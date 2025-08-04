Brewing Opportunity: The 1 Coffee Stock You Should Buy at a 34% Discount Ilja Generalov/Shutterstock.com

Coffee’s Enduring Appeal Meets Tariff Turbulence

Coffee remains a cornerstone of consumer culture, fueling a $20 billion U.S. market that draws investor attention for its resilience and growth potential. Despite economic headwinds, coffee chains thrive on loyal customer bases and innovative offerings, making them a compelling sector for long-term investment.

However, recent trade policies under President Trump have introduced challenges. On Aug. 6, a 50% tariff on Brazilian imports, which supply roughly 30% of U.S. coffee beans, will go into effect, sending shockwaves through the industry and driving up Arabica coffee prices by over 70% since November 2024.

These tariffs threaten to squeeze margins for coffee retailers. Yet, amid this volatility, one coffee stock stands out as a must-buy, offering exceptional growth prospects that outweigh the pressures of rising input costs.

A Piping Hot Growth Engine

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS), a drive-thru coffee chain founded in 1992, has carved out a niche with its vibrant brand and rapid expansion. Despite its stock plunging 34% from its 52-week high of $86.88 in February, BROS’ fundamentals remain robust.

The java slinger operates 950 shops across 18 states, with plans to reach 2,029 by 2029. Its “fortressing” strategy — saturating markets to boost brand visibility and operational efficiency — drove 29% year-over-year revenue growth in the first quarter, fueled by 30 new store openings and a 6.9% increase in same-store sales.

This growth trajectory, even in a tariff-heavy environment, underscores Dutch Bros’ ability to capture market share. Unlike larger competitors such as Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) and even McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) because of its broader menu, BROS minimizes overhead through its lean drive-thru model. It allows the chain to absorb higher coffee bean costs while maintaining competitive pricing.

The company’s focus on customizable beverages, like its Rebel energy drinks, resonates with younger consumers, fostering a loyal customer base that rivals industry giants.

Navigating Tariff Challenges

The 30% tariff on Brazilian coffee beans poses a real threat, as coffee constitutes a significant portion of Dutch Bros’ cost of goods sold. However, the company’s diversified supply chain, sourcing from over 30 countries, mitigates some of this risk.

By leveraging relationships with suppliers in Vietnam and Colombia, Dutch Bros can pivot to alternative sources, albeit at potentially higher costs or lower quality. Management’s proactive approach, including mobile ordering expansion and operational efficiencies, further cushions the impact.

In last year’s fourth quarter, Dutch Bros improved its contribution margin from 26.5% to 28.9%, reflecting disciplined cost management. However, higher labor costs, particularly in California, and new store openings, saw contribution margins decrease in Q1 and they are expected to fall again in Q2.

While tariffs and other costs may pressure margins in the short term, the company’s ability to pass on modest price increases without alienating customers — thanks to its value-driven brand — positions it to weather the storm better than peers. Investors should see this as a temporary dip, not a structural flaw.

A Scalable Model with Long-Term Potential

Dutch Bros’ growth isn’t just about opening stores; it’s about building a scalable, tech-driven business. The company’s mobile ordering platform, now in 60% of its locations, enhances customer convenience and boosts throughput, critical for maintaining profitability amid rising costs.

With a goal of 160 new stores in 2025, up from 151 in 2024, Dutch Bros is poised to capitalize on untapped markets in the Southeast and Midwest. Its smaller footprint compared to Starbucks allows for faster, cheaper expansion, while its franchise model balances risk and reward.

Analysts project a 12-month price target of $78.94, implying 37% upside from its current price of $57.44 per share, reflecting confidence in its growth story.

The current 34% discount from its peak offers a rare entry point for a stock with a near-50% gain over the past year.

Key Takeaway

Investors should be thrilled about Dutch Bros’ future, as its aggressive expansion, loyal customer base, and operational agility make it a standout in the coffee sector. Sharply discounted from its high, BROS stock is a bargain for those betting on its long-term vision.

The company’s ability to navigate tariff-driven cost pressures through supply chain flexibility and pricing power, combined with its scalable drive-thru model, positions it for outsized returns. With a clear path to more than 2,000 stores and a tech-forward approach, Dutch Bros is the coffee stock to own in a challenging market.

