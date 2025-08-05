Live Earnings: Rivian Delivers Q2 Results After the Bell 24/7 Wall Street

Key Points Consensus calls for 45,000 vehicle deliveries in Q2; investors will focus on whether volume, mix and ASP guidance beat, meet or miss expectations.

With non-GAAP gross margin improving to –25 % in Q1 on scale efficiencies, market will watch for guidance on reaching breakeven unit economics.

Given a $3.5 billion cash balance and ongoing negative FCF, any update on financing shelf or partnership deals will be key for runway clarity.

Rivian (Nasdaq: RIVN) reports Q2 FY 2025 results after the market close. After Q1 beat—where revenue of $1.29 billion beat consensus by 11.5 % and EPS of –$0.48 vs. –$0.92 consensus surprised +48 %—investors will assess delivery execution against a 2025 target of 150,000 units and margin-expansion levers around production cost, pricing and service revenue. Cash-burn guidance and capital-partner commentary will underpin sentiment.

What to Expect – Estimates

Consensus (Yahoo Finance)

Revenue: $1.29 billion

EPS (Non-GAAP): –$1.41

Full-Year FY 2025

FY 2025 Revenue: $5.22 billion

FY 2025 EPS: –$2.90

These imply ~5 % Y/Y top-line growth and a modest EPS loss narrowing vs. –$3.48 in FY 2024.

Key Areas to Watch

Unit-Economics & ASP

Management noted a blended ASP of $75,000 in Q1; investors will watch any shifts—especially in consumer vs. fleet mix—and margin implications.

Production vs. Delivery Sync

With guidance calling for 150,000 unit builds in 2025, Q2 build vs. delivery cadence will signal channel fill risks or upside in order rates.

Service & Software Revenue

Commentary on software-enabled service revenue and subscription offerings (e.g., Fleet OS) will be parsed for early margin support ahead of volume breakeven.

Gross-Margin Improvement Plan

Q1 margins improved on scale efficiencies and mix; investors will listen for cost-reduction milestones (e.g., battery cost, automation) and any timing shifts.

Cash-Burn & Financing Update

With a $3.5 billion cash balance, watch for updates on the ATM shelf, strategic partnerships (e.g., Amazon, Ford) or convertible issuances to extend runway.

