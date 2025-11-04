Live: Complete Arista Networks (ANET) Q3 Earnings
Quick Read
- Arista (ANET) projects AI networking revenue above $1.5B for 2025, with Ethernet displacing InfiniBand in hyperscaler deployments.
- Arista’s operating margin hit 48.8% in Q2, the highest in company history, driven by efficiency gains and scale.
- Deferred revenue reached $4.1B, reflecting multi-quarter service contracts and AI project timing that may create near-term billing volatility.
Live Updates
Stocks sour after earnings tonight
Market sentiment down today.
- Match Group down 5%
- Super Micro Computer down 10%
- Axon down 15%
- AMD down 2.18% after dropping 3.7% in trading hours.
Strong Quarter for Arista
|Period
|EPS (Actual vs Est.)
|Revenue (Actual vs Est.)
|Surprise
|Q3 2025
|$0.75 vs $0.71
|$2.308 B vs $2.27 B
|Beat on both lines
-
Bullish: Execution remains top-tier; AI networking scale intact.
-
Neutral: Flat margins and lighter Q4 guide mute the upside case.
-
Bearish: Valuation premium faces pressure if growth normalizes below 30 %.
Arista delivered another operationally excellent quarter, but the 70% price increase over the past 6 months just was too much to justify another pop. Overall, a very stellar quarter for ANET.
Changes Quarter-over-Quarter
-
Revenue beat on continued AI-infrastructure rollouts.
-
Service revenue acceleration to +38 % YoY, boosting recurring mix.
-
Gross margin guide softened (62–63 %), raising pricing/mix concerns.
-
Operating expense growth +36 % YoY from R&D and SBC (~$128 M this quarter).
-
Inventory build to $2.16 B signals supply normalization and AI pipeline buffering.
-
Leadership expansion: Kenneth Duda named President & CTO; Tyson Lamoreaux joins as SVP of Cloud & AI Networking .
Arista is the backbone supplier of AI-data-center interconnects and enterprise cloud networks. However, the Q4 guide implies near-term normalization after two years of explosive hyperscaler spend. The 9.5 % drop reflects a “beat-but-not-raise-enough” reaction, not fundamental deterioration
Guidance and Management Outlook
The Q4 gross-margin midpoint implies a sequential drop of ~250 bps, sparking concerns over AI-hardware mix, component costs, and near-term hyperscaler ordering patterns.
|Metric
|Prior Q3 Guide
|New Q4 2025 Guide
|Direction
|Revenue
|$2.25 B
|$2.3–$2.4 B
|Inline to Modest Raise
|Gross Margin (Non-GAAP)
|~64 %
|62–63 %
|Lowered
|Operating Margin (Non-GAAP)
|47 %
|47–48 %
|Flat
“Our centers-of-data strategy is resonating well … delivering a superior client-to-cloud and AI-centers experience,” said CEO Jayshree Ullal. “After yet another strong performance, Arista is well-positioned as a strategic networking provider with continued durable execution.”
CFO Chantelle Breithaupt added that 25 % non-GAAP EPS growth reflects “disciplined execution of our strategic roadmap.”
Bigger overview of the quarter
|KPI
|Q3 2025
|YoY Change
|Comment
|Total Revenue
|$2.308 B
|+27.5 %
|Strong growth across AI and enterprise segments.
|Product Revenue
|$1.91 B
|+25 %
|Driven by data-center and routing hardware.
|Service Revenue
|$396.6 M
|+38 %
|Recurring support and CloudVision adoption.
|Non-GAAP Gross Margin
|65.2 %
|+60 bps
|Stable mix vs Q2; AI deployments still margin-dilutive.
|Non-GAAP Operating Margin
|48.6 %
|–50 bps
|Slight compression on R&D and SBC headwinds.
|Cash & Marketable Securities
|$10.1 B
|+36 % vs Dec 24
|Robust liquidity position for buybacks and R&D.
Arista Networks Down Big, Beat on Revenue and EPS But Soft on Margins
|Metric
|Estimate
|Actual
|Result
|Revenue
|$2.27 B
|$2.308 B
|Beat
|EPS (Non-GAAP)
|$0.71
|$0.75
|Beat
|Gross Margin (Non-GAAP)
|65 %
|65.2 %
|Flat
|Operating Margin (Non-GAAP)
|49 %
|48.6 %
|Flat
Arista posted another strong quarter of growth and profitability, but the stock slid 9.48% after hours as guidance underwhelmed relative to AI-networking expectations and margin expansion flattened.
-
Revenue: $2.308 B vs $2.27 B estimate Beat (+27.5 % YoY)
-
Non-GAAP EPS: $0.75 vs $0.71 estimate Beat (+25 % YoY)
-
Non-GAAP Gross Margin: 65.2 % (vs 65.6 % prior Q) Flat
-
Non-GAAP Operating Margin: 48.6 % (vs 49.1 % YoY) Flat
-
Stock: Down 9.48 % AH on soft Q4 margin guide and AI spending pacing.
Arista Networks Numbers Expected at 4:05 PM
Arista numbers are a few minutes away, the stock is down 2.96%, but recently commentary has a lot of excitement around the quarter.
Arista Networks (Nasdaq:ANET) will report Q3 FY2025 results after the close. In Q2 FY2025, the company delivered revenue of $2.20 billion (up 30.4% YoY) and normalized EPS of $0.73, topping consensus $0.65 by 12.3%.
Gross margin reached 65.6%, above the 63–64% guide, while operating margin hit 48.8%. CEO Jayshree Ullal said Arista is “experiencing momentum across AI, cloud, and enterprise,” and now sees 2025 as a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to build a transformational networking company.
CFO Chantelle Breithaupt guided Q3 revenue to $2.25 billion with 64% gross margin and 47% operating margin.
Wall Street Consensus
|Metric
|Estimate
|YoY Change
|Q3 FY25 Revenue
|$2.27 B
|+25.2 %
|Q3 FY25 EPS (Non-GAAP)
|$0.71
|+19.1 %
|FY 2025 Revenue
|$8.81 B
|+25.8 %
|FY 2025 EPS
|$2.81
|+23.9 %
|FY 2026 Revenue
|$10.70 B
|+21.5 %
|FY 2026 EPS
|$3.30
|+17.3 %
|(All figures in USD)
Key Areas to Watch
1. AI Networking Scale-Up
Ullal reaffirmed Arista’s path to $750 million AI back-end revenue in 2025 and projected total AI-networking revenue above $1.5 billion.
Etherlink and EOS now anchor both scale-out and scale-up architectures as Ethernet displaces InfiniBand. Investors will gauge how quickly Arista converts pilots with major hyperscalers into sustained deployments.
2. Hyperscaler and Customer Concentration
Two “AI Titan” customers each exceed 10% of sales, yet Ullal emphasized broadening exposure through enterprise and “neocloud” wins—25 to 30 customers now deploying Arista’s AI networking solutions. Expect analysts to probe revenue durability if a single large account moderates spend.
3. Enterprise & Campus Expansion
Enterprise campus demand hit a record last quarter. The VeloCloud acquisition extends Arista’s reach into SD-WAN and MSP channels, complementing its campus networking franchise. Q3 commentary should clarify integration progress and potential cross-sell synergies.
4. Margin Sustainability
Operating margin reached 48.8% in Q2—the highest in company history. Ullal attributed this not to pricing power alone but to “doing more with less” via efficiency and scale. Watch whether Q3 gross margins remain near 64% as new product introductions ramp.
5. Deferred Revenue and Visibility
Deferred revenue climbed to $4.1 billion, reflecting multi-quarter service contracts and AI project timing. Management cautioned volatility will persist as acceptance clauses and new-product ramps shift billings between periods.