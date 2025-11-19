2 Dividend Stocks to Hold Through Any Market Cycle

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Trying to build a portfolio that can survive recessions, inflation, and market volatility is one of the biggest challenges any investor can face. Unexpected market moves are hard to predict, and if you could make such predictions, not only would you be rich, but people would be throwing money at you, literally, to invest it for them.

The good news is that you don’t necessarily need to try to build a portfolio that can resist everything, as that’s an impossibility. What you can do, instead, is to lean heavily on dividend investments that give you something different and something steadier.

With dividend stocks, you can have income, stability, and a confidence that comes from owning companies that are going to be able to defend their payments, even during uncertain market periods. Two companies stand out in this area, with AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) and Realty Income (NYSE:O) both representing two different sectors, but both stocks form the kind of resilience that is prized by income-focused investors.

The best scenario here is that each company offers a reliable dividend, plus a strong balance sheet, and each has a history of outperforming during rough market periods.

AbbVie Is a Dividend Powerhouse

One of the strongest and most familiar names in the healthcare space, AbbVie, has the numbers to support the case that you should hold it no matter what is happening in the market around you. The stock itself carries a 2.96% dividend yield as of November 2025 and is currently paying a whopping $6.92 annually, which means roughly $1.6 to $1.7 dollars per quarter, making it really hard to ignore for investors. Given these numbers, AbbVie confidently sits in what I like to call “Dividend King” territory, and has long provided retirees and income investors the kind of confidence few stocks can provide.

Thankfully, AbbVie’s performance in the market backs up its dividend strength, as it’s up 36+% YTD and is up 187% over the last five years. These kinds of gains, layered on top of consistent and regular dividend income, show why this stock is a staple in long-term portfolios.

Best of all, AbbVie shows that it can continue to generate strong cash flow thanks to its diversified drug lineup. The company has a strong pipeline filled with products related to immunology, neuroscience, and oncology. Investors who want a dividend stock with staying power should look no further than AbbVie.

Realty Income Has a Fantastic Track Record

Better known as “The Monthly Dividend Company,” Realty Income has done something that few other companies on the stock exchange can match. Having raised its dividend for 21 consecutive years speaks volumes to the kind of performance this REIT stock can provide to investors.

The current 5.64% dividend yield and $3.21 in annual dividend payouts show exactly why investors have fallen in love with this stock. The company’s advantage also speaks volumes about why investors say only nice things. Operating under long-term net lease agreements with tenants across retail, industrial, and service sectors, these agreements must pass most operating expenses to the tenant and, as a result, create predictable revenue for the REIT. This structure makes Realty Income more resistant to economic downturns than more traditional real estate investments.

Even in challenging economic times, Realty Income has weathered the storm well. There is no question that it’s one of the strongest long-term options for investors who want a reliable paycheck they know is going to arrive every month.

Why These Two Names Work in Any Environment

Ultimately, AbbVie and Realty Income operate across very different industries, but together, they can create a balanced foundation for investors looking for passive income.

AbbVie gives you exposure to a defensive sector that has strong cash generation. For its part, Realty Income adds monthly income thanks to the reliability of long-term contracts, which secure revenue well into the future. Both companies have decades of experience in dividend growth, which is good news for investors both past and present. Better yet, both companies show they can defend their payouts during market downturns and or recessions.

Even though there are no guarantees, the ongoing hope, whether the market is roaring or purring, is that both of these names are going to continue to pay shareholders.