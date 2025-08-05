Jim Cramer Says To Buy These 3 Dividend Stocks ASAP ojbyrne / Flickr

Key Points Jim Cramer likes these dividend stocks for 2025.

All three dividend stocks are solid financially and pay good yields.

All of them also have good long-term growth potential.

Jim Cramer may not always have the best calls, but he’s not a bad guru to look to if you want some ideas for dividend investing. On Mad Money, most of his calls are regarding trendy growth stocks, and these stocks swing wildly in the short term. It’s no surprise that Cramer has a hit-or-miss track record when it comes to such stocks.

But when it comes to dividend stocks, Cramer has a much better track record. He has decades of experience in the stock market, and this helps well with selecting dividend stocks for long-term investments. Cramer’s dividend picks typically center on mature, well-established companies with proven business models. Unlike his growth stock calls that chase momentum, his dividend recommendations concentrate on companies with long histories of churning out cash.

Here are three dividend stocks he has recently called out:

Enbridge (ENB)

Jim Cramer has consistently been bullish on Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) due to its stability over the years. He has even interviewed the company’s CEO back in March this year. Cramer has been covering ENB stock for years. In May, he gave an explanation for why he likes this stock.

He said, “You know, I’m a big fan of Enbridge, the Canadian pipeline colossus, although the network also has lots of crude oil exposure. Still, I think Enbridge belongs on any short list in natural gas plays because they operate the continent’s largest natural gas utility by volume. These guys were always big in Canada…” He added, “Now, despite a 5% gain so far this year and a nearly 18% gain over the past 12 months, the stock’s pretty cheap, trading at just over 20 times this year’s earnings estimates. Get this, it sports a juicy 6% yield. What is not to like about Enbridge?”

Indeed, it’s hard to argue against that. Enbridge not only has good growth potential due to surging energy exports to Europe from North America, but it is also insulated from tariffs as a pipeline company.

In Q2 2025, Enbridge reported $10.8 billion in revenue, up from $8.3 billion in the prior-year quarter. It beat analyst estimates of $9.1 billion. Adjusted EPS came in at $0.47 and beat estimates of $0.41.

ENB currently comes with a forward dividend yield of 5.8%.

Realty Income (O)

Realty Income (NYSE:O) is a real estate investment trust (REIT), and perhaps the finest one you can put your money into. Unlike most other REITs, this firm derives its revenue from stable companies in retail and related sectors. Its occupancy rate has consistently been above 97%, even during recessions, and pays dividends monthly.

On May 22, a caller named Jason started asking Cramer, “…I’m calling in regards to the Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW). It looks like they’re–” Cramer immediately cut him off, “No, no, I don’t want you and [caller’s partner] in there. Don’t be. Don’t be fooled…” He said, “Don’t reach for yield at 7%… If you need yield, just go by Realty Income.”

Given that O stock is what first came to Cramer’s mind when discussing a high yield, he certainly likes the stock. He has consistently been bullish on this stock.

In a recent segment, he described it as appealing to those seeking steady returns, noting, “I like it a lot,” but suggested it’s better suited for a more conservative demographic, saying, “Realty Income is for people who are a little bit older”. For younger people, he wants them to chase growth stocks like Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Realty Income yields 5.63%.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) is another stock Jim Cramer has been quite bullish on this year, and it’s easy to see why. This is a biopharmaceutical company with a solid pipeline, growth, and dividends. ABBV stock is up 113.88% in the past five years and has outperformed the SPY, even if you exclude its dividends.

Here’s what Cramer had to say about it on May 14th:

“…How about one of my absolute favorites right here to AbbVie?… Here’s a drug company with no patent cliff in sight whatsoever. Got tremendous franchises in neurology, oncology, immunology, and medical esthetics, among others…”

AbbVie’s drugs Skyrizi and Rinvoq are driving very aggressive sales growth at the moment, and together generated $17.7 billion in 2024 sales. This year, AbbVie is targeting $24 billion in sales from those two drugs and sees further growth in the coming years. AbbVie faces no major patent cliffs through 2025-2027 for its core portfolio.

As such, this is a stock that has the growth to outperform the market, while yielding 3.3% in dividends. If that’s not good enough, the payout ratio is just 46%, with 53 consecutive years of dividend hikes. It’s an all-around solid Dividend King.

