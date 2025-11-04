Live: Complete Arista Networks (ANET) Q3 Earnings

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Quick Read Arista (ANET) projects AI networking revenue above $1.5B for 2025, with Ethernet displacing InfiniBand in hyperscaler deployments.

Arista’s operating margin hit 48.8% in Q2, the highest in company history, driven by efficiency gains and scale.

Deferred revenue reached $4.1B, reflecting multi-quarter service contracts and AI project timing that may create near-term billing volatility.

Nvidia made early investors rich, but there is a new class of ‘Next Nvidia Stocks’ that could be even better; learn more here.

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended

Arista Networks (Nasdaq:ANET) will report Q3 FY2025 results after the close. In Q2 FY2025, the company delivered revenue of $2.20 billion (up 30.4% YoY) and normalized EPS of $0.73, topping consensus $0.65 by 12.3%.



Gross margin reached 65.6%, above the 63–64% guide, while operating margin hit 48.8%. CEO Jayshree Ullal said Arista is “experiencing momentum across AI, cloud, and enterprise,” and now sees 2025 as a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to build a transformational networking company.

CFO Chantelle Breithaupt guided Q3 revenue to $2.25 billion with 64% gross margin and 47% operating margin.

Wall Street Consensus

Metric Estimate YoY Change Q3 FY25 Revenue $2.27 B +25.2 % Q3 FY25 EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.71 +19.1 % FY 2025 Revenue $8.81 B +25.8 % FY 2025 EPS $2.81 +23.9 % FY 2026 Revenue $10.70 B +21.5 % FY 2026 EPS $3.30 +17.3 % (All figures in USD)

Key Areas to Watch

1. AI Networking Scale-Up

Ullal reaffirmed Arista’s path to $750 million AI back-end revenue in 2025 and projected total AI-networking revenue above $1.5 billion.

Etherlink and EOS now anchor both scale-out and scale-up architectures as Ethernet displaces InfiniBand. Investors will gauge how quickly Arista converts pilots with major hyperscalers into sustained deployments.

2. Hyperscaler and Customer Concentration

Two “AI Titan” customers each exceed 10% of sales, yet Ullal emphasized broadening exposure through enterprise and “neocloud” wins—25 to 30 customers now deploying Arista’s AI networking solutions. Expect analysts to probe revenue durability if a single large account moderates spend.

3. Enterprise & Campus Expansion

Enterprise campus demand hit a record last quarter. The VeloCloud acquisition extends Arista’s reach into SD-WAN and MSP channels, complementing its campus networking franchise. Q3 commentary should clarify integration progress and potential cross-sell synergies.

4. Margin Sustainability

Operating margin reached 48.8% in Q2—the highest in company history. Ullal attributed this not to pricing power alone but to “doing more with less” via efficiency and scale. Watch whether Q3 gross margins remain near 64% as new product introductions ramp.

5. Deferred Revenue and Visibility

Deferred revenue climbed to $4.1 billion, reflecting multi-quarter service contracts and AI project timing. Management cautioned volatility will persist as acceptance clauses and new-product ramps shift billings between periods.