Live: Astera Labs Earnings are Today - Will It Deliver a Blowout?

Key Points Consensus sees Q2 revenue of $172.46 million and EPS of $0.32, building on a 16.3 % Q1 surprise.

Management has highlighted strong early traction in AI-driven interconnect products, which should underpin Q2 strength.

Investors will watch commentary on channel inventory and absorption, given the modest 5.2 % revenue beat in Q1.

Astera Labs (Nasdaq: ALAB) reports Q2 FY 2025 results after the market close. Coming off a Q1 beat—where revenue of $159.44 million and non-GAAP EPS of $0.33 topped consensus by 5.2 % and 17.9 %, respectively—investors will focus on whether AI-interconnect orders and channel builds can drive another outperformance. With product ramp timelines and inventory commentary front-and-center, forward guidance will be the key differentiation point.

What to Expect – Estimates

Consensus (Yahoo Finance)

Revenue: $172.46 million

EPS (Normalized): $0.32

Full-Year FY 2025

FY 2025 Revenue: $702.58 million

FY 2025 EPS: $1.35

These imply ~60 % Y/Y revenue growth and 60 % EPS growth on FY 2024’s $396.29 million/$0.84 base.

Key Areas to Watch

AI-Interconnect Ramp

Management noted increasing design wins for its AI-optimized interconnect modules; investors will listen for customer ramp timing and volume outlook.

Channel Inventory Dynamics

After Q1 inventory build added drag, commentary on turn rates and absorption in Q2 will signal whether channel stuffing persists or clears.

Gross-Margin Leverage

Q1 non-GAAP gross margin expanded ~300 bp to 44.3 % on mix and scale; investors will parse any margin headwinds as lower-volume legacy products give way to high-growth AI kits.

Guidance Implications

With consensus Q2 revenue at $159.53 million and EPS at $0.30, any guidance deviation above/below will drive multiple re-ratings. alab

Capital Allocation Signals

Watch for any commentary on R&D spend cadence and inventory financing, as shifts here will shape cash-flow visibility

