effort will supercharge its growth.

Northrop Grumman (NOC)

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) specializes in advanced missile systems and propulsion, including the Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System (IBCS), Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile (AARGM), and Next Generation Interceptor (NGI) for ballistic missile defense. 

Its 2024 defense revenue was approximately $41 billion (almost all of NOC’s revenue is defense-related), with missiles contributing $10 billion to $15 billion. The Pentagon’s urgency to rebuild stockpiles aligns with Northrop’s strengths in hypersonics and rocket motors for ICBMs like Minuteman III. Expanded production, especially for NGI and IBCS, could drive revenue growth of 15% to 25% in its missile segment. Northrop’s recent international sales and investments in production capacity enhance its scalability. 

As the Defense Dept. prioritizes countering China’s missile advancements, Northrop’s focus on next-gen interceptors positions it for sustained growth. NOC stock is riding 26% higher so far this year, meaning there is still compelling upside as global demand for missile defense systems rises.

The image featured for this article is © U.S. Army

